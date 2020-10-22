Cedar Creek Partners Q3 2020 Results

Summary

Cedar Creek Partners LLC operates as a private equity firm. The Company specializes in buyouts and recapitalizations of private companies. Cedar Creek Partners operates in the United States.

The fund returned 5.4%, net of fees and expenses. Returns for the indices we compare against ranged from 3.7% for the Russell Micro Cap to 11.0% for the NASDAQ.

On the whole, the fund’s holdings are trading at 7.7 times our estimate of earnings for the coming year, and just 4.8 times earnings net of cash at the respective.

We added three new positions – Charles Schwab and two smaller positions we are not revealing as we are still looking to buy more.