Based on its catalyst timeline, H1 2021 will experience a lull compared to the second half. While awaiting catalysts, potential investors may want to consider building a position.

After its equity offering in early June at $50 per share, shares topped $60 and have not looked back. The 52-week high of $86.48 was set on the 12th.

Arena Pharmaceuticals has an impressive pipeline of compounds, and its trials are progressing well now, despite the impact of COVID-19.

I suspect many of us have those positions we wished we'd handled differently - those we ignored when we should have acted and those we should have left alone rather than act.

I've been invested in Arena Pharmaceutical (ARNA) since the “Belviq for weight loss” days. My patience has endured financial uncertainty, management changes, a reverse stock split, the potential of partnerships and strategy realignments.

Sure, I averaged down along the way. My investment finally returned to a breakeven point this year. So, I sold a few shares. But I just couldn't let go of the entire position. I'm actually wishing I'd socked back more than I did.

Company Description

Arena Pharmaceutical is a biopharmaceutical company internally developing its own product pipeline. It has three compounds in various clinical trial stages - etrasimod, olorinab and APD418.

Arena also has an early research platform with Beacon Discovery to unlock and develop compounds with a focus on G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets relative to immune and inflammatory conditions.

The company is building Arena Neuroscience with a focus on neurological conditions relative to microglial neuroinflammation.

Finally, Arena is partnered with United Therapeutics (UTHR) for the commercialization of ralinepag, intended for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

Etrasimod is being evaluated in clinical trials for treatment of gastrointestinal conditions, including ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD) and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Etrasimod has the potential to be the best-in-class treatment for UC and CD and the first-in-class treatment for EoE.

Etrasimod is also being evaluated for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, including atopic dermatitis (AD) and alopecia areata (AA). Again, etrasimod is targeting the unmet needs of patients with AD and AA.

Olorinab is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain. According to patient surveys, less than 30% of patients being treated with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) prescriptions are satisfied with their meds. Akin to etrasimod, olorinab is targeting unmet needs relative to IBS and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

APD418 is being evaluated as a first-in-class treatment for Acute Heart Failure (AHF).

Trials

Due to the pandemic, Arena had been forced to suspend progress in a handful of trials. Since it last reported results on August 5th for the second quarter, much has changed. It has made significant progress in key trials. CEO Amit Munshi did not spare commendations for his team during a recent virtual summit.

I'm incredibly proud of the organization, as I mentioned, in terms of being able to maintain the momentum and maintain the timing. I think the hardest part has been maintaining steady integrity. And so, we paid very, very close attention to making sure that through COVID, we're managing every patient at every site in every country every day and making sure that we're managing to ensure no missing values. And we're staying within the boundary conditions that were originally set out in the statistical analysis plan.

On September 1st, Arena announced the dosing of its first patient in its Phase 2 trial evaluating etrasimod for the treatment of AA. Data is expected in 2021.

In mid-September, the company announced the dosing of its first patient in its ELEVATE UC 12 global Phase 3 trial evaluating etrasimod for the treatment of UC. ELEVATE UC 12 is one of two trials evaluating etrasimod, with ELEVATE UC 52 being the first. The company expects to complete enrollment in ELEVATE UC 52 Phase 3 by the end of 2020. It expects data from both by the end of 2021.

At the Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Virtual Summit in late September, Arena announced it would enroll patients in its GLADIATOR UC study in early 2021. This study will include patients failing the screening for the ELEVATE trials and will span multiple years.

At the same summit, Arena also announced a 14-week Phase 2A CULTIVATE trial to evaluate etrasimod in the treatment of CD. Data is expected in mid-2021.

On October 1st, Arena announced it had completed full enrollment in its Phase 2b CAPTIVATE trial to evaluate olorinab in the treatment of IBS pain. Data is expected in early 2021 after a 12-week trial.

Earlier this month, the company presented new data from its Phase 2 OASIS trial on etrasimod. Results found 93% of UC patients had a clinical response and 77% showed improvement based on endoscopic evidence after 46 weeks.

Arena continues to expect to initiate a Phase 2B trial to evaluate etrasimod in the treatment of EoE before the end of 2020. It also expects to publish results from its Phase 2 ADVISE trial evaluating etrasimod in the treatment of AD before the end of 2020.

The company expects to publish results from its Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety of APD418 in healthy volunteers before the end of the year. This trial has Fast Track designation with the FDA. In the December time frame, Arena plans to disclose a second program evaluating APD418.

A summary of upcoming catalysts for the pipeline is plotted below.

Investment Rationale

Arena has an impressive pipeline of compounds. The company estimates the market opportunities addressing gastrointestinal conditions and dermatologic conditions both at $24 billion each. Cardiovascular opportunities are yet to be determined, as are neurological opportunities.

Trials are progressing well despite a negative impact from the shutdown due to COVID-19. Many of the company's trials are at a point where results from previous phases are being validated.

That's not to imply there are no risks in an investment in Arena. Because its treatments are novel, the company is already addressing complications regarding payer expectations, patient needs and physician perceptions.

As well as it continues to research additional applications, Arena must efficiently juggle existing trials while justifying and planning new ventures. Management's decisions regarding the Neuroscience business offer a prime example and help build confidence.

Neuroscience is a great example of what we think is good and prudent decision making. We could have build it in-house. That would have taken on a whole other set of burn and obligations and management bandwidth and distraction from what we think are some of the core value drivers over the next 24 months for the business. We could have just scattered the assets and sold them off. We thought that was not shareholder maximizing. And so we chose to actually spin out Arena Neuroscience. So the assets have moved over. They are in the process of raising private capital. And then, eventually, we will take that company public we hope.

Share Price Action

The market has not ignored Arena's progress of late. On June 1st, the company completed an equity offering for 6.325 million shares priced at $50 per share. On June 2nd, the stock price jumped above the $60 mark and has since traded below the mark only twice. A 52-week high of $86.48 was set on October 12th. Year to date, shares have gained almost 70%.

And yet, those who invested in late 2012/early 2013 may still be sitting on paper losses.

As indicated in the timeline plotted above, more activity is expected in the second half of 2021 when compared to the first half. For potential investors looking to build a position in Arena or for those looking to average down on a long position from 2012 through 2013, the first half of 2021 should present an ideal opportunity. The stock price could easily trade in a steady range while the market waits for catalysts to transpire.

