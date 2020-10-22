The company has performed well despite one of the more complex regulatory and price-specific situation in years.

It's been a while since I updated my thesis on Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) (OTCPK:FOJCY). Since the pandemic, I've focused mostly on other companies while my Fortum stake mostly has been in a holding position. I thought it relevant to update my thesis on the company now, however, so that's what this article is about - seeing where Fortum has been during these past 2 quarters, and where we may expect the company to go.

I've written about Fortum before, so for those of you who don't know what the company does, or want more in-depth info, I invite you to read those articles.

Fortum, for most investors, is known primarily for its hydropower and nuclear power assets. Despite one of the worst environments for electricity power in Scandinavia, where the company primarily operates, the company has done quite well for itself.

Pandemic-period valuations and stock prices adjusted quickly when company EBIT fell no more than 6% YoY as a result of nearly record-low spot prices for electricity during 1Q20.

The large piece of news to take into consideration here is the consolidation with the German company Uniper, one of Europe's largest gas/coal players. Uniper will be included as a subsidiary, with Fortum now the majority owner of the company. Fortum's plan includes, together with Uniper, to lead the energy shift in Europe, with a concrete strategy slated to be presented at the end of 2020.

(Source: Fortum 2Q20 Presentation)

Critics against this plan, or against Uniper as a whole, have been numerous. The reason for this is that Fortum's environmental profile, which for a long time has been among the best, has now considerably worsened when including the gas/coal focus found in Uniper. Fortum's largest ambition should be, and likely will be, the closure of coal-fired power plants - at least those that are no longer profitable and can't be converted to gas-fired generation.

Profitability is really key when considering Uniper. The reason for this is that many of Uniper's assets, while profitable, have extremely bad profitability. EBIT margins are expected to worsen considerably going into 2021. The previously high-21.6% EBIT margin is expected to crater to 2.6% on a consolidated basis (Source: InFront) going forward into next year. To say that Fortum has things to improve would be an understatement.

You may ask how results can be so good/drop so little in one of the worst environments on record. The answer is that Fortum always has been a very strong hedger, and 2Q20 was no different. While results included:

84% drop in Nordic spot pricing

Volatile commodity/CO2 pricing

EPS drop from €0.69 to €0.35

There were extremely strong hedging components that still managed to deliver solid EBITDA (up to €512M for the quarter) and limit overall downsides here.

The COVID-19 impact for Fortum was, in the end, extremely limited. The largest impact was found in the company's Russian operations, which are in themselves limited in scope.

Perhaps more importantly, the company has begun shedding assets to consolidate and focus operations. During 2Q20, €1.2B worth of divestments were announced, and ownership in district heating, as well as local companies and initiatives, is under review.

One thing that's impacted Fortum during the year is the differences in power demand across Europe.

(Source: Fortum 2Q20 Presentation)

Given that the company is an active exporter of electricity, and now owns assets across Europe, these demand trends impact company profit and expenses. Additionally, Co2 prices have started spiking at the end of 2Q20, which highlights Fortum's new dependence on Co2-heavy generation.

(Source: Fortum 2Q20 Presentation)

On the positive side, the Uniper investment has started paying dividends - literally. EPS contribution from Uniper during 2Q20 alone was €0.65, and while Uniper sales figures are still skewed somewhat by the company's commodity trading business, as opposed to power generation, we're looking at a company that, while having Co2-unfavorable assets, will be contributing massively to company EPS.

In the end, however, no contributions or favorable earnings could battle the fundamentally challenged spot pricing and weather environment, coupled with COVID-19.

(Source: Fortum 2Q20)

While company hedging and some positive trends saved Fortum from a "bad" quarter, very few things actually improved during this quarter.

Turning to the debt/liquidity side of things, the company's gearing has of course been impacted by Uniper, and debt is up significantly since 2019, currently standing at a total of €9.2B. However, company maturities and interest rates are laddered very appealingly, and are on the very low side, reflecting Fortum's overall strength as a business.

(Source: Fortum 2Q20 Presentation)

The current average interest rate below 1.7% is something beaten only by the most conservative real estate companies here, and current maturities are well-prepared, combined with available liquidity of over 65% of all of the current debt when including the company's available credit facilities.

This makes the company's gearing a safe one, as I see things, despite increasing significantly following Uniper.

Outlooks and forecasts? Little is expected to improve for the rest of the year - but Fortum has over 85% of its generation hedged at a high level of €34/MwH. The favorable hedging for both Fortum and Uniper go well into 2022, at levels of above 40-80% at appealing prices. We need not worry about massive earnings drops due to spot pricing at least, but things still need to change eventually. However, Fortum, for the moment, has time.

One of the larger questions on my mind is how Fortum now intends to handle the necessary investments and CapEx that will come due in the next few years. The Nordic/European generation market is still a very fragmented affair, and further consolidation is required to even begin to address some of the heavy CapEx requirements needed to modernize the current asset base. The situation is not unlike the current European telco market, where operators are trying to start dividing CapEx costs because telcos have very little/no pricing power in increasing prices to consumers. A similar development can be seen in utilities. Investments are needed, massive investments, but spot prices are extremely low - so CapEx might need to be split amongst the larger players in Scandinavia and Europe.

I'm not even talking about switching to renewables. I'm talking about modernizing the current assets, making them at all viable, such as converting coal to gas.

