Unilever also runs a relatively lower risk of business integration and debt levels appear manageable at this point.

The business is successfully transitioning into higher margin product segments and on track to further improve overall profitability.

Unilever is one of the strongest large cap consumer staples companies which is also trading cheaply relative to its free cash flow.

Source: unilever.com

Unilever (UL) (UN) is one of the largest consumer staples companies in the world with a strong presence in Emerging Markets. The company is also successfully pivoting towards higher margin personal care & beauty products. The company has experience and resources needed to nurture both acquired and in-house created brands, which is the most important competitive advantage in the industry.

The recent pandemic has had a mixed impact on the company's operations, but it now appears that Unilever would more likely benefit from the recent events over the long term as large parts of its business, such as Hygiene and In Home cooking, have benefited from the pandemic while the negative impact on Laundry, Personal Care and Prestige segments has not been as profound.

Source: Unilever Investor Presentation Q2 2020

In addition to the company's iconic brands in Home & Personal Care and Packaged Foods sectors and the opportunity presented by the recent pandemic, there are three other solid reasons why Unilever appears as an attractive long-term investment.

1) Cheap on a Free Cash Flow Basis

Unilever now trades at 5.5% free cash flow yield, which is one of the highest yields in the Personal & Home Care large cap space.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo! Finance

Although during the last twelve months Unilever management has spent less than 100% of its Depreciation & Amortization expense on Capital Expenditures (see below) and this had a temporary positive impact on free cash flow, the median ratio over the past 5 years stands close to 100%. This signals that the company has not been underinvesting on fixed assets in order to provide a temporary boost to its share price.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Even on an adjusted basis (assuming Capex = 100% of Depreciation and Amortization expense), Unilever's free cash flow yield does not differ materially from the one based on reported numbers.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo! Finance

It is also for the first time in the last decade that Unilever is trading at a significantly higher free cash flow yield when compared to its major peer - Procter & Gamble (PG).

* PG data is based on fiscal year end as of June each year

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo! Finance

Back in 2017, the roles were switched and PG traded at significantly higher free cash flow yield. This period was followed by a number of years of PG outperforming both its peers in the Consumer Staples industry and the overall market.

Data by YCharts

Over the past decade, Unilever achieved an annual free cash flow per share growth rate of 9%. Even after adjusted for Capital Expenditure (assuming 100% of D&A expense), the annual growth rate was still an impressive 5.6%.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Using that as a starting point to calculate the implied future growth rate in Unilever's current share price through a Discounted Cash Flow model, we then need to calculate the company's cost of equity.

Over the past 20 years, the company's rolling 5-year daily beta fluctuated between 0.4 and 0.8, thus the calculated beta as of today of 0.64 does not seem to be an outlier.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo! Finance

Using the current beta of 0.64, a normalized risk-free rate of 3.0% and equity risk premium of 6.0%, we calculate Unilever's cost of equity of 6.82%.

Based on all that we can calculate what future growth rate does Unilever's current share price of EUR 51.7 imply (using the Amsterdam listing due to it being quoted in the company's reporting currency - euros).

For this purpose I would use both the actual reported free cash flow and the one adjusted to incorporate higher future Capex.

* based on Capex being 100% of Depreciation & Amortization expense

Source: prepared by the author

Using a range of rounded constant growth rates, we could see that even after adjusting for higher level of Capex, Unilever's current share price implies a long-term growth rate of around 1.75%. This seems way too conservative as it is lower than the long-term inflation rates globally, much lower than Unilever's historical free cash flow growth and does not take into account the company's opportunity to further improve its profitability into the future.

2) Improving Profitability

Unilever has for a long time been spending much more on advertising, marketing and promotion activities relative to sales than its other large cap peers in the space.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

High Marketing & Promotion spending is crucial for building strong consumer brands, which in turn is the most important competitive advantage in the industry.

This higher spending has also been efficiently allocated as the company created some of the strongest global brands in Personal Care, Home Care and Packaged Foods sectors, many of which are the strongest in their respective categories both in Developed Markets, such as Europe and the U.S., and Emerging Markets as well. Thus Unilever managed to consistently improve its operating profitability across all three of its business units.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

In spite of these spectacular results, Unilever has further room to improve its profitability and catch up with the leaders in each of these three product segments.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

In addition to its brand building activities, UL has also been pivoting towards the higher margin personal care space, where price premiums for stronger brands are much higher. That is why there is a strong link between companies' revenue share from their Personal Care business units (excluding Food, Home Care and Fabrics) and the overall Gross Margins achieved.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

If we look back into the history, the overall trend of Unilever's pivot towards its Beauty & Personal Care unit becomes apparent.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

To accelerate this transition, the company has also been successfully adding a number of high-growth brands with a purpose within its BPC division through acquisitions. An example is Seventh Generation which uses renewable plant-based ingredients.

