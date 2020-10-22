Considering impairment charges are non-cash expenses, this had no impact on the free cash flow result, which came in at $165 million for Q2 and $365 million for H1.

Introduction

Back in July, I had a first look at Packaging Corp. of America (PKG), and I was pleased with the company’s performance so far. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remained manageable, and I wasn’t too worried about PKG’s future, as there were no debt repayments scheduled before the end of 2023. It is now almost 4 months later and the dust of the COVID-19 pandemic is settling. Most companies in the packaging industry are doing rather well, and I wanted to hold PKG against the light again before it reports Q3 results later this month.

The first half of the year bodes well for the entire financial year

Packaging Corp. of America was obviously not immune against the COVID-19 pandemic, and although the company was able to keep its revenue decrease limited in Q1, the second quarter of the year was a bit tougher for PKG.

The company reported a revenue of $1.54 billion, a decrease of approximately 12.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The cost of sales also decreased, by approximately 9%. A good effort, but clearly not sufficient to keep the profitability and the operating margins stable. The gross profit fell by almost a quarter to just over $325 million.

The operating income fell by approximately 60% to $116 million, but we also see Packaging Corp. recorded a $55 million impairment charge. Excluding this impairment charge, the operating income would still have exceeded $170 million. That’s still more than $100 million lower than in Q2 2019, but clearly not as dramatic as the 60% decrease in the reported operating income.

The net income in the second quarter was just below $57 million, or $0.60/share. Less than a third of the Q2 2019 net income. The total net income in H1 2020 was roughly $198 million, or $2.09 per share. Excluding the impact of the impairment charge, the EPS in H1 2020 would have been around $2.60/share.

After checking up on the company’s first-quarter result, I noticed it recorded a free cash flow result of approximately $200 million on an adjusted basis (adjusted for changes in the working capital position). After seeing the relatively poor performance in Q2, I didn’t really have high expectations for the Q2 free cash flow result, although the FCF should be higher than the net income considering the $55 million impairment charge is a non-cash charge.

Packaging Corp. reported an operating cash flow of almost $464 million in the first semester, and after taking the changes in the working capital into account, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $516 million.

The total capex in the first semester was roughly $151 million, which means the adjusted free cash flow in the first half of the year was approximately $365 million. And considering $200 million of that amount was generated in Q1, the Q2 adjusted free cash flow was approximately $165 million, so it appears the damage remained very limited.

Balance sheet

As of the end of June, Packaging Corp. had just over $853 million in cash and roughly $2.48 billion in long-term debt. The net debt as of the end of the second quarter was thus just below $1.6 billion.

That’s very manageable given the H1 free cash flow result of in excess of $350 million, and considering the H1 EBITDA was approximately $590 million, we can still expect a full-year EBITDA (excluding impairment charges) of in excess of $1 billion. Barring unforeseen circumstances, I would be very surprised to see Packaging Corp. ending the year with a debt ratio exceeding 1.5. And despite the slightly higher interest expense recorded in Q2 (around $25 million), the total cost of debt for the company appears to be less than 4%. Meanwhile, the bonds on the secondary market are trading at a premium to par value. The 3.4% yielding bond maturing in December 2027, for instance, is trading at around 111.6% of its par value, indicating that the yield to maturity is just 1.62%.

Investment thesis

Packaging Corp. of America’s net income in the second quarter was very disappointing, but this was predominantly caused by the $55 million impairment charge, which had a negative impact on the EPS of around $0.50. But as this was a non-cash expense, the company's free cash flow result shows us a much better picture, and the FCF in Q2 was approximately $110 million higher than the net income, thanks to the non-cash expenses which have no impact on the free cash flow result.

Despite this, I’m on the sidelines right now, as the share price is approaching its 10-year highs again.