Forecasts currently focus on the company's coming massive increase in overall revenues. These are expected to increase from around €5.4B in 2019, to €51.9B in 2020 - nearly 10 times larger. Fortum now owns over 75% of Uniper. At the same time, margins will be going down from over 20% to around 2.6%, according to the same forecasts. While EPS will be up significantly, the CapEx requirements will be up as well, so most of the additional earnings will be eaten up by new CapEx, not available for dividends. The company calls for 50-80% of earnings to be distributed as dividends, and it's extremely likely that this will be maintained because one of the largest owners of Fortum is actually the Finnish government, which has come to expect and rely on the dividend from its many holdings. While there's no guarantee there won't be a cut, it's a very unlikely scenario based on historical trends.

At the same time, however, expecting the company dividend to increase from €1.1/share is wishful thinking. It won't happen - that's how I see it.

It will likely remain €1.1 until the company, if the company, turns its new asset base around and starts delivering higher margins. There's certainly capacity here for that, but the company needs to pull some significant investment CapEx in order to unlock these future catalysts.

Prior to Uniper, Fortum had a pile of cash the size of Mt Rushmore that it had accumulated, and was unsure of what to do with. Their choice was to acquire one of the "dirtiest" asset bases in all of Europe - Uniper - and their plan is to make this asset base able to generate higher amounts of cash flow while at the same time reducing its Co2 and make them more green. Many shareholders would not have chosen this path for Fortum, instead calling for the company to build new, purely-renewable assets for that capital. Myself, I call that strategy foolish in the current market - the company wouldn't have gotten any sort of bang for its buck in the short-medium term. While this plan has its drawbacks, it gives Fortum one of the largest asset bases in all of Europe, and one they can build upon.

Let's look at valuation.

Fortum - What is the valuation?

Fortum's valuation case is an extremely simple one, as I see it.

In investing in Fortum, you're investing in a Euro-based power company that will be able to deliver at the very least its stated profit and dividends for the coming years.

The dividends likely won't grow.

They likely won't fall.

What you see is what you get, and you're getting paid for allowing the company to improve its current asset base and the thereto-relevant cash flows.

For this, the company pays you a dividend of €1.1. The reason why these numbers are fairly straightforward and likely to materialize is that Fortum and Uniper have hedged most of its prices for 2021. They should be an easy beat in any scenario. The current 2021 EPS multiple comes to around 13X, for one of Europe's largest utilities. That's a good enough case for many people.

The current dividend gives you a yield of 6.1% on a peer basis, for a utility of this size, this is not only good, it's excellent. Granted, my own yield is nearly 8%, having invested at prices of €10-14€/share. I haven't touched my Fortum stake in nearly 4 years, not to increase and not to lower. As it stands, and including dividends and FX, it's up nearly 95%.

I view Fortum as essentially a government-bond-safety sort of investment, similar perhaps to a very safe preferred stock, with the added benefit of excellent potential capital appreciation. The dividend won't rise until 2023 at the earliest - but the current level is excellent, especially given today's interest rate environment where many nations are at 0%.

Fortum shares a lot of similarities to Swedish telco Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) (OTCPK:TLSNY). How?

Neither of the companies is likely to appreciate above 45 SEK/share or €22/share, respectively. Nor, however, is it likely that they will fall below 32 SEK/share or €16/share.

Both companies offer appealing, 5-7% dividends which despite everything, are extremely well-covered.

Both companies have strong government stakes and are active in fundamental backbone sort of infrastructure - telecommunications and power generation.

Including dividends, it's likely that annual rates of return are around 7-11% - but no more.

The relative safety of both companies means that while I don't expect them to appreciate massively, they deserve a spot in my core dividend portfolio for the sake of safe, high-yield dividends. Usually, higher yields are found more commonly in energy, financial and other sectors. Here, we find them in extremely conservative sectors - and that's something I want in my portfolio.

My fair value price target for Fortum is a 13-14X earnings multiple based on a 3-year average including 2020, which comes to a price range of €22.6 to €24/share. I want to be clear, however, that this target refers to Fortum's appeal as a bond-like or pref-like investment, with the expectation of no dividend increase and no significant appreciation above this level. However, with the inclusion of Uniper, I view Fortum as more appealing, which justifies a raising of the target here.

This makes Fortum 21% undervalued at today's valuation, and a "BUY."

Thesis

Good utilities are rare when looking for undervalued companies. Fortum comes with its own set of challenges that need to be considered prior to investing. However, few could argue that the company does present a fundamentally safe investment opportunity at an appealing yield. The question becomes if one wants to lock in essentially a very low potential for overall capital appreciation, beyond the attractive dividend.

Me, I try to mix between companies that have higher yields but are safe, and companies that offer higher growth, but have lower yields. Finnish companies in general tend towards a higher overall yield even than other Nordic companies. My stake in Fortum is a stable one, and one I don't intend to divest - nor do I intend to increase it at this time. With my cost basis, I've locked in a very appealing 2% stake in the company, which is my absolute limit for most companies.

Investors should consider Fortum if they want international energy/utility exposure coupled with attractive yield, and like currency diversification. Investors need to remember that Fortum trades in Euros and is subject to dividend withholding tax - so consulting with a tax specialist is advisable prior to investing, if you can't invest in the Helsinki listing or know well how things are taxed.

All that done, however, Fortum is my largest utility holding, and likely to remain this way for a long time - and currently warrants a "BUY."

