The Cannabis Industry Is Not Created Equal (Podcast)

Summary

We know not all states have legal cannabis and taxes are still being spent to keep people in jail for cannabis charges - and while there is extreme wealth in the industry not enough is being done to create change.

Stormy Simon, after 15 years at Overstock, opened her eyes to the power of the cannabis plant - and after a stint as High Times' CEO - is now running for Utah's House of Representatives.

We discuss the importance of active participation, moving towards plant medicine, and disrupting the system with blockchain.