Source: medium.com

And the Dollar Shave Club, which is also helping Unilever in its future e-commerce and subscription based endeavors.

Source: dollarshaveclub.com

Thus Unilever is very well-positioned to expand its topline results while continuing to improve operating profitability.

3) Low Risk

There are many business risks that investors should look out for. However, one of the major risks that relatively stable large-cap names in the consumer staples industry face is the risk of successful business integration following large M&A deals.

As investors have painfully learned in the cases of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Coty (COTY) and AB InBev (BUD), too much deal making could easily spell a disaster for shareholders, if the acquiring company spends too much on its target, business integration is not executed well or simply because the deal did not make much sense in the first place.

One of the signs of too much deal making is the ratio of Goodwill and Intangible Assets to Total Assets since intangible assets are primarily reported on companies' balance sheets following a deal. Although not a perfect indicator of whether or not a company is headed for disaster, a very high Goodwill and Intangible Assets to Total Assets ratio relative to historical norms or to major peers does raise a red flag.

In that regard Unilever appears safe for now. The companies where investors should be on a lookout are Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY), Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) and Church & Dwight (CHD), which I recently covered here.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

In the case of Unilever, the company has resorted to a slightly different strategy as far as its acquisitions are concerned. Unilever is divesting some of its non-strategic divisions, such as its spreads unit and now its tea business, to acquire smaller, high-growth brands with a purpose which are often mostly sold through online channels.

This is clearly illustrated in the company's annual report from 2017, when management decided to sell its spread business to KKR and acquired a large number of brands, such as Schmidt's Naturals, Hourglass and many other smaller ones.

Source: Unilever Annual Report 2017

Although this strategy is definitely not without its inherent risks, it is much easier for a large company to absorb and successfully integrate a number of smaller brands, which also benefit massively from the parent distribution channels.

However, Unilever did increase its net debt significantly over the past decade, which although not a significant red flag at the moment is an area that investors should be aware of.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

The company also has roughly $2bn of principal payments due every single year for the next decade.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Unilever Annual Report 2019

With roughly € 9bn of operating profit over the past 12 months, € 0.8m of interest expense, € 4.2bn of dividend payments, € 1.5bn of capital expenditure and the € 2bn of principal due, Unilever could afford to pay down its principal amounts due. Not to mention the roughly $5bn of expected proceeds from some of its tea businesses and last but not least the opportunity to simply renegotiate the payments due each year.

What is quite important is that roughly half or Unilever's debt is due in U.S. dollars and the other half in euros and just a tiny amount in British pounds. On the contrary, more than half of the country's revenue is earned from Emerging Markets across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Unilever's 2019 Investor Presentation

That is one of the reasons why Unilever usually performs better when the U.S. dollar and the euro are falling against Emerging Market currencies. Needless to say that over the recent years, the company has not been in a good position with the dollar rising and many EM currencies falling massively.

Data by YCharts

The importance of the U.S. dollar could be clearly seen in chart above as in 2015 when the USD started to appreciate the gap between Unilever and the XLP widened, while it then quickly closed during 2017 when the Dollar Index fell.

Although currency exposure is not a deal breaker as far as investing in a strong business is concerned, it is a macroeconomic risk that could be easily addressed as part of a larger portfolio and investors should also be aware of its implications.

In a nutshell, Unilever is not running a high business integration risk at the moment while debt is not an issue as well, but investors need to be looking closely at these two and how they develop going forward.

Conclusion

Unilever has many of the world's strongest brands across the beauty, personal care, home care and food product categories. The company is slowly and successfully executing on its strategy to pivot more heavily towards its high margin Beauty & Personal Care unit, while it's also improving profitability in the other two categories. Management is doing all that while also running a relatively lower business integration risk and betting on brands with purpose that also have significant online presence.

On the contrary to all that, Unilever has been suffering from currency-related headwinds which are outside of management's control and the overall business still trades at attractive levels relatively to its free cash flow. This makes Unilever an attractive investment opportunity with a long-term perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.