We've finally begun the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) and one of the first names to release its results is Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF). Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst in Q3 as the satisfactory H120 performance has been followed by a massive drop in production, with quarterly gold production sliding 15% year over year. This has placed the company well behind its FY2020 production guidance of 430,000 ounces, with a mere ~305,100 ounces produced with just one quarter to go. Given that Resolute has no real redeeming qualities being a high-cost and partially hedged gold producer in Africa, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in favor of Tier-1 gold producers. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Report)

Resolute Mining released its Q3 results on Wednesday and reported quarterly gold production of ~87,300 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,284/oz. This translated to a nearly 16% drop in gold production from the same period last year, with costs coming in more than 25% above the industry average of ~$980/oz. The significantly weaker results were due to a strike at the company's flagship Syama Mine, as well as a slight headwind, given that the company sold its Ravenswood Mine that was in production in the same period last year. However, with just 13,200 ounces of gold production from Ravenswood in Q3 2019, this was only a minor portion of the shortfall. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Report)

As we can see from the table above, it was a rough quarter across the board, with the only positive metric being a higher average realized gold (GLD) price, which somewhat offset the higher all-in sustaining costs. If we compare the Q3 results on a sequential basis from what was already a mediocre Q2, production fell 19%, and costs rose more than 25% due to the significantly lower gold sales. The main culprit for the softness was the strike announced in early September at Syama, which led to a 27% decrease in gold production sequentially to just ~46,600 ounces.

(Source: Company Report)

If we look at strictly Syama production, both tonnes mined and throughput was affected, with tonnes mined taking the biggest hit. During Q3, mined tonnes dropped by more than 41% sequentially to just 506,700 tonnes due to the strike. Meanwhile, throughput fell by 9% from ~920,500 tonnes to ~835,500 tonnes, with grades coming in more than 20% lower. This sharp drop in throughput and grades led to a sharp decrease in production sequentially, and costs soared to a horrid figure of $1,628/oz. Based on the average realized price of $1,694/oz in the quarter, there were negligible margins at Syama despite a new record high for gold reached in August.

(Source: Company Report)

Fortunately, Syama did come to a conciliation agreement in late September to avoid any further planned strike action. Also, the company is moving into the higher grade Cashew Pit at Syama, which should allow for a strong finish to the year. However, even if Syama manages to produce over 60,000 ounces in Q4 with higher grades from Cashew, this will still leave annual gold production well below guidance of 260,000 ounces at Syama, with only 168,000 ounces produced year to date. This is inexcusable for a company operating in a jurisdiction that's been one of the few not adversely affected by COVID-19, as other African producers like B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) and Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) continue to track well ahead of their FY2020 guidance levels.

(Source: Company Report)

Moving over to the company's newest Mako Mine, Resolute did have a decent quarter, with ~40,700 ounces of gold produced. This was down slightly from the ~43,500 ounces produced in Q2, but Mako remains on track to meet FY2020 guidance of 160,000 ounces. The slightly lower production was due to decreased throughput of 485,000 tonnes vs. 519,000 tonnes last quarter at marginally lower grades (2.65 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.69 grams per tonne gold). Unfortunately, while all-in sustaining costs at Mako have been exceptional, with year-to-date costs sitting at $775/oz, the benefit from these costs has been diluted by a high-cost year at Syama. On a consolidated basis, Resolute continues to be one of the highest cost gold producers in Africa, as I estimate that costs should come in above $1,080/oz for Resolute in FY2020.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Let's look at the trend in gold production since Q1 2019. As we can see, gold production has gone nowhere despite the acquisition of the Mako Gold Mine from Toro Gold, offset by the divestment of a smaller-scale operation: Ravenswood. The culprit for this is Syama, which has been unable to return to previous production levels since the roaster issue in Q3 2019. Therefore, the Mako acquisition for $130 million and 142.5 million shares has done nothing to increase the production profile here for the time being.

(Source: Author's Chart)

So, is there any good news?

The one piece of good news from the quarter is that costs at Syama should improve going forward as gold production is set to increase sequentially, benefiting from higher grade at Cashew. Besides, costs should decrease further once commissioning of the Solar-Hybrid Power Station is complete, with estimates that costs will drop to $0.15 per kilowatt-hour from ~$0.245 per kilowatt-hour currently. This is a positive development, but it won't be enough to bring Resolute's costs down below the industry average of $980/oz. In my opinion, the only reason to venture into a Tier-3 jurisdiction is if you're getting strong organic growth or industry-leading margins, and Resolute has neither.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown above, all-in sustaining costs have continued to trend higher over the past year and a half, with the second-highest cost quarter in two years in Q3 2020. Optimists will point out that costs are below their peak of $1,419/oz and set to drop to below $1,050/oz once the Solar-Hybrid Power Station is complete, but the company's significant hedge book offsets the potential drop in costs for Resolute. During Q3, the average realized selling price for most producers that have announced results is above $1,850/oz, and Resolute's average realized gold price was a mere $1,694/oz. If we look at the table below, the hedge book is decreasing but still remains quite large through FY2021, with more than 20% of annual gold production hedged (93,000 ounces at below $1,675/oz).

(Source: Company Report)

While there's no question that this was a more challenging quarter for Resolute, given the 10-day strike at Syama, this only exacerbated a trend of unimpressive results from the company. Besides, even if Resolute can have a blow-out quarter in Q4, it will still come nowhere near its guidance of 430,000 ounces for as it will need to produce 125,000 ounces to simply meet guidance. Based on trailing-nine-month production of 101,700 ounces, this isn't very likely. Unfortunately, this puts Resolute in a position as one of the few African gold producers set to miss guidance this year. This isn't helped by Resolute having a significant hedge-book, industry-lagging margins, and the fact that the company has diluted shareholders massively at unfavorable prices. In summary, I believe investors would be wise to look elsewhere in the sector for investments, and Resolute continues to be an Avoid, in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

