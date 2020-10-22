As always, in such acquisitions, we can look at it from two radically opposite perspectives.

Image: The Permian basin in west Texas Source: Patriot Energy

Introduction

On October 19, 2020, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and US shale oil producer Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) agreed to combine companies in an all-stock transaction worth approximately $9.7 billion in stock.

Under the terms of the transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, each share of Concho Resources (Concho) common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock, representing a 15 percent premium to closing share prices on October 13.

What does it mean for CXO shareholders?

CXO closed on October 13, 2020, at $44.14, and ConocoPhillips closed the same day at $34.88. The conversion represents a 15.4% premium in favor of Concho's shareholders.

Premium = (1.46 / (44.14/34.88)) - 1

What it means is that CXO shares will be converted to COP shares for $50.925 based on October 13, 2020.

However, this price fluctuates until the time of the transaction is effective. For instance, if we take the close on October 20, 2020, where COP closed at $32.59, the conversion will be $47.58 for one share of CXO, which explains why CXO closed the same day at $47.11. CXO will change hands with a little premium or discount depending on future outlook. It explains why the stock price trades below the theoretical price now. As a reminder, the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

CXO closed on January 2, 2020, at $86.95 before the terrible effect of the double Black Swan event (COVID-19 pandemic and Saudi Arabia decision to flood the market of cheap oil driving oil price to oblivion).

ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources Oil equivalent Production analysis

1 - ConocoPhillips before the Concho Resources' acquisition.

The historical quarterly production (oil equivalent) chart is more explicit. The 2Q was particularly weak because the company curtailed production by 225K Boep/d.

Crude oil represented 48.3% of the total output in Q2.

Historical price per barrel of oil:

Let's look at the production in barrels of oil equivalent per day or Boep/d. The total production for 2Q'20 was atypically low at 981K Boep/d.

As we can see, COP is producing oil in many different areas, including the lower 48. The Lower 48 represents the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) and the Gulf of Mexico production.

Details Lower 48

Source: US Properties COP

For more details, I recommend reading my article about the 2Q'20 here.

2 - Concho Resources

Concho Resources is producing exclusively from two Permian locations:

The Delaware Basin (where ConocoPhillips is already a producer)

The Midland Basin.

From the CXO Q2 presentation.

3 - Takeaways

By acquiring Concho, ConocoPhillips becomes now a top producer in the Permian Basin. Concho Resources was the fifth-largest producer in the Permian Basin.

ConocoPhillips is actually producing about 50K Boep/d in the Permian but will increase that to about 370K Boep/d, which is above Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) production in the Permian of 298K Boep/d, but far from Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) with 606K Boep/d in Q2.

Total production will also be likely close to 1.4-1.5 Million Boep/d (assuming no curtailments).

According to ConocoPhillips, the combined reserves will be "about 23 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources with an average cost of supply of below $30 per barrel of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude."

ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources Net Debt analysis

1 - ConocoPhillips on a standalone basis.

Net debt is about $7.14 billion (total cash of $7.86 billion - including $971 million in Cenovus Energy (CVE) in 2Q'20).

The Debt-to-capitalization ratio is now 0.32x.

2 - Concho Resources net debt

The net debt was $3.637 billion as of June 30, 2020. The debt level is relatively low.

Source: CXO Q2 Presentation

3 - Takeaways

ConocoPhillips, combined with Concho Resources, will have $10.78 billion (June 30, 2020). Concho's low debt level was a crucial key element that opened the door to such an acquisition.

One positive element is that Concho Resources generated a positive free cash flow of about $195 million in Q2'20 despite posting a 435 million loss in 2Q'20.

Concho Resources 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.127 1.115 1.246 0.922 0.474 Net Income in $ Million -97 558 -471 -9,277 -435

Conclusion

As always, in such acquisitions, we can look at it from two radically opposite perspectives.

From a company perspective, I am sure we can give it a two thumbs up. Yes, ConocoPhillips got a good deal by acquiring Concho now, and the cost synergies are evident, estimated at around $0.5 billion in annual cost saving.

The rationale is quite simple, and I have explained it in my preceding article about Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) hypothetical merger with Exxon Mobil.

A merger now between large oil companies is an economical way to create a "more efficient" business based on the famous saying:

The whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

This phrase is a well-known axiom that has been commonly attributed to the Greek philosopher Aristotle (maybe partially wrongly attributed).

This axiom defines what we name commonly cost synergies, which has been the fundamental purpose of most business mergers and acquisitions in modern history and probably drives more mergers in the oil patch.

The concept of external diseconomies of scale

What is the concept of external diseconomies of scale?

External diseconomies of scale can result from constraints of economic resources or other constraints imposed on a firm or industry by the external environment within which it operates. Typically, these include capacity constraints on common resources and public goods or increasing input costs due to price inelasticity of supply for inputs.

In this instance, both ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources may have passed the Q* lower limit and now, for various circumstances, are experiencing an increase in average cost while maintaining or increasing output (oil & gas, chemical, etc.)

At point Q*, this firm is producing at the point of lowest average unit cost.

By merging two similar-sized businesses that show external diseconomies of scale, we can create financial redundancies that can be identified and eliminated. Hence, it turns two businesses with increasing average costs per output to a combined company back to economies of scale again.

However, from a shareholder's perspective, all these beautiful, logical financial advantages that make the combined business more effective are totally lost in translation. Most of the time, such an acquisition returns a loss for long-term investors, and you do not have to look very far to see what value destruction such acquisitions can generate. Look at Occidental Petroleum recently.

We could argue that the timing is everything, and ConocoPhillips may succeed in market appreciation in this case, but so far, I am skeptical after looking at the chart.

