ITM Power plc (OTCPK:ITMPF) is British manufacturer of hydrogen production and storage equipment for use in transport, heating and industrial processes. In addition, it operates hydrogen refueling stations.

With green hydrogen — the kind that is produced through electrolysis using renewable energy — receiving fresh impetus in the post-coronavirus world that strives to decarbonize, ITM is preparing to respond to emerging market opportunities.

Although commercial application of green hydrogen across sectors is still mostly in the pilot phase, the market outlook for ITM has never been better. Driving the change are policymakers, primarily within the European Union (which has already published explicit electrolyzer targets) but also in its home market, the UK. Also interested in embracing green strategies are energy majors and corporates.

Like other makers of electrolyzers, ITM realizes that cost reduction is the only path to viability for green hydrogen. Government incentives and mandates could bring the economic threshold for green hydrogen down. In anticipation of positive developments, ITM is pursuing economies of scale by investing in large manufacturing units, improving production technology and maximizing partnership benefits.

The opening of a new factory in Sheffield will increase ITM’s production capacity tenfold in the next five years, while joint venture with an engineering behemoth Linde (OTC:LIN) will allow it to transform into a pure play manufacturer. This transition, however, is not going to be painless or immediate.

Plus, the company is facing other challenges that it has little control over. Due to Brexit, ITM has been experiencing difficulties in obtaining grant funding from the EU - which historically made up a sizable portion of total income. Although the company is trying to refocus on growing commercial sales and potential funding from the UK government, financial performance in the short to medium -term may still be adversely affected.

Despite a strong market tailwind, we are provisionally Neutral on ITM in the face of negative factors around topline growth and timeliness of cost control measures.

Financial Performance

The latest financial results date back to fiscal 2020 ending April; these were released through a trading update in June. Audited financial statements should become available sometime in October/November.

Consolidated revenue was down 60% to £7m from £17.6m in FY2019, partly due to COVID-19-related project delays. While direct sales as a revenue component were down 30%, grant income (including grants receivable) was the more affected portion, down 70%. This was explained by Brexit-induced effects on EU grant funding (as detailed in the Risk section).

At the same time, cost of sales went up materially by 1H20 (October 2019), 208% year-on-year, which was attributed to cost overruns specific to certain ongoing projects (one being Refhyne for Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B)). Such ‘deployment challenges’ are expected to be alleviated considerably by ITM’s joining hands with Linde plc who takes over engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) duties moving forward.

Lacklustre topline performance in FY2020 was unrepresentative given that consolidated revenue had shown a steady growth momentum till then, registering a CAGR of 41.6% between financial years 2014 and 2019.

(Source: Author’s based on financial statements)

As the company continues to expand production capacity and take on bigger projects, operating losses are anticipated to grow larger, at least during an initial period as the company transitions to all-out manufacturing. EBITDA for the year ending 30 April 2020 was at negative £17.5m compared to £6.7m in the previous period, a massive drop of 161%.

Cash balances, nonetheless, are keeping up with spending to support efforts to upscale. The largest increase in cash to date took place in October last year following a £58.8m fundraising exercise comprising a £38m investment from Linde, a £14m firm placing and a £6.8m open offer. As a result, cash on hand expanded from £5.2m in April 2019 to £56.9m by end-October.

ITM’s capital-intensive business has been adequately cushioned by cash surpluses (£39.9m as of April 2020) but the company remains highly dependent on external financing.

(Source: Author’s, Seeking Alpha)

The money raised has been distributed to cover specific expenses related to a joint venture with Linde (half of the initial £4m cash provision) and a mega-facility in Bessemer Park (where all operations will move by Q4’20), as well as ongoing investments in new technology (e.g., a 5MW electrolyzer module) and general balance sheet strengthening. From the time the new headquarters was announced last year, property, plant and equipment almost doubled from £4.2m to £8.3m.

Maintaining sufficient working capital will continue to be a concern for the foreseeable future - unless the company manages to pare down product costs.

(Source: ITM Annual Report 2019)

ITM hopes to increase its margins in the mid- to long-term through greater product standardization and higher production volumes. Addition of new facilities and signing with big-name partners feed well into this strategy. The company only needs to keep growing its order book - like it did thus far this year - to justify heavy capital outlays.

