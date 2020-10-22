EUR/AUD Is Set To Move Higher As Inflation And Interest Rate Differentials Favor Strength

As sentiment seems to have shifted this year in favor of the EUR, it appears that there is potential for a self-reinforcing move higher.

More recently, the pair has been trading between circa 1.60 and 1.66, although most recently EUR appears to be breaking out versus AUD.

The EUR/AUD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Australian dollar, is finding some modest strength after remaining in a relatively tight trading range since June. Between circa 1.60 and 1.66, EUR has traded in a relatively stable fashion in terms of AUD, especially as compared to the incredible surge to 1.89 handle from February into March 2020. The intraday high on March 19, 2020, almost hit 2.00.

(Source: TradingView. The same applies to all price charts hereafter unless otherwise specified.)

The reactionary high in March coincided with collapsing risk sentiment which sent capital flooding back into euros, after U.S. equities and other international risk assets crashed, and short-EUR carry trades were unwound. As global rates are lower than ever, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's short-term target dropping from 1.50-1.75% to just 0.00-0.25% this year, short-EUR trades look far less attractive, especially in a world of macroeconomic uncertainty. When currency volatility is higher, carry trades become less attractive due to the risks associated with holding such trades. Therefore, a higher yield is demanded, and yet interest rate spreads have collapsed.

The European Central Bank has kept its deposit facility rate of -50 basis points stable throughout 2020. Euro area inflation also remains low (the euro area is actually experiencing deflation, most recently), and as such the euro's real yield has practically improved. However, to assess EUR/AUD, we must also look at the change in the real yield of the Australian dollar.

Using the central bank rates of EUR and AUD, we adjust for euro area inflation and Australian inflation (year over year), respectively. In the table below, since Australian inflation is only reported on a quarterly basis, we use the monthly euro area inflation reading as at each quarter-end for a fairer comparison.

While EUR's inflation-adjusted rate has improved by 100 basis points, AUD's inflation-adjusted rate has in fact improved even more, by 160 basis points. This is in spite of a rate cut of 50 basis points. In other words, EUR/AUD actually looks a little less attractive on a real yield basis through to October, and as such we might want to reduce our expectations of a break-out to the upside.

Still, Australia has also historically shown a greater ability to deliver positive inflation, and as such we can probably expect AUD inflation to rebound faster than euro area inflation, provided that the world is able to seed the beginning of a new business cycle. If the world can eventually grow its way out of its slump that has occurred this year, following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, AUD inflation out-performance (with rates kept constant) would improve the EUR/AUD real yield. Therefore, while EUR/AUD does not look especially attractive at present on a real-yield basis, the longer-term prospects probably do favor upside. All of this is contingent on history repeating, with Australia (a commodity-exporting nation) delivering higher inflation.

We can also revisit Purchasing Power Parity to estimate the fair value of EUR/AUD on the basis of the international purchasing power of EUR and AUD. Using the OECD's PPP model data, I construct the chart below which illustrates EUR/AUD price action (the black line) over the rolling fair value estimate (implied by the PPP model; the red line). Upper and lower bands have been added for context; these represent 30% deviations above and below the annual fair value estimate (the most recent of which is for 2019).

(Sources: Investing.com and OECD)

The fair value for EUR/AUD has steadied in recent years, safely above the 2.00 handle which the pair (as shown in the first chart of this article) almost hit in March 2020. On the basis of Australia's historical ability to generate inflation over and above euro area inflation, and given that EUR/AUD still appears to be significantly undervalued in relation to our PPP-implied fair value estimate. That is, for 2019, although the 2020 fair value estimate is not likely to be materially different as EUR and AUD inflation rates are somewhat aligned at present.

As noted in a recent article of mine, the euro is also starting to appear more attractive against CAD, another commodity currency (besides AUD and NZD, in G10 FX). Joint debt issuance from the EU (a recent, albeit small, issuance was heavily oversubscribed which has validated the idea at an early stage) is positive for EUR. A new EU debt market could provide EUR with a natural level of demand over the longer term.

EUR/USD also remains quite high at present (almost hitting 1.19 in recent days, as compared to 1.12 at the start of the year). A stronger euro could put strain on the euro area's current account, due to pricier exports and more international purchasing power making imports cheaper. The effect could possibly be even lower inflation as EUR demand picks up.

In summary, I think that the sharp EUR/AUD trading range expansion we saw in March 2020 posits a target over the medium term. Our PPP model implies a fair value of even 2.04 in 2019, and the March 2020 high was a little shy of the 1.98 handle. There is plenty of possibility for the euro as we head into 2021, and even an economic rebound is likely to favor EUR over AUD on the basis of probably Australia's better inflation prospects. A stronger euro will also hamper euro area inflation, and as such we could see a precipitous, self-reinforcing trend higher as EUR/AUD aims for the 2.00 handle and perhaps beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.