Storage REITs: Housing Boom Brightens Outlook

While storage REITs are no longer the perennially outperforming "darlings" of the REIT sector, our long-term outlook remains favorable. We see opportunities for these REITs to consolidate amid the recent industry struggles.

Self Storage REITs have been unexpected leaders throughout the pandemic. Riding the tailwinds of the single-family housing boom, storage REITs are one of four property sectors in positive territory this year.

REIT Rankings: Self-Storage

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Self-Storage REIT Sector Overview

Self-Storage REITs have been unexpected leaders throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Riding the tailwinds of the single-family housing boom, self-storage REITs are one of just four property sectors in positive territory this year. In the Hoya Capital Self-Storage REIT Index, we track the six largest self-storage REITs, which account for roughly $70 billion in market value: Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space (EXR), CubeSmart (CUBE), Life Storage (LSI), National Storage Affiliates (NSA), and Global Self Storage (SELF). We also track business storage REIT Iron Mountain (IRM).

There are roughly 50,000 self-storage facilities in the United States, and proximity to one's home (generally 3-5 miles) is cited as the most important feature. One in ten US households rent a self-storage unit, and 70% of self-storage customers are residential, with the other 30% split between businesses, students, and the military. While all six REITs own fairly well-diversified portfolios across the country, we note the geographic and quality focus of the six REITs below. The three largest REITs - Public Storage, CubeSmart, and Extra Space - operate relatively high-rent portfolios in primary markets, while Life Storage, National Storage, and Global Self-Storage operate facilities with generally lower rents in secondary and tertiary markets.

Contrary to early predictions, rent collection has remained essentially spotless throughout the pandemic, and second-quarter earnings commentary and subsequent updates indicated that collection rates are back to "normal" pre-pandemic levels after a brief blip during the "shutdown months." This is consistent with our predictions early in the pandemic when we discussed how occupancy rates remained quite steady during the prior Financial Crisis, and projected that collection rates should remain resilient because rents are "collateralized" by a renter's stored possessions, and unpaid rents would result in the repossession and auction of the goods within the storage locker.

After a sharp slowdown in leasing volumes during the "shutdown months," interim updates also indicated that demand has rebounded sharply since mid-summer, helped by a red-hot housing market. Leasing volumes had slowed considerably in early Q2 with a nearly 25% plunge in "move-in" rates, offset by a 15% decline in move-out rates. Since mid-summer, however, move-ins have significantly outpaced move-outs, which sent occupancy rates to near-record-highs by the end of the second quarter. Updates from Life Storage and National Storage showed that net move-in rates were roughly 15% above prior-year levels in August, indicating that this momentum continued into Q3.

One of the few areas of consistent strength throughout the pandemic has been the U.S. housing market, perhaps the most critical segment of the U.S. economy. The self-storage sector is often viewed as an extension of the housing sector due to high correlations with multifamily and single-family fundamentals. More specifically, demand is driven by "change" or turnover of housing units, and there has been no shortage of that over the last quarter. New Home Sales, Pending Home Sales, and Existing Home Sales each climbed to the highest sales rates in over a decade as a confluence of near-term factors and long-term tailwinds converged over the last five months have generated a highly favorable environment for the housing industry.

Powered by this recent housing boom, self-storage REITs have proven to be an unexpected leader this year following a half-decade of lukewarm performance. Self-storage REITs are higher by 9.0% so far in 2020 compared to the 18.0% decline on the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 7.3% gain by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). As we'll discuss in this report, while near-term risks remain, our long-term outlook remains favorable as the sector will continue to benefit from compelling trends in the housing sector while we also see opportunities amid the recent industry struggles for these REITs to assert their competitive advantage in access to capital to fuel accretive growth.

Deeper Dive: Self-Storage Industry Fundamentals

Self-storage units are the "Hotel California" of the real estate sector: once you're checked in, "you can never leave." Nearly half of renters stay longer than two years, and about a quarter rent for at least a decade. The self-storage industry remains a highly fragmented industry, and these six REITs own roughly 20% of the total square footage in the US. We believe that industry consolidation is one of the key potential drivers of self-storage outperformance in the next decade. Revenue management technology, brand value, and cost of capital have historically given these REITs a competitive advantage over private market competitors and smaller brands.

