Source: Roku Newsroom

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is still a "Buy", in my opinion, despite the impressive rally over the last few months. It is the best pure-play stock on worldwide streaming transformation and remains undervalued relative to its long-term growth runway.

In this article, I've dived deep into the business model and discussed the forces in play on advertising revenue during the pandemic, which may shed some light on what's in store for the company in the coming quarters. Note that this isn't a full thesis and excludes important factors such as competitive positioning and management analysis. My intention with this write-up was to zero-in on the business model, therefore providing a foundation for explaining ad revenue, which I believe is a major stock price driver.

I'm optimistic about Roku outperforming their sales growth consensus forecasts in the short term, and at a 1-year EV/S of 15.0x, there's enough long-term upside potential to warrant a generous spot in my portfolio.

Roku's Organic Growth Machine

The business model for the company is particularly unique, and there appear to still be misconceptions regarding how things fit together across the online investing community. If we can get the big picture of how the Roku machine works, we can isolate the key levers and drivers for revenue generation in the coming quarters. For my thesis, achieving clarity on what makes the model special has been a critical factor in my investment decision.

Introduction

To start with, Roku functions as an operating system for televisions that is becoming increasingly popular worldwide (43 million active accounts and counting). Think Android for mobile phones, or Windows for PCs; there's a similar market for televisions. Content publishers such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu, Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), and more recently, Peacock, can be compared to software or apps that are installed on the OS. Roku also has its own apps, such as "Roku Channel" which hosts movies and television for free. As the app ecosystem becomes richer with millions of end-users, its monetization potential also increases. Roku realized this years ago and began capitalizing on this ecosystem by layering videos and screen real-estate with advertising. After all, linear TV ad spend had to find a new home in a cord-cutting world. Ad-free services (e.g. Netflix) remained ad-free, but other vibrant content apps from prominent publishers and the free Roku Channel offered a large ad inventory that could reach an expansive viewer base. Content publishers had the options of either revenue sharing after providing their whole ad inventory to Roku's system, or ad-inventory sharing where Roku would reap the shared inventory profits. Negotiations regarding these deals have depended on leverage where Roku's scale as a content distribution network has helped secure favourable terms. Ultimately, product-market fit for Connected TV advertising was achieved fairly quickly, and the company has been growing rapidly ever since, as has its share price.

Network Effects

Roku is an interconnected system of content publishers, advertisers, and users that come together on a single platform. The chart below is my interpretation of how the relationships between the company and its various stakeholders work.

Source: Author

I've listed the three categories of stakeholders and the value proposition (the green text) each category attains by engaging on the platform. The above model isn't far off from other digital advertising powerhouses such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that bring content, users, and ads together. It is important to note that this is a platform company. Platform business models have reinforcing network effects that promote substantial organic growth. The bigger the platforms get, the wider the moat, and the higher the monetisation potential.

The more viewers are onboarded, the more incentives content publishers have to get onto Roku. The platform is at a stage where not being on Roku is detrimental to even large content publishers as they miss out on millions of Roku households. The ad inventory that's generated on the platform is a function of the number of users and viewing hours on AVOD (Ad-supported video on demand) content. High-value ad-inventory offers more opportunities for advertisers to get on board and reach consumers. Roku's advertising technology (the "OneView" ad platform) optimizes spending and delivers relevance and results due to the vast pool of data collected from content publishers and its user base. The proceeds from ad spending on Roku can be circulated back to AVOD content publishers (in the case, revenue-sharing agreements), incentivising more content to come to Roku. The cycle has positive reflexivity and promotes organic growth this way. The value propositions for all stakeholders rise through these symbiotic relationships.

As one would expect, the speed and scale at which these network effects come into play begin with onboarding as many viewers as possible on the platform. Roku knows this and has been fairly aggressive in capturing households, burning cash along the way to invest in growth.

How Roku Grows Its Userbase

Given the global opportunity for Connected TV and streaming, the company is in a race to capture viewers and televisions against Google's Android TV (including the new "Google TV" OS) and Amazon's Fire TV (NASDAQ:AMZN). There are two main ways a viewer gets onboard the Roku operating system: streaming players and pre-installed "Roku TV" televisions.

Source: Author

Streaming players are what we've come to know of when we hear Roku. The company directly sells plug-in sticks, set-top boxes, and more recently, soundbars and speakers to consumers. Using the operating system analogy, these players are how users install the Roku OS on their existing TVs. The other distribution channel is to license their OS to existing TV manufacturers using the "Roku TV" brand (similar to how a new Dell laptop has Windows 10 preinstalled due to an existing licensing deal). This eliminates the decision for consumers to buy separate streaming sticks altogether once they're purchasing a new Roku TV. OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) include TCL, Hitachi, and Hisense among others. While readers might be wondering about Sony (NYSE:SNE)/Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)/LG (OTC:LGEAF), note that one of three smart TVs being sold in the US is a "Roku TV" (Source: Q2 Shareholder Letter). The partnered brands are targeting lower and middle markets and have achieved some impressive scale (especially TCL) despite the more well-known high-end manufacturers. This is strategically favourable, in my opinion, as the lower and middle-market consumers are more likely to go for non-subscription based ad-supported content such as the free Roku Channel (better for overall ad-based profits).

