With >$20bn in gross debt added to the balance sheet and no downgrade at Moody’s yet, I’d keep an eye on the ratings.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is in a challenging place, but I’ll admit it does have its liquidity position going for it – DAL’s balance sheet liquidity now stands at ~$22bn, which essentially provides it with a runway out to FY22 and beyond. But I don’t think it’s time to go long just yet – firstly, DAL’s rising debt load is crowding out the capital stack, which will likely weigh on equity returns. Secondly, I am concerned about the credit – DAL’s credit rating at Moody’s remains in-line with pre-COVID levels, and if/when its rating is lowered below investment-grade, the equity could also take a hit.

Weathering COVID Just Fine

DAL’s quarter was generally strong, with (adjusted) pretax losses of $2.6bn (narrowing from the $3.9bn loss last quarter) and a loss per share of $3.30. The result was slightly worse than consensus (~$2.97 loss per share), but I don’t think the miss was material to the long-term story.

On the cost side, things are going well – DAL posted another excellent cost performance, as adjusted operating costs moved ~52% lower YoY to $5.5bn. The result was generally in-line with last quarter when Delta reduced its operating costs by a similar amount (~53% YoY). The majority of the cost drivers were capacity-related, so expect these costs to bounce back with demand.

That said, DAL has also been making structural changes, particularly to its headcount and fleet. So, there will be some margin tailwind as demand begins to recover, particularly around corporate travel, where management sees continued improvement into FY21.

US Market Recovery Lags China

Per Delta commentary, it is currently seeing demand at ~30-35% of pre-COVID levels (based on the 4Q revenue guide). Most of that is domestic demand, while international travel demand remains very low. Leading the way are leisure markets, which have seen demand recover to 35-40% of prior levels, though there remain spots of weakness – cities under quarantine such as New York and Boston are at ~20% of pre-COVID levels. But I think it is worth stressing that the 4Q guidance likely incorporates peak travel demand (Thanksgiving and Christmas), and we could see trends level off post-4Q.

I’d also point to the contrast in fortunes vs. China, where the domestic recovery has been more V-shaped. Per the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), travel demand was only down ~9% YoY in Golden Week, reflecting domestic travel resilience. Load factors, for instance, were ~79% while ticket prices were only down ~10-15%. By comparison, I wouldn’t underwrite a similar scenario for the US for the next two to three years, at least.

Recovery Signs in Business Traffic but Structural Concerns Remain

Another key take from the quarter, in my view, is that DAL is also seeing some modest improvement in corporate demand, with ~90% of its corporate customers starting to resume travel. But as of 3Q, corporate volume remains depressed at ~15% of prior-year levels. And while the trend is likely upwards from here, the pace of the resumption remains very slow into FY21.

Going forward, I expect a structural decline to become increasingly evident in business traffic, particularly as we move further into the two to three-year timeline. A return to ~80-90% of pre-COVID levels is likely the best-case scenario, in my view.

Lower Cash Burn is Good, But Breakeven Moves Further Out

The 3Q cash burn was ~$24m/day, with September numbers down to ~$18m/day. Expect this to move down even further, given 4Q guidance for cash burn to reach $10-12m/day.

But it also implies that DAL is pushing out its break-even cash burn target to early 2021, which is far from ideal. Exiting FY20, DAL expects ~$16bn in liquidity, which at an ~$11m daily cash burn, leaves DAL with ample runway even if the break-even target gets pushed out again. In sum, I don’t think liquidity or solvency are concerns at this point, but that doesn’t necessarily mean investors should buy the equity.

On Downgrade Watch

Equity investors tend to ignore credit trends – that’s a mistake, in my view. DAL’s unsecured bonds currently trade significantly tighter in yield vs. peers, and one key reason is the credit rating (Moody’s). DAL unsecured bonds remain at Baa3 at Moody’s, unchanged vis a vis pre-COVID ratings (despite >$20bn in additional debt and a delayed break-even cash burn target). Clearly, DAL deserves a lower credit rating than it did pre-COVID. And if/when DAL does get downgraded, that would move the credit below investment-grade (i.e., into high-yield). Plus, the business travel overhang is far from cleared, and thus, I remain cautious here.