ITM believes its electrolyzer systems will become cheaper to build as orders scale up: average cost should drop below €500/kW by mid-2020’s (from about €1,000/kW today) as projects pass the 20MW mark.

(Source: Author’s, ITM AGM Presentation October 2019)

Macro Enablers

A major driver of growth for ITM in the mid to long term will be the recently-launched EU-wide strategy for hydrogen that has set targets for installation of electrolyzers and production of renewable hydrogen. A newly-created Clean Hydrogen Alliance made up of industry reps, hydrogen companies and governments is responsible for building an investment pipeline to support the realization of the regional strategy.

(Source: Author’s, European Commission)

This follows earlier, economic recovery-linked, commitments to clean hydrogen by member states Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal for a total of 10GW. The latest countries to jump on the bandwagon are France (€7b committed to 2030) and Spain (4GW to be installed by 2030).

Geographically, ITM derives more than half of its revenue from exports to EU countries; for the year ended April 2019, around 65% (£3.0m) originated from Germany, France and the Netherlands. The outlook for green hydrogen in these locations is decidedly positive.

Governments elsewhere are expected to follow suit, and they are likely to contract experienced manufacturers, among them ITM, to set up hydrogen-producing facilities. This includes countries with large market potential such as Australia where ITM is gaining an early mover’s advantage.

The UK’s taking up the challenge

After a string of hydrogen-related government pronouncements last year and early in 2020, the UK was criticized for lagging behind other major economies in developing a hydrogen-based strategy for decarbonization. Now, following urgent calls from the industry and environmental advisory bodies (such the Committee on Climate Change), the UK has confirmed to be in the midst of developing a national program for hydrogen which is to be released ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November. Similar to the EU strategy, the focus will be on blue and green hydrogen. The government promises to include ‘detailed and specific policy levers’ to enable the development of a leading hydrogen market.

According to a report by the Hydrogen Taskforce, a budget of at least £1b will need to be allocated for large scale deployment of hydrogen, particularly in harder-to-abate sectors (i.e., heavy industry and heavy-duty transport). Government stimulus in the form of grants will also be required to support the country’s energy transition - the UK was the first global economy to commit to net zero emissions by 2050.

ITM appears prepared to exploit emerging market opportunities

Its new electrolyzer factory in Sheffield that is set to open later this year will increase the manufacturing space fivefold and the production capacity from 100MW at present to 300MW per annum initially and to 1GW by 2024. The company should be able to replicate the plant in other locations to achieve even greater manufacturing efficiencies and add further to production capacity.

Product optimization is another key area of focus for ITM as it works to introduce standardized modular units to enable greater cost reductions. Increases in the size of systems and in the volume of orders will also add to efficiency, along with semi-automation at manufacturing facilities and improvements in core technology.

In the five years to April 2019, ITM’s deal pipeline grew at a compound annual rate of 45.1%; by April 2020, projects under contract reached their highest level ever at £52.4m, while non-contracted tender opportunities totaled £263m. (Source: Author’s based on financial statements)

The company has been able to steadily increase its deployment track record over the past few years, delivering 14MW in FY2020 ending April, up from just 2MW in 2017.

(Source: Author’s based on company announcements)

High-Yielding Partnerships

ITM derives substantial value from its relationships with partner companies, many of whom double as customers. They include, among others, Sumitomo, Orsted, Phillips 66, National Grid, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, Gasunie, RWE, Engie, BOC Linde, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, and Anglo American. Few of these partnerships ITM rightfully considers ‘transformative’.

Joint Venture with Linde

ITM’s principal partner is Linde, the world’s top industrial gas company. In October last year, Linde became a minority shareholder in ITM having acquired a total of 95 million shares (or a 20% stake) for €38m.

Shortly thereafter, in January 2020, following five years of prior collaboration, the duo announced the formation of a 50-50 joint venture, incorporated as ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH, that would focus on providing green hydrogen for large scale industrial projects with installed electrolyzer capacity of at least 10MW.

Partnership with ITM has only augmented a leading position Linde holds in the hydrogen space: it claims to have the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world and an operational network of over 190 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 electrolysis plants.

For ITM, on the other hand, the joint venture has marked a major milestone in business development. As a partner, Linde lends its extensive engineering expertise and a large customer base spread over 100 countries. ITM, hence, will enjoy greater international renown and access to better commercial opportunities.

