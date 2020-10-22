When we last covered Ventas, Inc. (VTR) we made the case that the fundamentals had warranted a neutral stance, even though the stock had come down significantly this year. With more industry data out and the world moving closer to multiple vaccines for COVID-19, we decided to see whether we could change our rating.

The Trend Is Not Your Friend

While COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations peaked some time back, this has not helped the senior housing industry in any way. Occupancies trended down once more with NIC reporting a 2.6% drop quarter over quarter.

Source: NIC

Investors may wonder why a 2.6% drop is getting that much attention from us. The key reason is that this entire industry operates on razor thin margins. Those margins are getting squeezed from the expense side of the equation as COVID-19 has increased costs significantly. They are also getting squeezed from the occupancy side; these drops are rather large when one takes into account their impact on Net Operating Income (NOI).

Assessing Size Of Impact

In Q2-2020, NOI dropped almost 43% in the Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, or SHOP, portfolio.

Source: VTR Q2-2020 press release

Note that in Q2-2020, NIC reported a 2.8% drop in occupancy from Q1-2020.

Source: NIC

VTR underperformed this by a significant amount and Q2-2020 average occupancy declined 470 basis points, from 86.9 percent to 82.2 percent. A similar hit in Q3-2020 would create a very significant issue for VTR. Welltower Inc. (WELL), which probably has the best senior housing operating assets in the business, also reported that the dropdown in occupancies has continued.

Source: Welltower

Trends Ahead

COVID-19 has significantly impacted move-ins and this has been influenced by fears of catching the diseases as well as by economic hardship. On the flip side, there has been a very large influx of supply of senior housing.

Even as the pandemic was suppressing senior housing occupancy, the third quarter saw an influx of new independent living or IL, product. The inventory increase for IL was the largest it has been since 2009. "This reflects the relatively robust lending and development environment of 18 to 24 months ago that supported construction starts back then and which now are completed properties entering the market," NIC COO Chuck Harry said in a press release.

Source: Senior Housing News

We have often mused that the senior housing will never be a great story, simply as everyone already knows this story. Supply continues unabated and often runs ahead of demand. The good part is that banks have suddenly come to grips with the fact that lending to keep building more of these senior homes is likely not the best use of their funds. Closings are getting delayed as well and supply trends have likely peaked.

Ventas - The Road Ahead

With SHOP looking badly wounded, VTR will be dedicating its resources to stabilizing that ship. We also expect a quarter of its tenant base to come looking for rent relief some time in the next 12-24 months. Based on that, the first conclusion we want to make is that the consensus funds from operations (FFO) are probably a tad too optimistic.

Source: Seeking Alpha

VTR will have a very hard time even hitting the $2.80 number in our opinion. Some of the negativity here obviously stems from expectations of prolonged slog at the bottom. The other part comes from the fact that all three rating agencies are probably gunning for a downgrade here.

Source: Ventas

All three have put VTR on "Negative" and they all did it at a point when COVID-19 was still in its infancy. S&P was the last of three and even that came in May 2020. Things have obviously gone far south since then. VTR will have to sell prime assets or issue some serious amounts of equity here to balance the scales. Neither outcome will be beneficial to FFO per share.

Strategy

At this point, the stock is a bit in no-man's land. It is nowhere near attractive enough to buy and not expensive enough to punt a short. We have shorted the $45 calls for November. We did the same for October and those expired worthless and we think the $46-47 area is a good place to initiate a short. If VTR pulls back to the $30-35 area, we might consider selling cash secured puts or covered calls to start a long position again with a buffer of safety. For those in the "I care only about the dividend" camp, we would still recommend that they take the Cash Secured Puts or Covered Calls route. These generate far higher annualized yields than the stock does and create a much bigger margin of safety. Those options are the only reason we have made money in this stock.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.