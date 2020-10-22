The company’s debt burden is a point of concern. However, debt investors are in safe territory.

With the current valuations and expected acceleration in its financial position, Dell represents an attractive investment opportunity.

All the segments the company is working in are expected to deliver growth in the foreseeable future.

Recommendation: Based on my analysis, I am calling for an "Outperform" rating for Dell (DELL) with a price target of $77/share and a 3-5 year price target of $150.55/share.

My positive fundamental view is based on the following:

Markets in which the company operates are expected to deliver double- and single-digit CAGRs with a significant acceleration of 16.4% in the cloud servicing market, where Dell is represented by its VMware segment. Other segments are expected to deliver growth that is in the low single digits. The enterprise storage systems market is set to grow at 5.4% and the storage market is estimated to grow at 5%. The PC market is only expected to deliver a 1% CAGR. However, currently, this market is experiencing positive momentum based on an uptick in work and study from home due to COVID-19. Thus, there is room for positive revisions. Dell is undervalued relative to its historical means as well as on a forward-looking basis. The company trades at an 11% discount on an EV/EBITDA basis, while analysts predict acceleration in its financial position over the next three years and strong improvements in EBITDA and Net Income indicators. Without a corresponding price reaction, this will widen the valuation gap and put Dell in an even more attractive position that cannot be ignored. There are currently several risks associated with Dell’s position in the markets in which it operates and with the company’s liquidity and solvency position. However, with the expected growth in the company financials, debt investors will have nothing to worry about as, on an FCFF forward basis, the company fully covers its debt obligations.

Company Description

Founded in 1984, Dell is a leading multinational technology company involved in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of a variety of electronic devices, such as PCs, monitors, storage devices, and servers & networking equipment. Also, the company provides cloud and security services for its customers. It is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, USA, and has over 150K employees worldwide.

Dell operates in 3 segments:

Infrastructure Solutions Group (“ISG”) - This segment provides big-data and multi-cloud solutions built upon modern data center infrastructure.

(Source: "Wedded bliss... ball and chain - how's that Dell EMC honeymoon going," The Register)

The Portfolio

(Source: Dell Technologies - The Portfolio on One Single Page)

Client Solutions Group (“CSG”) - This segment is involved in the production, distribution, and servicing of electronic equipment, such as desktops, workstations, notebooks, and branded peripherals (displays and projectors), as well as third-party software and peripherals to commercial and consumer clients.

The Portfolio

(Source: Dell Technologies - The Portfolio on One Single Page)

VMware - This segment is represented by the sale of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces. Services include helping customers manage their IT resources across private clouds and complex multi-cloud, multi-device environments.

The Portfolio

(Source: Dell Technologies - The Portfolio on One Single Page)

The Client Solutions group tops the company’s segments rankings with over $45 billion in revenue contribution. However, it has the lowest 3-year growth.

The Infrastructure Solution group holds second place with $34 billion in revenue and almost 16% growth over three years.

While the VMware segment ranks last in revenue with almost $11 billion in sales, the segment is the fastest-growing in the company with over 50% growth in the past three years.

(Source: Bloomberg)

On a geo basis, Dell has a strong representation of the international markets with over $48 billion in sales generated from foreign countries, an increase of 16% over the past three years. In contrast, the United States is generating around $43 billion in sales, representing 12.6% growth over the same period.

(Source: Bloomberg)

2021 Q2 - Earnings Highlights

On August 27, Dell posted its 2Q2020 earnings results. The financial results were expected to show how severe the negative impact the pandemic has been on performance in each segment.

The company delivered strong financial results. It reported revenue of $22.77 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations by $276.8 million. On an annual basis, revenues are down 3% when compared to $23.5 billion in 2Q2019.

The company reported EPS of $1.92, and this also topped analysts’ estimates, outperforming by $0.52. On an annual basis, EPS is down 10.7% when compared to $2.15 in 2Q2019.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Segments Highlights

Client Solutions Group (“CSG”) - The demand for work and study from home for both consumer and commercial clients drove the strong demand for notebooks and gaming systems. The segment delivered $11.2 billion in revenue (-5% y/y and +1% q/q).

The PC Market

The laptop market is fragmented, and the degree is likely to accelerate in the foreseeable future. The market is represented by the following major participants.

(Source: Top 10 Computer Manufacturing Companies in The World)

Work and study from home stimulated global PC shipments, causing them to soar 12.7% in 3Q2020. This was the most growth since Q32010, as supply caught up with rising demand, hitting 79.2 units.