As one would expect during COVID-19, more people bought streaming players, leading to an acceleration in account growth, surpassing 43 million Roku active accounts. From the lack of entertainment alternatives during the pandemic, total streaming hours surged forward, along with the continued onboarding of more content publishers. That brings us to the broad conclusion that the supply of advertising inventory grew. Let's look at how Roku deals with the demand side of that inventory.

The In-built Advertising Brokerage

Roku is both, a supplier and a broker of ad inventory. It is a supplier through Roku Channel, but also a broker since it accesses partial or whole ad inventory and data from other AVOD content publishers depending on the pre-existing deals. Unlike linear broadcasted television, where advertising spots and time slots are auctioned off based on Nielsen ratings, the way Connected TV advertising works is far more advanced. I'd compare it to automated electronic stock exchanges with data science-backed intelligence balancing demand, supply, and cost optimization of ad spend to produce quantifiable results. Investors who know of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) would be well aware of how sophisticated programmatic advertising has become.

Source: Author

Through their users' viewing habits, Roku has collected data points that inform their advertising platform, OneView, on how to best allocate ad spend. OneView's foundational tech was acquired when Roku bought over dataxu, that specialized in programmatic connected TV advertising. It is important to note that the tech itself is an important factor. Improving ad spend ROI isn't just competing with linear TV ad spend, but total ad spend that may be allocated to other digital platforms such as Search and Social Media. The digital advertising game is heavily influenced by the robustness of the technology to deliver maximum bang for your buck to reach users and convert them to buyers. Ad revenue potential doesn't scale just linearly with the number of users, but exponentially as larger userbases produce more data that in turn improves the effectiveness of the ad-broker. This effect can be partially measured in ARPU, or annual revenue per user, which has steadily been increasing over the last few quarters in the case of Roku.

Source: E-Marketer

The tech-ad revenue relationship is what the market misses in platform companies in my opinion, by mistaking linear growth in users for linear growth in revenues (when there's an exponential element as well). Differences between Twitter (~330 million users) and Facebook (~2.5 billion users) don't just show an 8x multiple in digital ad spend (as the active user number multiple would suggest), but a ~23x difference going by the e-marketer chart above. While there are a variety of factors that may contribute to the differences, it makes logical sense to attribute success to larger data pools from larger inventory, and therefore better relevance and ad-targeting intelligence. The powerhouses above don't make money just because they have you using their products (user engagement), but also because they know and understand you. Ideally, this factor would play to strengthened revenue drivers in Roku's business as it scales across vast data instances of users, user behaviour, content publishers, and other engagement metrics.

Supply & Demand Forces

A Mixture Of Headwinds & Tailwinds

In my last article, I remarked upon the different forces at play that may impact Roku's Platform Revenue during the pandemic. The theory was that a fair proportion of pre-pandemic Roku ad buyers would stop spending on the platform, while a new cohort of ad buyers would make their way onto Roku. I attributed the latter effect to a large disruption in quality advertising inventory in the linear-TV market, especially since sports and live events turned off while streaming became dominant entertainment when quarantine was enforced. Ultimately, the pandemic resulted in both headwinds and tailwinds for the company, although it is difficult to predict to what equilibrium those forces would level off. Roku's Q2 sales growth of 42% yoy provided some colour that the business has stayed resilient in the face of global ad-demand contraction.

Source: Author

One positive aspect we should consider is that the rate of churn of the old ad-buyers would have a lower drag on total revenue right now than they did in say March/April. I've tried to explain this effect as an abstraction in the diagram above (the pink dots). We also know from Q2 results that several new ad-buyers (purple dots) were indeed onboarded as they moved following consumer eyes with a contraction in linear TV and an expansion in streaming TV ad inventory. I have reason to believe this trend of new ad buyers will continue. Theoretically, if churn has reduced, and new ad-buyer additions remain the same, we can expect a large sequential jump in Platform Revenue in Q3.

Possible Acceleration in CTV Ad Spend in 2H 2020

Now, readers might ask: "Hey Abstract, that's just a made-up diagram and you've randomly put too many purple dots to fit a biased view". Well, the above is just an analogy so take it with some salt, and a few sources of data have supported strong ad-spend flow to Connected TV in the coming two quarters.

Source: IAB Proprietary Research; "COVID Impact on Ad Spend 2020: The Transformation Of The Television Marketplace" (Published 06/16/20)

Source: IAB Proprietary Research; "COVID Impact on Ad Spend 2020: The Transformation Of The Television Marketplace" (Published 06/16/20)

Source: IAB Proprietary Research; "2020/21 COVID Impact on Advertising: Survey 6 Results" (Published 09/02/20)

The charts above were taken from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) that publicly publishes survey results and other research/intelligence on advertising from respondents across nearly every sector. Across both digital and traditional advertising channels, CTV ad spend is expected to see the largest increase in ad spend in Q3 and Q4 relative to the previous year based on a survey conducted in June.

