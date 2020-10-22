The Federal Trade Commission And Multi-Level Marketing: Connecting The Dots

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, FTC Commissioner Noah Joshua Phillips gave a keynote talk at the Direct Selling Association (DSA) Legal & Regulatory Summit. Industry attendees on the video call could not have been happy with a message focused on the failure of some multi-level marketing (MLM) companies to monitor and control fraud. Below I briefly describe what this particular focus suggests for the industry and those who invest in the industry.

Since the mid-1990s the FTC has not lost a pyramid scheme prosecution. The vast majority of defendants simply folded up their business rather than offer a defense. Those who chose to fight lost. Successful prosecutions provide three lessons: 1) the analysis and legal arguments put forth by the FTC have been consistent over decades, 2) the application of relevant case law by multiple courts has been likewise consistent, and 3) claims of fraud, misrepresentations, and deceptive marketing in the process of promoting the schemes have been ever-present. Other takeaways include the considerable resource commitment by the FTC when bringing a pyramid scheme case, persistent efforts by the DSA to deny the relevance of or reinterpret court decisions, and the refusal of MLM companies to accept responsibility for their agents. The industry even uses academics to try to obscure arguments that underpin years of case law.

Commissioner Phillips’ message highlights for the industry recent FTC cases that, unlike past cases, include top distributors as defendants and present substantial evidence of false and misleading statements. While the FTC has long provided consumers with information on how to identify and avoid illegal pyramid schemes, the DSA and some MLM companies actively promote counter messages that implicitly deny case law precedence and minimize the impact of distributors committing fraud in the recruitment process. The MLM model aligns incentives in such a way that separating misled recruits from their money through required product purchases provides more earnings for top distributors, more profits for the parent firm, and thus dividends for those who invest in public MLM companies.

Investors love free cash flow and low risk. Well-known MLM investors include BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Renaissance Technologies, Vanguard, State Street (NYSE:STT), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Fidelity, Norges Bank (central bank of Norway), and Arrowstreet Capital, among others. With the risk of a years-long pyramid scheme prosecution deemed low, the reality of how an MLM company sustains recruitment seems beside the point. Twice private firms tried to change this by attempting to bring a pyramid scheme charge against a major MLM company. In the late 1990s Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) (P&G) accused Amway of operating a pyramid scheme and in 2012 Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square adopted a short position and tried to get the FTC to bring a pyramid scheme case against Herbalife (NYSE:HLF). Both efforts failed - the first because the court declared that P&G lacked standing and the second, in my view, because the FTC was not about to transfer significant wealth to non-victims. Though the resultant FTC settlement with Herbalife has caused concerns within the industry, mostly investors and MLM companies continue business as usual.

The pandemic may well have a few silver linings, one of which has been a heightened awareness of the profligate use of fraudulent statements by MLM representatives regarding products and income opportunities. Warning letters sent this summer by the FTC and recent cases (e.g., AdvoCare and Neora) have changed the conversation. Top distributors will no longer be able to hide behind the skirts of their parent companies and in the words of Commissioner Phillips “The FTC has cautioned MLMs that they are therefore obliged not only to instruct their participants not to make false, misleading, or unsubstantiated representations but also to monitor their participants so they do not make such misrepresentations.”

Not simply a warning, the message represents FTC actions with company-generated misinformation as being at the heart of the problem. For many years, distributor earnings statements published by MLM companies relied on averages that were not representative of the typical distributor’s experience. The relationship between an “average” and a “typical experience” resides within the underlying distribution, data available to each MLM company. Whether or not distributors use the non-typical average earnings published by the parent MLM, the lesson of producing and relying on misleading information has been taught. The FTC now will hold all parties responsible for product and income representations.

One might ask, how can a company with tens, even hundreds of thousands of distributors/agents monitor and enforce policies that forbid false, misleading, and unsubstantiated claims? The answer is quite simple: 1) publicly available, company-generated representative NET earnings data (success in business means revenues and expenses), 2) data on top earner persistence, 3) company-generated messages deemed acceptable for use by distributors, and 4) company monitoring of distributor messaging in the same way they currently monitor distributor retail pricing statements. Changes will come because, unlike the resources needed to bring a pyramid scheme charge, the FTC needs far fewer resources to demonstrate deceptive marketing. If nothing else, the industry has been put on notice that future FTC actions will be less expensive to mount and rely on readily available evidence.

What does that mean to all those sharp financial analysts packing MLM stocks into their portfolios? Unlike an existential pyramid scheme charge, an accusation of deceptive marketing at first seems manageable from a financial perspective. But the caveat for investors is the extent to which misleading and false statements are necessary to the recruitment process. Consider a future where MLM companies and their agents provide only accurate product and income information and/or face the very public news readily shared via social media that they are paying fines for failing to do so. See how that fits the risk model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.