Looking for attractive yields in the healthcare sector? This sector isn't known for high dividend yields - the current sector yield is ~1.5%.

However, these two closed-end funds, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) and Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX), both offer attractive yields, and are trading at discounts to NAV.

Profiles

THQ - The Fund's objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles. THQ IPO'd in 2014.

GRX - The trust will invest at least 80% of its assets, plus borrowings made for investment purposes, in equity securities such as common stock and preferred stock and income producing securities, such as fixed income debt securities and securities convertible into common stock, of domestic and foreign companies in the healthcare and wellness industries. The remaining 20% of its assets may be invested in other securities, including stocks, debt obligations and money market instruments, as well as certain derivative instruments in the healthcare and wellness industries or other industries.

GRX IPO'd in 2007.

Both funds employ leverage to enhance their returns, with THQ levered at ~21%, and GRX at ~14%. THQ is a much larger fund, with ~4X the amount of assets that GRX has. It also has more holdings, at 148, vs. 118 for GRX. Their baseline expense ratios are similar, at 1.51% for THQ and 1.6% for GRX:

Distributions

At $18.34, THQ yields 7.36%. It pays $.1125 on a monthly basis, and pays at the end of each month. It should go ex-dividend again ~11/19/20.

At $10.60, GRX yields 5.66%, and pays quarterly - it should go ex-dividend again on ~12/11/20, and pay on ~12/20/20. Management just raised the quarterly payout from $.14 to $.15.

Taxes

THQ and GRX differ in their amounts of return of capital. As of 9/30/20, THQ's management estimated that distributions were comprised of 80% return of capital, ROC, 18% capital gains, and 2% net investment income, NII. THQ posts 19a notices of estimated taxable distribution sources, which are finalized in each year's 1099-DIV form.

Although there was no 19a notice posted on GRX's site, judging by the $13.5M in capital gains and $217K in NII for Jan-June 2020, it appears that most of its Jan-Sept. distributions were from capital gains. However, this is an estimate, and will also be finalized on the year-end 1099-DIV. (GRX's 2019 payouts were funded by 94.64% in capital gains and 3.57% in NII.)

Price Discounts

One of the more dependable strategies when buying CEFs is to try to buy them at a deeper discount to NAV per share than their historical discounts. The NAV figures have a one-day lag on most sites.

As of 10/21/20, THQ was selling at a -10% discount to its previous day's closing NAV/share of $20.38. This was slightly below THQ's one-year average discount/NAV/share, and slightly higher than its three- and five-year discounts/NAV/share.

THQ's discount has ranged from -21.53% during the March lows, to -7.27%, over the past year.

GRX currently has a more favorable -16.4% discount, which is cheaper than its one-, three-, and five-year discounts/NAV per share, which range from -13.46% to -14.69%:

Holdings

THQ: THQ's top 10 holdings form ~44% of its portfolio, with many familiar big cap names - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), and Merck (NYSE:MRK) were its three biggest positions, as of 6/30/20:

(THQ site)

THQ's top four sectors comprise ~74% of its sector exposure, with Pharmaceuticals being the largest, at ~27%, followed by Healthcare Providers/Services, 19%, Biotech, ~18%, and Healthcare Equipment/Supplies, at 14.2%.

(THQ site)

THQ mainly invests in common stocks and warrants, 77%, but also has 16% exposure to debt. Like GRX, THQ also writes covered calls options, a strategy that we've covered often in our articles.

(THQ site)

As of 6/30/20, the lion's share of THQ's holdings were rated A to BBB, while GRX's were rated 100% AA:

GRX: The biggest difference between the two funds' holdings is that GRX also has 23.2% exposure to the food industry, with ~56% exposure to the healthcare industry in its top sector rankings:

(GRX site)

Coffee, pet food, Slim Jims, soy sauce and many other popular consumer products are part of GRX's portfolio, which holds such food industry giants as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Conagra (NYSE:CAG), and Japanese firm Kikkoman. GRX's top 10 holdings only form ~23.2% of its portfolio:

(GRX site)

GRX's biggest country exposure is the US, at 78.66%, with Japan a distant 2nd, at 6.62%. THQ's exposure is virtually all US, ranging above 98%.

Performance

As of 9/30/20, THQ had outperformed GRX and the broad Morningstar Equity CEF category on an NAV basis, while underperforming GRX in 2019. THQ's NAV return was higher in 2018 and 2017, but trailed in 2016.

The total NAV return since inception is similar for both funds, but keep in mind that GRX achieved its 8.86% NAV return over a longer period of time - it was founded in 2007, seven years before THQ.

On a price basis, THQ has outperformed GRX over the past month, year, and year to date, while GRX has outperformed over the past quarter and half year. Both CEFs have trailed the healthcare select SPDR ETF and the S&P 500 year to date and over the past year:

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where noted otherwise.