Total US television advertising is a $70B market, and going by the estimated outlook for FY2020, the linear TV spend will record a major contraction. What is interesting to me, however, is the difference between the isolated Q3/Q4 estimates for CTV (+25%/+27% in the middle chart) vs. the FY2020 estimates (+19% in the bottom chart). The inference I draw from this is that the back half of 2020 is expected to accelerate in CTV ad spend vs the front half of 2020 in terms of growth rates. 1H 2020 CTV ad spending has likely grown well below the 19% rate, which is why 2H 2020 projections are in the ~25% range thereby balancing out the total. This could mean that we'll experience strong tailwinds for Roku in the latter half of 2020. The inference also broadly echoes our understanding that Q1/Q2 disruptions in ad-spend were particularly severe relative to where they are now.

Readers should note that this is imperfect information, and it is entirely possible my judgement could be wrong, given the data at hand. But I like the odds of a Q3 surprise, given this imperfect information. I'd also like to point to the recent surprise in Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) earnings, which helped drive up Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) share prices as well. It factors into a broader theme that digital advertising is making a comeback, and the early results for Q3 social media ad-spend are playing out well when compared to Social Media IAB estimates.

Supply Side Developments

Most of the noise surrounding Roku has been on the content side, with the closing of the Peacock deal and other OEM partnerships. From what we know, Roku has access to some of Peacock's ad inventory, and the deal might have led Roku to compromise on their otherwise greedier ad revenue sharing take rates. Over the long term, however, this strengthens Roku's position to negotiate deals with other content publishers such as HBOMax, that are missing out and don't really have much leverage in negotiations right now. Ultimately, I don't think the number of content publishers is particularly important as streaming hours have plateaued in this environment.

Source: Comscore, "The State Of OTT" (Published 09/2020)

Viewers watching Peacock on Roku, for instance, would take away time from some other app, perhaps Netflix or The Roku Channel. The important question is whether more people are tuning into AVOD (Ad-Supported Video On Demand) vs. SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) on the Roku platform. The bigger short-term driver for the stock price, in my opinion, isn't another content publisher deal, but the recovery in CTV ad revenue demand as it directly impacts the financials. If appetites for CTV ads have drastically improved and Roku stands to benefit, it could re-rate the company's future growth trajectory.

Sales Growth & Valuation

Source: Koyfin; Roku's Quarterly Revenues & Growth Rates

Q2 recorded a decelerated sales growth rate of 42.4% yoy. Leading up the pandemic, Roku was accelerating comfortably scoring growth in the 50% range. Given what I discussed above, we could see some re-acceleration in Q3 2020, especially since the sequential jump between Q2 and Q3 2019 was relatively muted.

Source: Koyfin; Share Price Action & EV/S Multiples

Roku's EV/S multiples are slightly higher than what they were a year ago. The price has soared in recent months, but I still believe there's a lot more upside. Given the company's demonstrated product innovation, adaptability, and execution, the Roku brand can take over more users and expand well internationally. An NTM EV/S of 15.0x is not unreasonable if sales remain over the 40% yoy range in the coming quarters, which I believe is likely. There are multiple tailwinds at play, from growing CTV ad demand to OneView's tech, and continued cord-cutting globally. There's an immense opportunity, and the company is leading the race to become the Android/Windows of TVs.

From a short-term perspective, analysts have a consensus estimate for Q3 sales growth at 40.84% yoy according to Koyfin. I believe the forecast is conservative, and there's a very high probability of outperformance based on everything I discussed on ad-demand recovery through this article.

Downside Risks

Competition from Google's Android TV/Chromecast/Google TV and Amazon's Fire TV adds pressure on Roku user growth especially as Google has ramped up partnerships with several TV OEMs

Roku is at a saturation point for user growth in the US, with a high account growth deceleration in the near future

Deals with content publishers are unfavourable and add drag on monetisation potential growth going forward

Roku Channel engagement drops in favour of third party content publishers, leading to drag in total ad revenue

Macro Risks; the broader economy keeps ad-spend muted and the theme of digital ad spending recovery doesn't play out as expected

Systemic Risks; this is a high growth stock, and various factors not pertaining to the core business can lead to large drawdowns and loss of capital

Conclusion

ROKU is a "Buy", in my opinion. The business model sets the company up for excellent organic sales growth through network effects, leading to a wider moat as the platform scales. Platform-style models such as these turn into juggernauts for growth and command an appropriately high valuation premium.

The OneView technology is an internal tailwind to ad-revenue growth and enables the company to get smarter and more effective at optimizing ad spend, attracting more ad-buyers to the platform. I expect headwinds from the pandemic to fade, and tailwinds to continue forward as ad-buyer churn reduces and more ad-spend finds its way to CTV, hopefully at an accelerated rate in 2H 2020 compared to 1H 2020. The odds of Roku outperforming their ~40%yoy sales growth estimate for Q3 are high, given my analysis.

I imagine several readers here would be sitting on large unrealized gains on their ROKU positions. As far as "Letting your winners run" goes as popular investment wisdom, this one fits the bill. I am long ROKU.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU, PINS, TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.