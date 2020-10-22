The provision for loan losses has been increased substantially compared to prior years as management continues to evaluate and plan for the impact of the COVID economic disruptions.

Community banks have been hit hard by COVID given they focus on traditional banking and interest rates have been hammered while borrowers are at default risk.

We recently came back into a small investment in the relatively unknown Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) in January. Well as we saw banks have been slammed by the shutdown of the economy because there is a risk of many borrowers being unable to make payments. Given this is more of a community bank, the risk is real. Interest income is slammed. Concerns over loan losses are real. Shares in this name only just started to rebound. In this column, we check back in on the key metrics you need to be aware of. With a dividend yield of 5.3% and a belief that this economic crisis will resolve itself in 2021, we are happy to hold here. The bank has just reported earnings, and we want to discuss the results.

Earnings growth

Over the last few years, we have seen annual earnings that were really stagnant. Growth resumed nicely in 2019, and we expected 2020 to be another strong year. That was until the COVID-19 crisis made revenue and earnings projections just short of guesswork. That said Q3 was very strong. Net income was $4.1 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.62 per share, a year ago. The key is that the company has returned to meaningful growth.Here in Q3, we were not sure what was going to happen. It was tough to handicap, especially in this environment. We felt that revenues and earnings would stabilize like we saw with other banks. This was the case.

What we think is most important to understand is what went into these earnings figures. There are some strengths in the name to be aware of.

Net interest income

When interest rates began to rise, we believed this small bank would see a boost to net interest income, and it did. However, with the 2019 cuts, we had concerns on the net interest margins. Then, rates were slashed even further to offset the impacts of COVID-19. This was most certainly the case for UNB, which saw margin erosion. What is really surprising here is that its net interest income was actually up 21% from last year to $2.8 million. This was still impressive growth on this critical metric, and we surmised that the primary reason for this growth was that there were simply higher volumes. This is true, and the loan data and deposit data support this.

Loan and deposit growth impress

As we have said many times, loans and deposits are the bread and butter of any regional/community bank. Both loans and deposits grew year over year for the bank. Total assets were $1.0 billion to end the quarter, an increase of $128 million from the end of Q3 2019.

Loan growth was solid, though the bank got defensive in the quarter. Total loans were at $798.3 million to end the quarter, and these increased $120 million, compared to the $678 million to start Q3 2019. Deposit growth also was strong.

Total deposits reached $910 million at quarter end, which was due to proceeds of PPP loans deposited into Union Bank accounts, receipt of stimulus money, and continued lack of spending by Union's customers.

It is also important to have an understanding of the quality of the bank's assets. We have to be sure that it isn't taking on riskier loans or nonperforming assets - though all loans at this point have extra risk given unemployment and business closures.

This was one key area we had concerns in we have to tell you. The bank's provision for loan losses was $650,000. This figure has increased each quarter, and was under $75,000 all of last year.

Take-home

Valuation has improved, mostly with improvements in EPS and a decline in share prices. Trying to determine forward earnings in this environment is tough. But with shares still down 50% from highs, we see this is historically very cheap for the stock. It was more attractive a few weeks ago, as shares have started rebounding. For 2020, we are now expecting that the bank earns $2.50-$2.75 per share. With shares yielding well over 5%, we are comfortable holding here.

