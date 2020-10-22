SLB may have squandered an opportunity to pare its $17.8 billion debt load over the past few years.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported Q3 revenue of $5.26 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16, and GAAP EPS of -$0.06. The company missed on revenue and GAAP EPS, and beat on Non-GAAP EPS. The stock is down 5% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

More Declines In North America?

The pandemic caused a demand destruction for oil and a sharp decline in Q2 GDP. Oil services firms like Schlumberger have been hit hard during the pandemic, yet headwinds surfaced as far back as 2019. Having a sizeable presence in North America was previously a winning strategy for Schlumberger, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). However, North America land drilling has not been immune to falling E&P in the oil patch.

Total revenue fell 38% Y/Y and 2% sequentially. The Q/Q results implied that revenue could be bottoming. Revenue from North America was $1.2 billion, down 2% Q/Q. An increase in land completions was partially offset by lower drilling activity. The rig count fell 29% during the quarter; I expect it to remain flat to declining at current oil prices. Schlumberger recently sold its hydraulic fracking business, reducing exposure to North America. Going forward, the region will likely have less of an impact on the company's results.

International revenue was $4.1 billion, down 2% Q/Q. Latin America bounced on the resumption of Schlumberger's APS projects in Ecuador, while easing of lockdown restrictions aided E&P in Argentina. Europe/CIS/Africa was hurt by drilling declines and COVID-19 disruptions, while Middle East & Asia also faced headwinds from COVID-19 disruptions. After the economy fully reopens, international revenue could surge. However, it is still uncertain whether the global economy and oil markets can maintain traction long term.

Of note is that Cameron reported revenue of $965 million, down 5% Q/Q. Schlumberger's subsea operations will likely face more headwinds at current oil prices. Deepwater may not be profitable at oil sub-$70. Cameron currently presents about 19% of total revenue.

Expect More Cost Cuts

Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes have been cutting costs to preserve liquidity and margins. Gross margin of 12% was up about 400 basis points versus Q2. R&D and general administrative costs were a combined $222 million, flat sequentially and down 25% Y/Y. Management has been cutting these costs as the company's top line has faltered. The fallout was that EBITDA of $999 million was up over 20% sequentially. EBITDA margin was 19.0%, a 380 basis point improvement versus Q2. Restructuring efforts and sizeable cost take-outs helped:

In other words, we are well on our way to restoring our precrisis EBITDA margins of 2019, despite the severe revenue reduction we have experienced. This will be achieved through the combination of our restructuring actions and the high-grading of our portfolio. As a reminder, our restructuring program will permanently remove $1.5 billion of fixed costs on an annual basis. We have achieved more than 80% of these cash savings as of the end of the third quarter. We expect to complete most of the remaining actions as we exit the fourth quarter.

It is prudent for management to rightsize its cost structure to better align Schlumberger with client activity. Schlumberger's management team has proven the ability to navigate the company through volatile oil markets. If oil stays lower for longer, it could test management's mettle once again.

Solid Liquidity, For Now

It is paramount that Schlumberger and other oil services firms maintain liquidity amid demand destruction for oil. Schlumberger has cash and short-term investments of $3.8 billion, and working capital of $2.6 billion, up from $2.4 billion at year-end. Free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter was $226 million, despite making $273 million in severance payments. Once severance payments dissipate, FCF should continue to grow, driving liquidity even higher. Overall, it was a solid quarter in terms of cost take-outs and cash flow.

SLB has a $34 billion market capitalization and trades at 7x EBITDA. The trading multiple is lower than in the past, which makes sense, given headwinds for the economy and oil. Schlumberger's debt is $17.8 billion, up from $16.7 billion in the year earlier period. In my opinion, the company squandered capital on a foray into North America that could have been better used to pare debt. It could be difficult to pare its debt load with its remaining portfolio of businesses and dismal oil prices.

Conclusion

Cost take-outs can only carry Schlumberger so far amid volatile oil markets and an uncertain economy. I rate the stock a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.