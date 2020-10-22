While investors should continue to avoid Globus Maritime and most of its peers, momentum traders should have a close eye on the stock in the near term.

With share count reduced to just 1.76 million, the stock trading at an almost 75% discount to NAV and no toxic securities outstanding, the shares could be discovered by the momentum crowd at any time now.

After the recent 1:100 reverse stock split, the stock provides an almost perfect setup for a momentum rally similar to the one experienced by DryShips in late 2016.

Company recently raised almost $40 million in gross proceeds from a series of aggressive financing transactions. While the move greatly benefited both balance sheet and liquidity, shareholders suffered massive dilution.

Note:

I have covered Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Twelve months ago, I provided my last update on Globus Maritime, a small, Greece-based drybulk shipping company.

At that time, I advised investors not to touch Globus Maritime with a ten-foot pole due to ongoing, substantial dilution. Since then, the stock is down 96% as the company has continued to relentlessly issue new shares to cover ongoing operating losses, debt service requirements, and grow its fleet.

Photo: Panamax drybulk carrier "Moon Globe" - Source: BalticShipping.com

Until Wednesday's 1:100 reverse stock split, share count had ballooned from approximately 4.5 million at the time of my last article to 175.7 million.

Common shareholder dilution remains a common theme among Greece-based nano-cap shippers from the likes of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM), Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA), Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) which I have discussed a number of times in the past already.

Discussion of Recent Capital Raises and Net Asset Value

Unfortunately, Globus Maritime has been no exception. Between June 18 and July 27, the company raised close to $40 million in gross proceeds in three consecutive financing transactions, issuing almost 170 million new shares and an identical number of warrant sweeteners.

As a result, the company's balance sheet had improved significantly at the end of the second quarter with a net debt of approximately $16 million, down from $33 million at the end of 2019.

Subsequent to quarter end, Globus Maritime raised another $15 million in gross proceeds in a registered direct offering, finally putting the company in a position to expand its fleet for the first time in almost a decade with the purchase of a 2015-built Kamsarmax vessel two weeks ago.

Looking at net asset value ("NAV"), I estimate the market value of the company's fleet, including the recent Kamsarmax purchase being close to $70 million. Deducting net debt of approximately $20 million leaves $50 million in net assets or approximately $28.50 net asset value per common share.

With the shares trading at an almost 75% discount to net asset value and share count recently reduced to a measly 1.76 million, the stock provides an almost perfect setup for a momentum stampede similar to the move experienced by DryShips in November 2016.

DryShips' breathtaking 2,000% Rally in November 2016

Remember, the scheme of seemingly never-ending stock sales and subsequent reverse splits was initially introduced by DryShips and its colorful CEO and Chairman George Economou in late 2016. Within just nine months, the company managed to raise more than $600 million while, at the same time, wiping out several sets of shareholders by conducting not less than five reverse stock splits over the same time frame.

That said, a reverse stock split actually provided the prelude to the infamous recapitalization of the ailing company. On November 1, 2016, DryShips effected a 1:15 reverse stock split, thus reducing the number of outstanding shares to just 1.1 million. A couple of days later, the stock was discovered by the momentum crowd, which caused the shares to rally approximately 2,000% on massive volume between November 8 and November 15, 2016. On November 16, DryShips entered into the first out of five consecutive toxic financing agreements with Kalani Investments Limited ("Kalani"), which ultimately resulted in most of the company's existing and new shareholders being wiped out in the subsequent set of reverse splits.

Momentum Stampede Not a Given by Any Means

While the above discussed setup appears highly promising, there are a number of risks to the thesis with the biggest one being more short-term dilution as the company is looking for additional fleet expansion. For example, over the past year, peer Castor Maritime has managed to increase its drybulk carrier fleet from just one to six vessels by aggressively diluting shareholders.

There's virtually nothing that would stop Globus Maritime from raising additional capital at substantial discounts to current share prices should management identify more suitable second-hand vessels or simply decide to take advantage of a potential rally like DryShips did in late 2016.

In addition, the company could reduce the exercise price of some or even all of the recently issued out-of-the-money warrants.

Lastly, the company has an active shelf registration which explicitly provides for the potential sale of shares into the open market (at-the-market offering).

Bottom Line

Like most of its above-listed peers, Globus Maritime remains uninvestable due to the substantial risk of additional short-term dilution. While drybulk charter rates have recovered meaningfully from lows recorded earlier in the year, near-term free cash flow generation appears unlikely. Add management's stated intent to grow the fleet and another securities offering might be in the cards rather sooner than later.

That said, the stock currently provides an almost perfect setup for a violent momentum stampede. Share count has been reduced to a tiny 1.76 million, and the company does not have any toxic securities outstanding. Warrant exercises won't hit before the stock price eclipses $18. Market capitalization calculates to a measly $13.3 million, and there's no short-term reverse stock split risk anymore. And, at least on the surface, there's value with the shares trading at an almost 75% discount to estimated NAV. In reality, the discount represents investor expectations for additional shareholder-unfriendly transactions going forward.

Unfortunately, there's some risk to the momentum rally thesis, given the company's ability to quietly sell shares into the open market.

While long-term investors should continue to avoid Globus Maritime and most of its nano-cap peers, momentum traders should have a close eye on the stock in the near term.

