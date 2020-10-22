The new factory programme is winding down, so capex will fall, but profits and cash flow should see a boost.

Flavour house Treatt (OTC:TTTRD) has unveiled positive momentum in its business, with its trading update for its financial year, which finished at the end of September. I like the company, and I think the latest news continues to build the investor case. As the stock has quite a fan club, I find its price out of line with its fundamentals. So, although I like the company, at current prices, I maintain a sell rating on the name.

Revenue Fell Slightly, But Profits are Up

The company guided that pre-tax profit before exceptional items would come in at around £14million. Last year, the company reported £13.3million, so that would represent growth of around 5 percent. Although the profit figure is in line with pre-pandemic expectations, the pandemic costs if any will likely be marked as exceptional, so while meeting expectations always builds confidence, meeting expectations is less of an achievement here than it may sound.

The revenue picture is slightly less compelling. Revenue is forecast to come in at £109m, a fall of 3 percent. This was put down to a substantial fall in the cost of orange oil raw material input costs. Orange oil-related products account for over a fifth of the company's revenue, hence the impact.

COVID-19 led to a fall in revenue in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw some recovery as American and European hospitality sectors reopened, but it sounds as if the revenue run rate has not yet recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The key citrus category, which provides half of revenues, saw a 10% drop in revenues. This was somewhat counteracted by double-digit revenues in product areas such as health and wellness and fruit and vegetable, but each is small, at only 7% of revenues. Similarly, the company is positioning itself for growth in areas with growing consumer demand, such as cold brew coffee and hard seltzers. This is all good stuff. But while strong growth in smaller business areas is welcome, it ought to be accompanied by growth in the large parts of the business to instil confidence in the company's overall strategy, in my opinion.

Profits Should Continue to Improve

The company has finished its new U.K. manufacturing facility and is currently fitting it out. It expects it to be operational next year. That will join its new U.S. facility in production. These moves, although they have required significant capex, should allow the company to improve efficiency and increase volumes. So, I see them as positive in supporting a richer valuation for the company.

The company said that it is about three quarters of the way through its planned capital expenditure for these two significant capital projects. So, while there will still be some drag from this on cash flow in the coming year, over the next several years, the reduced capex and improved capacity should allow for higher profits and also higher free cash flow.

The Dividend Strategy is Unchanged

The company affirmed its plan to pay a dividend this year in line with its stated strategy. This is good news and underlines once more the long-term, strategic, careful mindset of company management. However, at today's share price of 618p, the yield is likely to be less than 1 percent even with an increase from the previous year's dividend level of 5.5p. So, the dividend news is welcome, but the dividend itself is not highly attractive.

The company's financial position remains encouraging, with net cash at year end of £1m.

Valuation Looks Overdone

I do think that there is a lot to like about Treatt, but it is hard to justify the current valuation, even as it has continued to creep up in recent months.

At 610p, yield is a paltry sub 1%. Dividend growth over the past five years has been between 5% and 10%: good but not amazing at today's share price, in the sense that, even if the dividend continued to increase at that pace, it would take another decade, give or take, to reach a yield of 2%.

The price-earnings ratio of 34x looks excessive for a fairly mature business in the ingredients industry, where pricing power is limited by substitutability. Increased efficiencies from the new factories may reduce that ratio in the coming years relative to today's share price, but it looks expensive.

So, I don't see where the growth will come from for investors at today's price: the p/e ratio is high, and yield is not exciting.

Conclusion: Positive Moves, but Frothy Share Price

Treatt continues to show that it is a well-run, fairly stable business in a good niche market. It will be around for a long time and is setting in place some useful foundations for ongoing growth, from its new manufacturing facilities to growing focus in areas such as cold brew coffee. It is an attractive share to hold on that basis. I think the company also deserves some credit for its slow and steady approach, managing expectations well and not providing sudden shockers, which damage its share price.

However, I do not find the valuation attraction. It yields less than 1%, and the p/e is in the forties even using last year's earnings number. The latest guidance suggests that this year's earnings will be no better, and exceptional items may make them worse, so the valuation continues to look high. Admittedly, since my Seeking Alpha piece Nothing Sweet About The Treatt Share Price was published at the start of August, shares are up over 18%. Nonetheless, despite its attractive story, I continue to avoid the stock as overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.