I will remain neutral on the stock market for a few more days and then likely become bearish.

Stock Prices Influence Economy Not Vice Versa

Quarterly stock price changes appear to lead the quarterly GDP growth rate by one quarter. This one quarter lead time has a stronger correlation between GDP growth and stock market return than any other lead time.

Chart 1

The relationship is not terribly strong; the R-squared of 0.109 in Chart 1 suggests about 10.9% of the variation in quarterly GDP growth is influenced by the return on the S&P 500 the quarter before. Or in the alternative, whatever influences stock prices also has a small lagged influence on economic growth.

Chart 2

On a concurrent basis shown in Chart 2, the quarterly growth in the economy only corresponds with about 0.3% of the variation in stock market return for a quarter.

Stock prices sometimes have a big reaction when economic data is released, but this likely comes from a change in sentiment. A strong economic number is about as likely to precipitate a weak stock market as a strong one.

Economic data is reported with a lag. On a lagging basis, correlation between stock prices and the economy rounds down to it doesn’t matter.

Third-quarter GDP will likely grow at around a 30% annualized rate. This would recoup about 60% of the decline in the first half of the year, but it won’t matter to stock prices. While the economy greatly affects the wellbeing of society its impact on stock prices is virtually nil.

Sentiment Can Value Stocks at Almost Any Level

Fundamentally the value of the stock market is based on the discounted value of a future earnings stream. Corporate earnings will grow indefinitely into the future at an undetermined growth rate. An undetermined discount rate gives the present value of future earnings.

Suppose you use the recent 10-Year T-Bond yield of 0.8% as a discount rate: a $100 of earnings next year would be worth $99.21 today. A $100 two years from now would be worth $98.42 today. If earnings are growing at 2%, a $102 of earnings next year would be discounted to $101.19 today. The $104.04 of earnings two years from now would be discounted to $102.40 value today. Using these rates earnings for the year 100 years in the future would add $327 to present value. If the supposed discount rate is lower than the estimated growth rate of earnings, the present value of the stock market approaches infinity.

Obviously, the price of stocks is not infinite and the appropriate discount rate is something higher than the expected growth rate of earnings. However, sentiment can come to almost any conclusion about future earnings growth and discount rates. Low interest rates can be interpreted either as a sign of weak growth or a low discount rate. The value of stocks is not hinged to present reality.

The current economy or money does not limit the price of stocks. In an aggregate perspective, money doesn’t go into stocks. In a stock transaction ownership of money and shares switch hands, but all the money remains. Share prices go up or down depending on whether more people want to buy or sell at a given moment.

Sentiment Fluctuates in Cycles

The rate of change in share prices tends to fluctuate in somewhat regular cycles. I’m currently following ten cycles: five using daily closes on the S&P 500 and five using an index of monthly data that includes reinvested dividends and adjusting for inflation.

The shortest cycle I’m following (Chart 3) looks at the price change over a nine trading-day period. The return for nine day periods appears to cycle from one peak to the next about every 35 trading-days.

Chart 3

The nine trading days ending 10/21/2020 had a -0.3% price change, well below the 2.5% gain signaled by the best fit sine wave. The sine wave peaks October 23 and is part of the reason I will likely turn bearish in a few days. As noted in the basic information, the algorithm fitting the sine wave uses the last 10 cycles and may adjust as data moves in and out of the 10-cycle window. The best fit trading-day change has varied from 9 to 12 days. The 35-day cycle of the sine wave has been more stable. Out of the 5 cycles using daily data this sine wave has the lowest correlation to actual market moves. Still it appears to add more signal than noise in the model shown in Chart 4.

Chart 4

The model in Chart 4 is based on all ten cycles I’m following and suggests a high on Monday October 26.

Now it’s too soon to take this model deadly serious. I have only been analyzing how to use cycles for about eight months. The work looks promising, but I don’t consider it fully proven. If you are at all curious and aren’t following me you should probably scroll up and hit the "Follow" button to see how all this turns out.

Don’t take the 26th date too seriously either. It’s a nice median, but over the last few weeks the date of the expected high has ranged from October 22 to the 30th as the cycles, mostly that one in Chart 3 adjust to new data. The 26th could be a good median date to consider your positions. Even though the model has been trending up I have been neutral on the S&P because the actual price was substantially above the model.

The expected decline, if it occurs, will likely be a correction, but could be a bear market decline of more than 20%. Who knows what fears might temporarily shift sentiment and the stock market after the election? If you are not a trader, next Monday could be a good time to rebalance your portfolio.

Chart 5

The 45 trading-day change in Chart 5 was on track with the market bottoming in March and recovering rapidly after March, but whiffed on estimating a weak return for the 45 days ending August 31, as stocks were making new highs about then. In the last four weeks market fluctuations have held closer to the fitted sine wave. It suggests the decline, should it occur, will get steeper after mid-November.

Chart 6

The 82 trading-day change was also on board with the decline into March and rapid recovery. It suggests there is lots of room for a drop between now and Christmas or New Year. This might not be the year to count on a Santa Claus rally.

Chart 7

The 21% gain for the 119 trading-days ending Wednesday (Chart 7) is way above the sine wave estimate and reversion to the mean could mean a substantial decline. The next bottom of the sine wave in August next year is part of the reason the model above suggests a low in the second half of next year.

Chart 8

Price fluctuations the last ten years have closely tracked the sine wave in Chart 8. The last time there were major fluctuations from this wave was the great recession. This cycle is part of the reason the model suggests a significant pullback starting in May 2021. Even though the model in Chart 4 shows a powerful bull market going into July 2022, the cycle in Chart 8 could be showing the bottom of a bear in early 2023.

Chart 9

The model using five cycles of monthly data suggests a substantial bull market peak in July 2022. Followed perhaps by the biggest bear since 2008-2009.

We’ll show the monthly cycles in the next article which will publish when I short the SPY likely in a few days. You can also see them in the last one.

Hope you are following me to see where this promising experiment goes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There is no guarantee analysis of historical data their trends, cycles and correlations enable accurate forecasts. The data presented is from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Past performance does not indicate future results. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. This is not an offer to manage money.