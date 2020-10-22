Compared to the same month last year, Lockheed Martin grew its order activity during the month according to the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor.

In June 2020, we launched the Defense Contracts Monitor on The Aerospace Forum. The Defense Contracts Monitor is an interactive dashboard that we populate weekly with new contracts awarded to Boeing ( BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT). Currently, the monitor consists of more than 1,000 contracts and we expand that as we are adding more companies to our coverage and update the monitor weekly.

In this report, I want to have a look at the order inflow for Lockheed Martin during the month of September. You can read the August report here. For this analysis, we used the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor which we have made available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

F-35 Keeps Winning

Figure 1: Lockheed Martin contracts in September 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In September, Lockheed Martin was awarded 45 contracts valued at $2.6B with funds obligated on time of award standing at $2.6B or 53%. The contrast with last month is big, but that was caused by a framework contract disclosed in August valued $62B, which gets incrementally firmed and funded.

The F-35 unsurprisingly was Lockheed Martin’s main program for contract awards. The program received 6 contracts during the month valued $1.1B. The biggest contract valued $709 million provides for the procurement of materials for production Lots 15 through 17. Other F-35 contracts including engineering to further develop F-35 capabilities and contracts for F-35 support.

The second biggest platform for Lockheed Martin during the month was the UGM-133 Trident II for which it received a $500 million contract for missile production for the US Navy. The UGM-133 Trident II is a submarine launched ballistic missile that has a very important role in the US nuclear triad.

During the month there were not a lot of contracts that really stood out, but there certainly were many contracts as the DoD fiscal year came to an end and what we observed is that while the F-35 and the Trident D5 programs raked in $1.6B in contract value, the smaller contracts raked in a total of $1B in contract value. So, we are seeing that across the portfolio Lockheed Martin is booking small wins that are adding up and that is something I do like about this company.

In September, US Navy sales accounted for almost 85% or $2.2B of the contract awards driven by the F-35 and Trident D5 contracts. The US Army and US Air Force accounted for roughly 8.4% leaving around 6.3% for foreign customers including Australia, Iraq, Italy and Qatar. Funds obligated were lower at $1.4B or 53% of the contract value. Month-over-month, we saw contract value decline by $61.3B but that mainly reflects the inclusion of indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts which form frameworks against which delivery orders are placed. Nevertheless, funds obligated dropped from $4.6B to 1.4B. Compared to a year ago, contract awards increased by $300 million while funds obligated at time of award grew by ~$500 million, so we are seeing some appreciable growth there and also in the year-to-date comparisons we see that with $114.5B (including a $62B IDIQ contract) in contract awards and $28.4B in funds obligated versus $29.4B and $15.5B a year ago. So you could say that the values have roughly doubled versus a year ago.

Conclusion

During the month of September, contract awards decreased from $63.9B to $2.6B month-over-month and compared to the same month last year the increase was $300 million. The big month-over-moth difference can be attributed to the F-16 IDIQ in August, but we are actually more interested in the year-ago sales which showed that contract awards grew in September and the year-to-date numbers also showed very satisfying growth.

What I could appreciate in September are that we saw a solid contract award stream, most notably for 2 programs in terms of value but also the other programs showed smaller yet very important inflow. It shows the strength of the company to serve customers with a variety of products that are relevant now, but also that the company is positioning itself for the future.

Lockheed Martin has now won over $100B in contracts including IDIQs which are incrementally firmed. So in terms of filling the backlog or the skyline, Lockheed Martin is having a strong year. Funds obligated, which shows how much cash is handed over at the time of award, were appreciable as well.

I believe that going forward Lockheed Martin is a nice name to have in your portfolio as the company continues booking wins in a challenging geopolitical playing field. We do these kinds of contract overviews on the request of readers to keep them updated, because it is exhaustive to get all data in the right form to analyze.

From these pieces, we unlikely will see our bullish view turn based on a single month but by doing a detailed analysis on a monthly basis, we can provide readers with the most detailed insights on where Lockheed Martin is winning (or not) and we can detect trends or trend reversals in appetite for weapon system orders earlier which ultimately, the informed investor can benefit from.