Not only can the joint venture increase the pipeline of large contracts for ITM, it also promises to bring down costs, with EPC work contracted out to Linde — which grants ITM the freedom to zoom in on product technology. This will enable it to deliver more projects within shorter timeframes.

Relationship with Shell

Oil and gas major Shell is another key partner that provides validation for ITM’s electrolyzer technology. In 2018, Shell in a consortium with ITM and few other European partners was awarded funding amounting to €10m under the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking to build a hydrogen electrolysis plant integrated into Rhineland refinery in Germany.

With a peak capacity of 10MW contributed by five 2MW electrolyzers, Refhyne is touted to become the first industrial scale test of PEM technology. It is expected to come online by the end of 2020 — phase one of factory acceptance testing was completed in June - and set a precedent for future 100MW commercial projects within a greater model hydrogen region of Cologne.

As part of another European initiative, Hydrogen Mobility Europe 2 (H2ME2), and under the UK’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles, ITM has been fitting hydrogen refueling stations at Shell services. This collaboration with Shell, started in 2015, has last been extended to 2024.

Agreement with Sumitomo

ITM has also partnered with Sumitomo Corporation (OTCPK:SSUMF), a diversified trading giant for the development of large industrial scale, multi-megawatt projects in Japan and possibly Australia following local feasibility studies. This strategic relationship supports ITM’s geographical expansion outside of the UK and Europe (which each currently account for roughly 50% of the company’s deal pipeline).

Valuation

ITM as a stock was neglected for a long time. But fortune has turned ever since COVID-19 brought into sharp focus energy transition as part of green recovery. In the last six months, ITM is up 90%. In contrast, FTSE AIM All-Share Index (which includes ITM) rose by a more modest 30%. European peer Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF), another company making electrolyzers, has also expanded strongly recently (+74%) but exhibits a more flattish momentum overall.

1-Year Price Return: ITM Versus Nel

(Source: Seeking Alpha as of October 20)

Valuation multiples show a similar picture, with ITM rising more sharply over the past several months compared to a larger and financially stronger competitor Nel.

Trailing 12 Months ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF) Nel (OTCPK:NLLSF) Price/Sales 136.37 46.5 EV/Sales 180.13 47.26 Price/Book 12.19 5.59

(Source: Author’s, Seeking Alpha as of October 20)

All things considered, we think ITM might come down before it starts climbing again, to account for expectations of widening losses during this intermediate stage for the company - before it is able to fully harness the benefits of recent internal developments as well as external market opportunities.

Risks

ITM has always been heavily reliant on government-funded capital projects. In the last two fiscal years, grant income accounted for roughly three quarters of annual revenue. Although the recent market focus on renewable hydrogen is a positive for the company, Brexit-induced changes could make ITM ineligible for at least some grants sponsored by the EU - unless it could apply for the same pool of funds through its German subsidiary. But more importantly, the company has resolved to gradually move toward a more balanced income mix.

On the whole, ITM has been a persistent loser with invariably negative cash flows. Business continuity has been preserved through recurrent equity market appeals (£66.7m raised in five funding rounds since the 2004 IPO) and investments from strategic partners (£4.9m from JCB, a top manufacturer of construction equipment, in 2015 and £38m from Linde last year). Although the company’s cash reserves should suffice for the next couple of years, insolvency is still a possibility.

This risk is exacerbated by Brexit, seeing that a large portion of ITM’s business comes from exports to Europe (70% as of FY2019). No trade agreements have been formalized between the UK and the EU yet; in the meantime, ITM is considering holding stock in its existing premises in Germany and possibly other neighbouring markets in the future.

Conclusion

In an effort to counteract climate change, more and more countries around the world are waking up to the possibilities that hydrogen can provide when combined with renewables. The market for green hydrogen is experiencing rapid development, and this bodes well for makers of electrolyzers. ITM is a recognized name trusted because of its technological competence. However, the 18-year-old company is still financially unsound.

The next few years are going to be transient for ITM as it dedicates resources to ‘building a profitable business through scale, volume and partnerships’. If it succeeds at reaching commercially viable unit costs, it should then be able to fully leverage the global energy systems’ adoption of green hydrogen.