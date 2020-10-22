The recovery of the aviation industry could take a longer-than-expected time, but Malaysia Airports does not expect a cash call in FY 2020 as it has sufficient cash and liquidity.

It was no surprise that Malaysia Airports remained loss-making in 2Q 2020, and the outlook for 2H 2020 is bleak considering the latest passenger traffic data.

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating on Malaysia Airports Holdings BHD (OTC:MYPRF) (OTC:MYPRY) [MAHB:MK].

This is an update of my prior article on Malaysia Airports published on June 23, 2020. Malaysia Airports' share price has decreased by -24% from RM5.45 as of June 22, 2020, to RM4.15 as of October 21, 2020, since my last update. Malaysia Airports trades at consensus forward FY 2022 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 15.8 times and 5.4 times, respectively, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 2.6%.

It was no surprise that Malaysia Airports remained loss-making in 2Q 2020 given that international travel restrictions are still in place in most parts of the world, and the outlook for 2H 2020 is bleak considering the latest 3Q 2020 and September 2020 passenger traffic data. The recovery of the aviation industry could take a longer-than-expected time, given a spike in new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia in recent months, and the easing of international travel restrictions has happened a rather slow pace. On the positive side of things, Malaysia Airports does not expect a cash call in FY 2020 as it has sufficient cash and liquidity, although the financial health of the company's airline clients is something to watch closely. I maintain a Neutral rating on Malaysia Airports, taking into account these factors mentioned above.

Readers have the option of trading in Malaysia Airports shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers MYPRF and MYPRY, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker MAHB:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.5 million and market capitalization is above $1.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Malaysia Airports shares listed in Malaysia include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Black Creek Investment Management, Geode Capital Management, and Aberdeen Standard Investments, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Continued Losses For 2Q 2020

Malaysia Airports reported its 2Q 2020 financial results on August 27, 2020, and it was no surprise that the company continued to be loss-making with international travel restrictions still in place in most parts of the world. The company registered a net loss attributable to shareholders of -RM91.1 million in the second quarter of the year, as compared to a net profit attributable to shareholders of RM160.1 million in 2Q 2019.

Malaysia Airports' top line fell -78.4% YoY from RM1,261.2 million in 2Q 2019 to RM272.2 million in 2Q 2020, as almost all of the company's businesses were negatively impacted by Covid-19. The company's core airport operations saw a -80.0% YoY drop in revenue to RM238.7 million, as its aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue fell by -93.1% YoY and -63.4% YoY to RM45.6 million and RM193.1 million, respectively.

The weak performance of Malaysia Airports' core airport operations was to be expected, considering that passenger movements for both its Malaysian and Turkish operations decreased significantly in the first half of this year. The number of passengers for Malaysia Airports' domestic airports fell -62.4% YoY to 19.2 million in 1H 2020, while its sole Turkish airport, Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul, saw a -54.9% YoY fall in the number of passengers to 7.7 million over the same period.

Malaysia Airports' non-airport businesses also did not perform well in the second quarter of this year. Revenue for its hospitality business and project & repair maintenance business (information & communication technology business consultancy and mechanical & electrical engineering services) dropped by -44.5% YoY and -46.3% YoY to RM27.4 million and RM47.3 million, respectively in 2Q 2020. The company's agriculture & horticulture business (the cultivation and sale of oil palm and other agricultural products) was only the bright spot, as its revenue grew +17.3% YoY to RM14.9 million in 2Q 2020. But the agriculture & horticulture business's revenue contribution is small, and it has a limited impact on Malaysia Airports' overall top line and bottom line.

Malaysia Airports would have suffered an even greater net loss in the second quarter of 2020, if not for ongoing cost optimization (operation expenses have been cut by -17.3% or RM170 million year-to-date), the recognition of a tax credit amounting to RM177 million and a net write-back of impairment on receivables of RM32 million.

Bleak Outlook For 2H 2020 As Evidenced By September And 3Q Traffic Data

Sell-side analysts are expecting Malaysia Airports' revenue to decrease by -45% YoY to RM2,851 million for full-year FY 2020 and for the company to report a net loss attributable to shareholders of -RM394 million this year. As a comparison, the company's 1H 2020 revenue was RM1,206.0 million representing a -52.0% YoY drop, while its net loss attributable to shareholders for the first half of the year was -RM111.5 million. In other words, the market expects Malaysia Airports' net loss to widen in 2H 2020.

Going forward, the outlook for Malaysia Airports in 2H 2020 and beyond will be dependent on the containment of Covid-19 in its home market Malaysia, and the easing of international travel restrictions.

Recovery Could Take A Longer Time

The bleak outlook for 2H 2020 is validated by Malaysia Airports' latest 3Q 2020 and September 2020 passenger traffic data released on October 14, 2020. Passenger traffic for Malaysia Airports' domestic airports fell by -79.5% YoY from 8.4 million in September 2019 to 1.7 million in September 2020, while the airports in Malaysia saw a -83.4% YoY decrease in passenger traffic to 4.5 million for the third quarter of this year. This suggests that the recovery for Malaysia Airports could take a longer-than-expected period of time. To add to Malaysia Airports' woes, there has been a spike in new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia in recent months, and the easing of international travel restrictions has happened much slower than earlier anticipated.

The number of daily new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia increased sharply since September 2020, as per the chart below. This has led to a tightening of lock-down and social distancing measures in certain Malaysian states such as the capital Kuala Lumpur starting in mid-October 2020. Earlier, Malaysia was planning to have travel bubbles with its neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, but such plans are likely to be deferred now in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Daily New Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19 In Malaysia

Source: Worldometer

Furthermore, the easing of travel restrictions has happened at a relatively slower pace than initially hoped, as evidenced by the charts below extracted from a research report published by the World Tourism Organization in September 2020.

Countries And Markets Which Have Eased Travel Restrictions As Of September 1, 2020

Source: World Tourism Organization's September 2020 Research Report

Gradual Easing Of Travel Restrictions By Different Categories Over Time

Source: World Tourism Organization's September 2020 Research Report

All Eyes On Cash And Cash Flow

Given the uncertainty over the timing of recovery of the aviation industry, it is critical that Malaysia Airports has sufficient cash and liquidity to weather the current storm. As of June 30, 2020, Malaysia Airports had RM2,295 million of cash on its books, and the company disclosed at its 2Q c2020 earnings call on August 27, 2020, that it has "already secured RM1.4 billion of revolving credit from four banks." Malaysia Airports also stressed at the recent 2Q 2020 results briefing that "there will not be a cash call this year", as it has "ample liquidity on the cash and bank balances, including the revolving credit to actually pay the maturing debt at the Malaysian side."

On the flip side, there are concerns with regards to Malaysia Airports' receivable collection risks, as key Malaysian airlines such as Malaysia Airlines Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd have recently announced debt restructuring plans. Notably, credit ratings agency RAM Ratings highlighted in a September 7, 2020 report that "44% of its (Malaysia Airports') trade receivables stemmed from airlines." In other words, the financial health of Malaysia Airports' airline customers is a key thing to watch, as it could pose downside risks to the company's future cash flow and liquidity.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Malaysia Airports are a delay in the recovery of the global aviation industry and Malaysia's tourism market, and cash flow & liquidity issues that make it challenging for the company to weather the current storm.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Malaysia Airports shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.