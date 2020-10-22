Palladium and rhodium should boot platinum out of the group and change the name.

I have been bullish on precious metals for years. I continue to believe that platinum offers investors the most compelling value proposition in the sector. Based on the price performance, I have been wrong. The last time I wrote about platinum for Seeking Alpha was on September 2 in a piece entitled, Platinum Continues To Suck The Life Out Of Precious Metals Bulls. Platinum was trading at the $950 level on that day. Since then, it moved lower.

Platinum is one of the rarest precious metals. There are fewer above-ground stocks than gold. Central banks hold the lion's share of all of the gold ever produced through history. Platinum is a store of value and industrial metal with density and resistance to heat that affords many applications. Platinum does not tarnish, and it is the namesake metal for a group of high-value precious and industrial metals.

Platinum continues to be a laggard. The price of the metal was below $900 per ounce on October 21, while gold was over double the price, palladium was over 2.7 times higher, and rhodium was trading at over fourteen times the price. Platinum has been disappointing investors for over half a decade.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) holds 100% of its net assets in platinum bullion. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) holds gold, silver, palladium, and platinum. However, platinum's performance has caused the diversified product to keep only a minimal amount of the metal.

Weak market action in platinum as it remains below $900 per ounce

In a market sector where gold, silver, palladium, and rhodium prices have exhibited incredible strength, platinum has been disappointing. On October 21, the price of the metal was sitting below the $900 per ounce level.

Source: CQG

As the long-term quarterly chart highlights, platinum has made lower highs and lower lows since 2008, while gold, palladium, and rhodium all rose to new record highs in 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, platinum put in a bearish reversal on the quarterly chart. The price traded to a high of $1035 per ounce, which was the highest level since early 2017. The risk-off conditions caused by the global pandemic pushed platinum to a low of $562, the lowest since 2002.

The bullish sentiment evaporated from the platinum market in early 2020. The total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market fell from a high of 108,483 contracts on January 15, 2020, to a low of 46,840 contracts on June 18. At 52,199 contracts on October 20, the metric is close to the low and signifies the lack of investment demand and interest in the precious metal.

The decline to an eighteen year low sent price momentum and relative strength indicators into deeply oversold territory on the quarterly chart. The recovery to just below the $900 level on October 21 on the January futures contract caused the metrics to turn higher as they were on either side of neutral readings. Quarterly historical volatility at 23.26% is at close to the highest reading in a decade. Ending the bearish price trend requires a sustained move above the 2016 high of $1199.50 per ounce. However, platinum would need to recover by over $300 to challenge the critical technical resistance level.

All precious metals are consolidating, but platinum remains the worst performer

In late February, palladium moved to its highest level in history at $2815.50 per ounce. Since then, the price corrected and was consolidating at over the $2400 level on October 21. Gold reached a record high of $2063 in early August and was trading around the $1930 level this week. Rhodium, a byproduct of platinum output mostly in South Africa, was at a lofty midpoint of $12,800 per ounce this week. Gold, palladium, and rhodium have all reached record highs in 2020.

Silver, another precious-industrial metal, fell to its lowest price since 2009 at $11.74 in March, but the price has more than doubled, reaching the highest level since 2013 at $29.915 in early August. Silver was consolidating at over $25 per ounce this week.

Meanwhile, platinum fell to what was an almost unthinkable low at $562 in March. The price has recovered, but platinum fell more and recovered less than its precious cousins. The other metals all display long-term bullish trends, but platinum is in a bearish class of its own.

Gold-platinum- "Rich person's gold" is less than half the price of the yellow metal

The spread between the gold and platinum price reflects platinum's role as a financial asset and a store of value.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates that platinum traded from just over a $170 discount to gold to an over $1140 premium to the yellow metal from 1974 through 2014. For forty years, platinum mostly traded at a premium to gold earning its nickname as "rich person's gold." In 2015, the spread slumped to a new low and kept on falling. The latest low in the price differential came in August at over $1070. At almost an almost $1040 discount to gold, the spread remains within striking distance of the low. An ounce of gold can purchase over two ounces of platinum these days. Platinum's role as a store of value has taken a backseat to the yellow metal.

Platinum is the poorest of its own namesake Platinum Group Metals family

PGMs or platinum group metals are a group that includes platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The group has two subgroups: palladium group-platinum group elements and iridium group-platinum group elements. The first group consists of platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Platinum and palladium trade in the futures market on the CME's NYMEX division. Rhodium on trades in the physical market. The members of the second group include iridium, osmium, and ruthenium, all of which are rare metals that only trade in the physical market.

The PGMs are all highly resistant to heat, do not tarnish, are resistant to chemical attack, and are excellent electricity conductors. Platinum was first discovered in around 700 BC, while the other metals did not make their way onto the scene until the nineteenth century.

Platinum's value performance compared to palladium and rhodium makes the namesake of the group questionable.

Source: CQG

Before 2018, platinum traded from an under $350 discount to palladium to an over $1600 premium. In March 2020, platinum traded to an over $1765 per ounce discount to palladium. At the $1535 discount level, platinum remains not far from the low against palladium.

Meanwhile, in 2016, platinum traded to a low of $812.20, and rhodium fell to around the $575 per ounce level.

Source: Kitco

The chart shows that rhodium was trading at a midpoint of $12,800 per ounce on October 21, over $12,200 higher than the 2016 low. Meanwhile, platinum was under $100 higher over the period. Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production in South Africa. The metals come from deep mines. The low platinum price caused producers to cut back on higher-cost output leading to the rhodium shortage that caused the explosive price action.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has weighed on automobile sales and oil prices. Platinum's use in catalytic converters and catalysts that crack oil into products has been weak, accounting for the price weakness. Moreover, the lack of upside price action has not encouraged investment demand. However, the central bank liquidity and government stimulus that should stoke inflationary pressures over the coming years should be bullish for all commodities, and platinum is no exception. I continue to believe that investment demand will return when the price action proves to buyers that the metal has upside potential. Platinum is a thinly traded metal in the futures market. When the herd turns bullish, we could see waves of buying that cause the type of explosive price action experienced by palladium and rhodium. I remain bullish on the platinum market, but it requires lots of patience.

PPLT and GLTR- Exposure to platinum in the diversified product is minimal

The most direct route for an investment in platinum is via the physical market or the futures that trade on the CME's NYMEX division. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product provides an alternative. The top holdings and fund summary of PPLT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PPLT has net assets of $741.33 million, trades an average of 232,943 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio. Each share represents the price action of one-tenth of an ounce of platinum. PPLT does an excellent job replicating the price action in the physical platinum market.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF is a diversified precious metals ETF. GLTR's top holdings and fund summary include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GLTR has net assets of $556.26 million, trades an average of 51,333 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio. GLTR's percentage holdings of platinum have been dropping over the past years and were at below 4% on October 21. The decline in platinum in the ETF product is another sign of the deterioration of the metal's profile.

I remain bullish on platinum and continue to hold the physical metal in my portfolio. While platinum does not tarnish, my faith and patience in the metal is certainty tarnished as I wait for the value proposition to work its magic.

The author is long physical platinum, gold, and silver.