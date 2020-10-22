Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Shares of clean energy stock NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) look set to continue their run higher. This was a name we started buying hand over fist last summer and urged our members to get into. Most of the time, our best ideas like this stay behind closed doors, but we reaffirmed our belief publicly in the name this April and shares have appreciated mightily. Obviously, COVID-19 has struck, and although shares pulled back, we picked up more. Shares have rebounded to about where they were before the holidays. This is a long-term winner taking a bad beat. In this column, we follow up and digest the company's most recent earnings report. We continue to believe that this stock represents a fantastic name to consider for growth. A just announced stock split can help take the sticker shock away from novice investors, but adds nothing to value. Long term, it is fine to buy here in this growing renewable energy utility, but ideally you should wait for a pullback.

A growing renewable energy utility company

This is a Florida-based renewable energy company, which isn't quite an energy play, but is of course more of a utility. Utilities have done well in the market, but have not been immune to the COVID-19 volatility. Still, shares are near their highs in this great name. The growth has simply been tremendous for the company, and although COVID-19 has caused disruptions, operations remain strong. It has been a reliable investment for our followers and our firm. Many thought the stock would fall on this report. You cannot just go by earnings per share for this or really any utility. Valuations are different and you have to weigh sectors differently.

That said, NextEra reported earnings increased during Q3 after the adjusted net income hit $1.311 billion, up from $1.16 billion in the same quarter for the previous year. This equates to EPS of $2.66, up from $2.39 in the previous period.

Now, if you want to discuss earnings only, well, its EPS is growing but not nearly what the valuation over 30X FWD EPS justifies, at least, for most stocks and sectors. However, the utilities sector, and an integrated name like NEE, will continue to trade with a premium valuation. Remember, the 2019 full-year adjusted EPS was $8.34, up from $7.70 in 2018. In 2020, we are looking for $10.00 (up from our prior view in April of $9.00). That is decent growth, particularly in an environment that has been tough on many companies dealing with energy and related sectors. Let us take a deeper look at contributors to NEE's earnings.

Source: Q3 presentation

In the third quarter 2020, net income here was $757 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to $683 million, or $1.40 per share, for the prior-year quarter. This growth over the prior-year comparable quarter was primarily driven by continued investment in the business. FPL's capital expenditures were approximately $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020, and full-year capital investments are expected to be between $6.5 billion and $6.7 billion to fuel more growth. Regulatory capital employed increased by approximately 11% over the same quarter last year. During the quarter, FPL's average number of customers grew by 80,000 from last year's Q3. Once again, this is pretty solid.

Just as a reminder back in 2018, the company acquired Gulf Power, which has helped fuel growth. In Q3, Gulf Power added $91 million in net income, or $0.18 per share, in the recently concluded quarter.

Source: Q3 presentation (linked above)

On the other hand, NextEra Energy's Resources segment, which is the competitive energy segment of the company, saw on a GAAP basis net income of $376 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to $381 million, or $0.78 per share, in the prior-year quarter. This was a negative on the quarter on the surface. However, on an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy Resources' earnings were $551 million, or $1.12 per share, compared to $443 million, or $0.91 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Can this growth continue?

We see increasing demand for clean energy

There is no doubt that there continues to be strong environmental advocacy, progress in green energy technology, and political pushes to reduce fossil fuels. Make no mistake, fossil fuels are here to stay, at least in our lifetime. Still, the push to move to a greener environment and economy continues to grow. It is more likely than not we see more production of energy from renewables in the next 20 years, and as such, NextEra stands to gain. The company continues to capitalize on the growth of the clean energy market in the US as more people embrace measures to curb climate change and stop burning fossil fuels.

We like this name because future development looks really promising. Some companies now are nearly 100% reliant on clean energy for their operations. Some are doing simple things like moving as electronic as possible versus using paper. Much of the corporate world is on board with clean energy and leaving less of a carbon footprint. With higher demand for clean energy, we have seen in the case of NextEra a massive backlog of work.

Source: Q3 presentation (linked above)

This quarter showed more strength in wind and solar origination. NextEra Energy Resources added 2,200 MW of renewables projects to the backlog, including approximately 580 MW of wind, 911 MW of solar, 86 MW of wind repowering projects and 594 MW of battery storage. NextEra Energy's battery storage investments in 2021 are now expected to exceed $1 billion, which the company believes would be the largest ever annual battery storage investment by any power company in the world. Pretty impressive. Further, NextEra Energy Resources has ~15,000 MW in the backlog, which is larger than the entire existing renewables portfolio. That is massive growth.

Final thoughts

Performance has held up despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope you get the chance to take advantage of a pullback to under $290 to add shares. We really like this as a growing and stable utility, with a respectable dividend. We are looking for $10.00 in EPS for 2020, putting the stock at just over 29 times 2020 earnings. We like it.

