Tidefall Capital Management Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

Tidefall is a concentrated, unconstrained investment fund that attempts to compound its capital at an attractive rate of return. Our investment advantage comes from our in-depth research, long term time horizon and appreciation of biases.

For Q3 2020, Tiger Capital Management generated a total return of 25.40% net of fees, versus 8.93% return for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Facebook’s ability to move their platforms into in-app commerce offers an exciting new vertical that is likely worth billions. Facebook is trading at 19x 2022 consensus estimates (ex-cash), the same multiple as the S&P.

Hinge is quickly becoming an important driver of Match ’s intrinsic value. Positioned as an anti-Tinder, relationship app, it’s been consistently gaining share against its closest competitor, Bumble.