The darlings of the REIT sector from 2010 through 2015, self-storage REITs were perhaps the best-kept secret within the REIT investment community in the immediate post-recession period, but have fallen on tougher times over the past half-decade as developers and new operators have flocked to the sector and added new supply at a furious rate, weakening fundamentals. A slowdown in self-storage supply growth should be expected during and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak by suppressing speculative development, which may, we believe, will help to alleviate some more acute oversupply issues in the self-storage sector over the next several years.

Essentially an extension of the residential sector - perhaps the most "essential" of all property sectors - the demographic-driven demand in multifamily and single-family housing bodes well for a continued recovery into the 2020s once supply growth returns to "normal" levels, a trend that should be accelerated by the pandemic. Self-storage REITs comprise roughly 5-8% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs and also comprise roughly 3-4% of the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, which tracks the performance of the United States housing industry.

Importantly, self-storage REITs operate with some of the most well-capitalized balance sheets across the real estate sector. On average, self-storage REITs operate with debt ratios that are below the REIT sector average of 30%, led by Public Storage, which operates with perhaps the most conservative balance sheet within the REIT sector with one of the few, coveted "A-rated" long-term bonds. In our recent report, Cheap REITs Get Cheaper, we discussed how "inexpensive" REITs have declined nearly twice as much as their lower-yielding, lower-leveraged, and more "expensive" counterparts in 2020.

Additionally, the operating efficiency of the self-storage business is second to none in the real estate sector, commanding some of the highest NOI margins in the real estate space at over 70% while requiring minimal ongoing capital expenditures to maintain the facilities. A double-edged sword for these REITs, the ease and efficiency at which operators can enter the market have resulted in a wave of speculative supply growth coming online over the last half-decade, a large chunk of which has come from developers with limited previous experience in the self-storage business. For this reason, we believe that acquisition and consolidation opportunities should be plentiful over the next decade for these storage REITs as the weaker operators are "shaken out" by potential dislocations resulting from the coronavirus crisis.

Low balance sheet leverage, high operating margins, and limited economic sensitivity of rental demand have been in-demand attributes within the REIT sector amid a time of immense economic uncertainty. Within the COVID-19 sensitivity chart, we note that storage REITs are among the four sectors with the lowest direct COVID-19 sensitivity (along with cell tower, data center, and industrial REITs), and are also one of the least sensitive sectors to general economic conditions. As mentioned above, self-storage demand has proven to be quite "sticky" even during the depths of the prior Financial Crisis.

Performance this year has followed a near-perfect correlation with market capitalization - and balance sheet quality - as sector stalwart Public Storage has led the way, followed by Extra Space and CubeSmart. Over the last five years, however, small-cap National Storage - which focuses on secondary and tertiary markets which have seen more muted supply growth - has been the top-performer in the sector with average annualized returns of 19.2% since 2015, followed by Extra Space with average returns of 16.9%. All six REITs in the sector have outperformed the 4.5% average annualized total returns of the broad-based NAREIT All Equity REIT index.

Investors willing to forego some upside potential but capture a relatively steady stream of income have the option of going the "preferred route." Two of the six REITs offer preferred securities, tracked in our new iREIT Preferred REIT & Bond Tracker. These include a suite of thirteen preferred issues from Public Storage (PSA.PB, PSA.PC, PSA.PD, PSA.PE, PSA.PF, PSA.PG, PSA.PH, PSA.PI, PSA.PJ, PSA.PK, PSA.PL, PSA.PM, PSA.PN) and one from National Storage (NSA.PA). All of the issues are standard cumulative redeemable preferred securities that currently trade with an average yield of roughly 4.7% and trade at modest premiums to par value. These fourteen issues are roughly flat on the year, underperforming their respective common issues.

Fundamental Performance of Self-Storage REITs

Heading into the coronavirus outbreak, self-storage fundamentals were among the softest in the REIT sector but showing some signs of stabilization. Charting the same-store NOI performance against the broader REIT average, we note the meteoric rise and subsequent sharp dip in NOI growth in the self-storage sector. After producing REIT-leading NOI growth above 10% in late 2016, same-store NOI growth has underperformed the REIT sector average in two straight years. However, self-storage rental rates have historically shown a very tight correlation with the Producer Price Miniwarehouse Index, which has shown a notable pick-up over the last quarter.

