The Market Is Pricing A Biden Win: Dillian

Many investors seek to maximize returns to the exclusion of all else, and that’s a mistake, The Daily Dirtnap editor Jared Dillian told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Dillian said that you’ve got to structure a portfolio that properly accounts for risk. In times of market stress, your portfolio will behave in ways you can’t predict, and correlations and hedges will change, so your focus should be on building a portfolio that is immunized from volatility.

One way that Dillian said he does this is that when he adds a position, he doesn’t think of it on a standalone basis; he considers it as a contribution of risk to an entire portfolio. He told Real Vision that his ideal allocation is 20% each of stocks, gold, bonds, real estate, and cash, and said that this mix holds half the risk of an 80/20 portfolio.

Turning the subject to the announcement that PayPal users in the U.S. will soon be able to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies, Dillian called the news mind-blowing and said that the increasing institutional sponsorship of Bitcoin we’re seeing recently suggests that this is a real bull market that will last for many years.

Dillian said Bitcoin isn’t a one- or two-year trade, but a 10- or 20-year trade, and stressed the importance of patience and time horizons. He said things take a lot longer to play out than you think they will, and selling things too early is the biggest sin you can commit in trading. With that in mind, he doesn’t pay too much attention to daily fluctuations when he has a conviction on a long-term basis. If the fundamental story changes, that’s when he will exit the trade, he said.

With China back on trend, America is not leading the global economic recovery. Dillian said this is not surprising, as growth has been going down over time, due in part to both demographics and regulation. He believes that going forward, we’re not going to see eye-popping GDP numbers like we have in the past, and he expects they’re probably going to stay under 3%.

Finally, Dillian wrapped up the interview with his outlook on the current environment. He said we can’t see what’s on the other side of the election, and that two weeks from now things could be totally different, but right now, the market is pricing in a Biden win.

He said investors can start to prepare, and mentioned areas like spending, infrastructure, gold, and Bitcoin as things to watch - as well as energy, which he admitted is a little more complicated.

“It will be interesting to see how much of everything is priced in and if there will be a pullback,” he said.

