Sentiment toward the stock is far less bullish than it should be.

The stock has been trending higher and, just recently, dropped down to support at its 52-week moving average.

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC), formerly known as KLA-Tencor, has been trending higher for almost two years now, with only a few significant pullbacks along the way. The stock dropped sharply during the market meltdown in the first quarter, but very few stocks didn’t. The semiconductor equipment company has seen strong earnings and revenue growth in recent years, and even with the upward trend and the food fundamentals, the sentiment toward the stock isn’t all that bullish. In fact, it’s skewed to the bearish side.

KLA is getting set to report fiscal first quarter earnings on October 28, and analysts are expecting the growth to continue. The current consensus estimate is for earnings of $2.77 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. The company posted EPS of $2.48 in Q1 2020, and the revenue came in at $1.41 billion. This means the expectations are for earnings growth of 11.7% and revenue growth of 5.1%.

KLA saw earnings jump by 53% in the fourth quarter, while revenue jumped by 16%. Over the last three years, earnings have grown by 15% per year, and revenue has increased by 18% annually. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 10% in 2021, while revenue is expected to grow by 4.6%.

Other fundamental factors where KLA is above average when compared to other companies include the return on equity and profit margin. The ROE is at 61.4%, and the profit margin is at 31.9%.

The trailing P/E is currently at 27, while the forward P/E is at 17.8. KLA pays a dividend with the current yield of 1.75%.

The overall fundamental outlook for KLA is really good. Earnings and revenue are growing nicely even during the current economic environment. The management efficiency measurements are well above average with the ROE being one of the highest I’ve seen recently. The valuation is in line with other tech companies.

Four-Week Pullback Found Support at 52-Week Moving Average

The most recent pullback took place from mid-August through mid-September, and it took the stock from the upper rail of a trend channel to the lower rail. This trend channel connects the lows from the last two years, with the exception of March, and the upper rail connects the highs from last fall and from August.

The weekly stochastic indicators were in overbought territory in August, and they dipped down close to oversold territory on the pullback. The RSI hasn’t been in oversold territory since March, and it hasn’t been in overbought territory since last December.

Looking back to the second quarter of 2019, the stock went through a four-week decline that also seemed to end at the 52-week moving average. That decline was just over 20%. The recent pullback was approximately 21.7%, and it also seemed to come to an end when the stock hit the support of its 52-week moving average.

KLA has bounced back in the last month and a half, and stochastic indicators have made a sharp reversal as a result. Looking back to the rally that occurred after the pullback in 2019, the stock would move up approximately 75% in the next seven months. In fact, if you look back at each of the last four times the stochastic readings have been below 25, not even reaching the oversold level, they have made sharp reversals. After the indicators reversed, they reached overbought territory and remained there for extended periods - at least in the last three instances. I wouldn’t be surprised if the indicators did that again.

Sentiment toward the Stock isn’t as Bullish as It Should Be

Despite the solid fundamentals and the trend higher, the sentiment toward KLA isn’t nearly as bullish as it should be. There are 20 analysts following the stock with nine “buy” ratings and 11 “hold” ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 45%, and that is well below the average buy percentage. For a stock with such strong fundamentals and that has been trending higher the way KLA has, I would expect the buy percentage to be up near 75%.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.83 and falls in the average range, maybe a little on the low side, but close enough to average. The short interest did jump from 2.5 million shares to 3.0 million shares in the second half of September. The average trading volume dropped during the same period, and that caused the ratio to jump, almost doubling. The recent jump in short interest suggests the bearish sentiment is increasing.

The put/call ratio is currently at 1.17, and that is a little higher than average. There are 14,457 puts and 12,374 calls open at this time. The ratio was right around the same level back on August 3 when the company last reported. It fell in the following month and dropped down to the 1.0 level. After that, the ratio has been gradually climbing to its current level. This, like the jump in short interest, suggests the bearish sentiment is growing.

My Overall Take on KLA Corp.

The combination of strong fundamentals, an upward trend, and bearishly skewed sentiment is exactly what I like to see. KLA Corp. has all three of those things. The company has been growing earnings and revenue, and the management efficiency ratings are well above average. The stock itself has been trending higher in a nice upwardly sloped trend channel. The fact that analysts aren’t extremely bullish on the stock is surprising, but it also means there is room for upgrades.

Ideally, I would like to buy the stock right as it was hitting the lower rail of the channel or the 52-week moving average, but I don’t know how long it will be before that happens again. Given the history of stock rallying for months after the stochastic indicators hit oversold territory and reverse, I’m not counting on another drop-down anytime soon.

KLA has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters, and in six of the eight cases, the stock trended higher after the report. One of the two times it didn’t trend higher was in February, and that was just as the market meltdown was starting.

In the last three instances where the stochastic indicators made a bullish crossover while they were down near oversold territory, the stock gained at least 61% in the next four to six months. A move of that magnitude from the recent low would put the stock in the $275 range, and that is still 33% from where the stock is currently.

If you already own the stock, congratulations you are probably sitting on a pretty good gain - depending on when you bought it. I would definitely be watching the lower rail and the 52-week moving average closely because another move below those two trend lines would concern me that the trend might be over. Those trend lines are approximately 12% to 15% below the current price.

While I would love to buy the stock down at the trend lines, I don’t think investors can count on a move down there based on how the stock has performed after previous earnings reports and based on the pattern after the stochastic readings reverse from lows. I look for the stock to continue moving higher over the next three to five months and should move above the $250 mark at the very least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.