(Source: "Canalys: PC market shipments grow a stellar 13% in Q3 2020 to break 10-year record")

The market is represented by 6 major participants, each with the following shares. Dell holds third place with a 15.1% PC market share.

(Source: "Canalys: PC market shipments grow a stellar 13% in Q3 2020 to break the 10-year record")

According to the source, the global laptop market is estimated to expand by $7.52 billion during 2020-2024, representing 1% CAGR during that period. The major growth will be driven by the demand for 2-in-1 laptops, along with the growing market for gaming laptops. Dell is well-represented in both fast-growing segments, with its XPS series and Inspiration 2-in-1 laptops, as well as its most famous Alienware gaming series laptops.

If Dell holds its market share of 15.1%, the company can generate $1.13 billion in incremental sales over the next 4 years.

Infrastructure Solutions Group (“ISG”) - Triple-digit demand growth in high-end Power-Max and double-digit growth in VxRail and Data Protection are the major contributors to the segment results.

For the 2Q2020 period, the segment delivered $11.2 billion in revenue (-5% Y/Y and +8% Q/Q).

Servers & networking - 5% Y/Y.

Storage market -4% Y/Y.

The Servers & Networking Market

According to the IDC, the worldwide servers market grew 19.8% to $24 billion Y/Y in 2Q2020. Server shipments grew 18.4% year over year to nearly 3.2 million units in 2Q20.

The growth was achieved primarily due to the demand for the enterprise servers, while some areas saw a reduction in spending, which was offset by investments from big cloud builders and enterprises.

In terms of market share, the market is separated by the top 5 major participants, which together hold over 50% of the market. Dell takes second place with a 13.9% market share. In 2Q2020, the company faced a 12% decline Y/Y in nominal market share, as well as a 9% decline in shipments.

(Source: "Worldwide Server Market Revenue Grew 19.8% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2020, According to IDC")

On a geo basis, China ranks first with 39.8%Y/Y growth, followed by Japan with 24.9% Y/Y growth. The United States grew by 25% Y/Y and significantly outperformed Canada, which declined by 11%. Latin America grew by 15.6%, while Europe, the Middle East, and Africa saw a decline of 5.8% Y/Y.

(Source: "Server Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product")

It is estimated that the global server market is set to grow at 5.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2025, up from $63.7 billion to $83.1 billion in 2025.

If Dell maintains its 13.9% market share, the company will receive $2.7 billion in incremental sales.

The Storage Market

In contrast to the growing laptop and server market, the storage market saw a 5% Y/Y decline to under $63 billion in 2Q2020, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker.

The storage market is represented by the top 5 major companies, with Dell Technologies in first place on the list of external enterprise storage systems suppliers, holding a 27% market share.

(Source: "Worldwide Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market Revenue Declined 5.0%")

On a geo basis, only China and Canada were able to show growth during 2Q2020 at 18.3% and 1.1%, respectively. All other regions showed a decline during the period, with the United States down 8.7%.

The enterprise storage systems market size has the potential to grow by USD 14.93 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period, representing 5% CAGR.

(Source: Server Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product)

If Dell maintains its market share of 27%, the company will generate incremental sales of $3.05 billion over the next 4 years.

VMware - This segment is enjoying unprecedented data growth throughout all industries, fueling continued demand for storage solutions and services.

As a result, the VMware segment delivered strong 2Q2020 operating results of $2.9 billion in revenue (+10%Y/Y and +6%Q/Q).

The Cloud Market

The cloud services market size was estimated at $264.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $927.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The main growth is expected to occur in the Software as a Service (SaaS) segment, where VMware is represented with its cloud products favorably impacting the company’s finances. The SaaS segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global cloud services market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail until 2027.

(Source: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027)

Projections and Valuations

The markets anticipate Dell’s financial position will improve in the next three years with substantial growth appearing in Net Income because of the growing sales and expanding gross as well as EBITDA margins, which are due to lower costs.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Projections

PEG Ratio

Using the data from Bloomberg, the forward EPS is estimated at 6.34, with a current price/share of $68/share generating a forward P/E of 10.72.

Without considering the 2021-2020 EPS growth of 411% and instead only applying average growth for 2023-2021 of 8.8%, we see the Forward PEG ratio stands at 1.2x which means that the company is overvalued.

Forward PEG (10.72/8.8%) = 1.2X

However, if we consider 2023-2020 EPS growth without adjustments, the company’s EPS is expected to post 143% in average growth over the next three years. With such a pace, the forward PEG ratio goes well below 1. This puts Dell in undervalued territory.

