Reasonable to expect 50% upside over the next two years.

Investment Thesis

Cars.com (CARS) is a highly shorted, lost, and forgotten car website.

As I discussed with Deep Value Returns members, it is not a high growth stock, but it is a very high-profit margin business. Furthermore, it makes a lot of free cash flow.

Ultimately, the stock trades for less than 7x this year's free cash flow, which is absurdly cheap -- particularly as it starts to slowly turn around.

Revenue Upwards Revised, Details Are More Important Than They Seem

Last week Cars.com updated the market on its Q3 2020 preliminary results.

Source: author's calculations, **mid-point guidance

The company is likely to report Q3 2020 to be down 6% y/y. In and of itself, this is not so impressive. However, what is attractive about the company is just how strongly it has bounced back from Q2 2020, when its top line compressed by 31% y/y.

Furthermore, for Q3 2020 its EBITDA margins have truly improved:

Source: author's calculations, press statements, EBITDA Margins %

As you can see above over the previous 4 consecutive quarters, Cars.com's EBITDA margins were compressing over time.

Furthermore, remember that in Q3 2019 and Q4 2019, the economy was meaningfully stronger than it is now, and yet Cars.com wasn't able to grow its margins -- quite on the contrary.

Hence, as you can see above, Cars.com is essentially declaring that its Q3 2020 EBITDA would be around $47 million. Compared with the same period a year ago, this figure would be a small improvement of 2.2% from the $45.9 million it made then.

If we take a step back, you would be right to consider whether making 2% improvement y/y on its EBITDA line is really that big a deal? I believe that it is and here's why: it's an improvement against the low expectations that investors had.

Source: SA Premium Tools

As you can see above, analysts were largely expecting its revenues to be around $139 million compared with the company's $143 million.

Furthermore, Cars.com is 11% shorted. This is not a crazy short ratio, but it does have 5 days short to cover ratio. In practical terms, this reinforces my thesis here that investors were overly negative about this stock, and pricing in too much negativity.

Cash Flows Are Now Stronger Than My Previous Bull Case

Previously, I estimated that Cars.com would at the midpoint make around $85 million of free cash flow. However, I now believe this estimate to have been too conservative.

Consider the following, since the last quarter, the company has made no announcement of drawing down its revolver. Consequently, I believe that it is reasonable to estimate to a certain degree, that any changes to its cash on its balance sheet are likely to have been generated from its operations.

This may sound slightly complicated but bear with me. At the end of Q2 2020, Cars.com had $56 million in cash and $638 million of debt, for a net debt position of $582 million.

According to its market update, Cars.com now has $44 million of cash and cash equivalents and $598 million in debt outstanding (after paying down approximately $48 million in debt during the quarter). Thus, it means its net debt position is now $554 million.

This implies that its net debt position is better off by $28 million. Given that Cars.com's free cash flow for H1 2020 was $49 million, we can estimate that Cars.com made roughly $25 million of free cash flow during Q2 2020.

What this implies, is that for its trailing 9 months, its free cash flow is at least $74 million. Thus, if it makes roughly $20 million during its final quarter of the year, its free cash flow during 2020 would be at least $94 million.

(Source)

Having said that, Cars.com had previously stated that it had a semi-exclusive contract with GM (GM) that would bring close to 800 new websites being launched with Cars.com by year-end.

In other words, I would be willing to argue that Cars.com would be able to bring in $100 million of free cash flow in 2020.

Valuation -- Why This Stock is a Bargain

Presently, Cars.com trades for just 6x free cash flow. And that would have been justified if Cars.com were just ticking along and facing terminal trouble.

However, if Cars.com is able to fundamentally prove that it has staying power, as these preliminary results appear to demonstrate, I can not see why this stock should not minimally trade for $1 billion market cap?

This would put the stock trading for 10x free cash flow, which in the present market, I believe is a reasonable estimate.

The Bottom Line

In any way I appraise this investment, I believe that its downside is largely protected. The one aspect that is a serious investment risk would be if GM were to pull out of this contract, and this would leave Q4 2020 to be very poor compared to expectations.

However, assuming that Cars.com continues to stabilize its operations, I believe that this stock could trade meaningfully higher, with at least 50% upside potential over the coming 24 months.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CARS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.