All four REITs that previously provided full-year guidance withdrew their outlook during Q1 earnings season, but we expect reinstatement during the upcoming earnings season. Prior guidance had called for a 0.3% rise in same-store NOI growth, driven by a 1.1% rise in same-store revenues and a 0.3% rise in same-store NOI. Upon reinstatement, we expect same-store NOI growth to be revised lower by roughly two to three percentage points.

External Growth: Opportunities Amid Disruption

As mentioned, there may be opportunity amid this period of disruption for the self-storage REIT sector, which has historically been one of the more active acquirers among REIT sectors. External growth via acquisitions has explained a significant percentage of FFO growth over the last decade, and with minimal same-store organic growth, investors will look to external growth to shoulder even more of the "growth burden" in the early part of the next decade. On recent earnings calls, even before the coronavirus pandemic, REIT executives had discussed the expectation that many of the weaker operators and more opportunistic developers will be willing sellers over the next few years given the intense competition, allowing these REITs to scoop up assets at attractive valuations. Self-storage REITs acquired $2.1 billion in net assets over the last twelve months, one of the few REIT sectors that remain "net buyers."

Core FFO growth, which rose by more than 13% from 2013-2016, continues to decelerate across the sector, but the extent of the decline is not as significant as once feared. Boosted by this accretive external growth, core FFO rose by 2.6% in 2019 and was expected to rise by roughly 2% in 2020 based on pre-COVID guidance. Before withdrawing guidance, National Storage and Life Storage projected the strongest rates of growth, reflecting the limited supply pressures in lower-tier markets. We continue to see industry consolidation as a key long-term growth opportunity for self-storage REITs, which we believe command competitive advantages through their brand value, operating efficiency, and superior technology platforms.

Valuation and Dividend Yield of Storage REITs

Self-storage REITs have been one of the only property sectors that have been completely unscathed by the wave of coronavirus dividend cuts. Once exclusive to the realm of "Growth REIT" investors, self-storage REITs have increasingly caught the attention of yield-oriented investors as dividend yields have swelled. Storage REITs pay a healthy dividend yield of 3.4% which is above the REIT sector average of 3.3%. Storage REITs pay out roughly 75% of their available cash flow, towards the top of the REIT sector.

Not only was the sector unscathed by dividend cuts, National Storage was one of 32 equity REITs to raise its dividend this year compared to 65 equity REITs that have reduced or suspended their dividend. That dividend bump pushed NSA's yield to the top of the sector among the larger consumer-focused storage REITs at 4.0%. The other four storage REITs pay dividend yields between 3.1% and 3.9%. Business storage REIT Iron Mountain pays a yield of 9.0% while small-cap Global Self Storage pays a yield of 6.4%, but both do so with a payout ratio at or above 100%.

After trading at premium valuation for much of the past decade, self-storage REIT valuations have come back towards the REIT sector average over the last several years. Self-storage REITs trade at a Price-to-FFO ("Funds from Operations") multiple of roughly 22x, which is slightly above the REIT sector average of 20.3x, but below their peak multiples around 30x. The sector now trades roughly on par with net asset value ("NAV"), one of the few REIT sectors that have consistently enjoyed a NAV premium over the past three years. A healthy NAV premium can enable accretive external growth.

Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish on Self-Storage REITs

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bullish on self-storage REITs.

Below, we outline the reasons why investors are bearish on self-storage REITs.

Key Takeaways: Housing Boom Brightens Outlook

Self Storage REITs have been unexpected leaders throughout the pandemic, riding the tailwinds of the single-family housing boom, which has been the driving force behind the better-than-expected economic rebound in recent months. Essentially an extension of the residential sector - perhaps the most "essential" of all property sectors - the anticipated demographic-driven demand in household formations over the next decade bodes well for a continued self-storage recovery into the 2020s once supply growth returns to "normal" levels. On that point, a sizable percentage of the equity REITs that have raised dividends have come from the residential real estate sectors.

While near-term fundamentals remain challenged after years of relentless supply growth and intense competition, we see opportunity amid the recent industry struggles as these REITs can begin to assert their competitive advantage in access to equity capital to fuel accretive external growth. We'll see results from these storage REITs beginning on November 4th and we'll be watching move-in/move-out trends as well as commentary on supply growth.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