Forward PEG (10.72/143%) = 0.075X

EV/EBITDA Valuation

Dell stands at an attractive EV/EBITDA valuation due to higher growth in EBITDA relative to the EV components. Currently, the company EBITDA is at a record high, while EV/EBITDA is trading at an 11% discount relative to its top level of 12.1x in 2019. Due to the expected growth in EBITDA, this gap will only accelerate, and that will make the entity even more undervalued.

DCF Analysis

For valuation purposes, I will be using information from Bloomberg and adding certain assumptions about FCFF and FCFE.

1) CFO

To arrive at the Cash from Operations, I combined CAPEX and Free Cash Flow projections for the next three years.

(Source: Bloomberg)

2) Interest expense

For the interest expense, I will be using the trending function in Excel for the next 3 years forward. The interest expense figures will look like the following.

(Source: Chart constructed by the author)

This can be justified due to the expected growth in the company’s sales volumes, which will also require additional working capital and CAPEX investments. Thus, it is fair to expect company debt to grow over the next three years.

3) Taxes

Due to significant variability in the effective tax rate for the past three years, I decided to apply the U.S. corporate tax rate of 21% to come up with a tax shield on interest expense.

4) Net borrowings

To arrive at the net borrowings projections for the next three years, I used the cash flow statement data from Dell’s annual report, which indicates that, on average, the company issued 1.08x in new debt over what it repaid.

(Source: Dell Technologies)

(Source: Chart constructed by the author)

I used the data from the annual report, which shows the company must pay $7,747 million in 2021, $8,052 million in 2022, and $7,415 million in 2023.

(Source: Dell Technologies)

To arrive at the borrowings forecast, I used the expected maturities numbers and multiplied them by 1.08. I then subtracted the maturities, which produced the net borrowings projection.

(Source: Chart constructed by the author)

5) Cost of equity

According to the Bloomberg platform, as of fiscal 2Q2021, Dell’s cost of equity stands at 10.14%. For discounting purposes, this figure will be represented as “r”.

(Source: Bloomberg)

DCF Valuation

I will be using three scenarios of perpetual growth with a basic scenario of 3.5% annual growth in perpetuity. The 3.5% growth, along with the 10.14% cost of equity, leads to an intrinsic market value of $110,409 million, or $149.00/share.

(Source: Chart constructed by the author)

Relative Valuation

I will compare Dell to the companies it competes within different segments.

Margins

Based on a margin comparison, Dell has one of the highest gross margins relative to its peers and average EBITDA margin. However, based on its profit margin, the company has one of the lowest margins in the peer group. This can be attributed to high debt exposure in the capital structure and higher interest expenses.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Risk

I will assess the company risk profile based on these factors: Beta, Leverage, and Liquidity.

While having an average group beta indicator, Dell stands in a much worse position in terms of liquidity and leverage. With Debt/EBIT at 5.81x and EBIT/Interest expense standing at 2.2x, the company’s solvency is a point of concern.

(Source: Bloomberg)

However, if we assess the situation on a cash flow basis, Dell has better coverage and is set for improvement. Thus, debt investors are safe.

(Source: Chart constructed by the author)

Business Risks

Dell is currently losing share in the markets in which it operates. This can be explained by unfavorable products and price mix. Investors should closely monitor the changes in the company's market standing to estimate the prospects for its financial growth.

On a geo basis, Dell's sales are distributed broadly across different regions. With the different approaches and limitations in combating COVID-19, countries are establishing different economic restrictions, which may adversely affect the company’s sales and financial position.

Market-Based Valuation

Dell stands in a favorable position based on the Forward P/E and Trailing EV/EBITDA. Both indicators are currently at a discount relative to the peer group average. On an ROIC basis, Dell also has strong standing if we don’t consider HP (a group outlier) with its 90.69% return on investment capital.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Conclusion

In this article, I assessed the company’s performance and the prospects of the markets in which Dell operates. My short-term price target is based on the current EV/EBITDA discount of 11%, which, at the current price of $69/share, potentially translates into a $7.60 gain or a price target of $77/share. My long-term price target is based on the DCF analysis to which I applied a probability-weighted approach by granting a 50% probability to the terminal growth of 3.5% and 25% for the 2.5% and 4.5% in perpetual growth. As a result, the probability-weighted price is estimated at $150.55/share.

(Source: Chart constructed by the author)

I described several risks the company is facing now, particularly the decline in market shares. However, I am optimistic in this regard, as Dell is a very innovative entity and is continuously expanding its R&D expenses. Thus, it is fair to expect position stabilization and growth in the markets where it competes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.