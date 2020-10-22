Despite the strong share price performance since end of 2019, investors should be concerned this might not continue, with a reversal quite possible.

Investment Review: The Progressive Corporation

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has achieved strong earnings growth from its property and auto insurance business over the past few years. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, profitability remains strong as a result of reduced auto accident claims, due to the coronavirus causing a reduction in driving. And this strong profitability is after a 20% credit of premiums to customers. But this current profitability has tended to hide the fact earnings growth in 20i9 had flattened out following massive growth in 2017 and 2018. Based on analysts' estimates looking out to FY 2022, beyond the present COVID-19 induced surge in profits, average yearly EPS growth from end of 2019 to end of 2022 is expected to be in the low single digits. The current high earnings and the current high P/E multiple appear likely to be temporary phenomena. If and when business and activity get back to a more normal state, it is reasonable to expect Progressive's P/E multiple will revert to lower historical levels. A return to historical levels could see P/E multiples contract by over 30%. Without the strong EPS growth of the past a reduction in P/E multiple would translate to a similar reduction in share price. I like the company's performance as a business. But no matter how good a business, it is still possible to pay too much for its shares.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And, if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too then is the PEG ratio similarly affected. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the operations of businesses, and consequently their revenues and earnings, and also sentiment toward individual businesses. The COVID-19 impact has been good for some businesses and bad for others. But, as King Solomon once observed, in respect of both good times and bad, "this too shall pass."

How does a share investor make a decision on these statistics, distorted as they are by the impact of COVID-19?

In thinking how to get from this time of disruption to better times, I'm reminded of an old Irish joke about a tourist on a back road in Ireland asking a farmer how to get to Dublin, to which the farmer replied, "If I was going to Dublin, I wouldn't start from here." I feel a bit like that with P/E ratios at present, due to the disruption to earnings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre COVID-19 and compare to projections out to end of 2022, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts EPS estimates out to 2024 where available but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7% per year through end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at Oct. 21 closing share price level. The table shows, to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Oct. 21, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, is 4.56%. This growth rate is lower than the target 7% return due to estimated dividends receivable. Progressive has a current dividend yield of 2.72%. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7% return Table 2 provides comparative data for Progressive, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, for buying at closing share price on Oct. 21, 2020, and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022. From Part 1, it can be seen that adding projected EPS growth rate to a dividend yield can give an approximation of potential total return, subject to changes in P/E ratio and growth in the dividend yield on cost.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For Progressive, the P/E ratio at buy date must increase by 19.2% through end of 2022 for the 7% return to be achieved. Needing an increase in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a negative, or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 45)

In part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share prices at end of 2022, when it is assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For Progressive, the share price must increase by $32.98 from $$70.24 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $103.22 at end of 2022, and, as detailed in Part 1, at $103.22, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For Progressive, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. We know the EPS for FY 2019 was $5.40, and SA analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2022 is $5.92, which gives an average yearly EPS growth rate estimate of 3.1%. We know the share price at end of 2019 $70.24 and EPS $5.40, which gives a P/E ratio of 13.01. We know the share price at end of 2022, to achieve a 7% return is $103.22, and consensus EPS estimate $5.92, which gives a required P/E ratio of 17.44 at end of 2022. The indicated P/E ratio of 17.44 at end of 2022 is 34.0% higher than the P/E ratio of 13.01 at end of 2019. All of these figures can be seen in Part 3 of Table 2 above. The change in the share price for Progressive can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(NYSE:A) Change in share price due effect of EPS growth rate equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested

= $70.24*(1+3.1%)^3 = $77.00

(NYSE:B) Change in share price due change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio)

= $77.00*(1+34.0%) = $103.22

Note especially, the $6.76 increase ($77.00 minus $70.24 due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $26.22 due change in P/E ratio ($103.22 minus $77.00) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

Undertaking exercises to determine the current value of a stock is a waste of time when the market continually provides the only current value that matters when it comes to buy a stock. The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Prices

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS, and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific. Such factors include perceived quality of a stock, Warren Buffett or another well-known investor acquiring or disposing of a position, an event such as Brexit or the COVID-19 pandemic, expected future earnings growth for the stock, and the state of the economy, now and in the future.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It is prudent to check whether distributions out of, and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Progressive's Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus and low EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 3 Summary of relevant projections Progressive

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Oct.21, 2020, and holding through the end of 2022. There are a total of twelve valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across four different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Progressive. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important, in case analysts, overall, have not sufficiently taken account of potential ongoing impact of COVID-19 in their 2022 EPS estimates. It is also prudent to consider potential worst case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for June 30, 2020 TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter end P/E ratios from Q4-2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4-2020. Average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the 3 highest and 3 lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the 3 highest and lowest P/E ratios are included. The actual P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, share prices based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. The range of 12.8% for Progressive indicates significant differences of opinion among the 13 analysts covering Progressive.

Projected Returns (lines 17 to 35)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Progressive is conservatively indicated to return between negative (9.3)% and positive 6.6% per year through end of 2022. The negative (9.3)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the positive 6.6% on their high EPS estimates, with a negative 1.3% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. Even if we look at the high end of the projected returns for Progressive, the indicative returns are poor. Even at the highest EPS estimate, coupled with the highest P/E ratio, the return is only 9.4% (line 34). At the consensus EPS estimate, coupled with the highest P/E ratio, the return is a meagre 1.1% (line 22). At the low EPS estimate, all returns are negative in the mid to high single digits, regardless of P/E ratio (lines 28 to 31).

Review Of Historical Performance For Progressive

Table 4 Comments on Table 4 are as follows -

Part 1 - EPS - Actual and Projections (lines 1 to 14)

Part 1 shows that analysts' expectations are for lower future EPS growth for the three years ending 2022, compared to actual EPS growth rates from 2016 to 2019. If we look back to Table 1, lines 53 to 57, it can be seen most of the historical EPS growth occurred in 2017 and 2018. EPS growth rate had already reduced to 7.4% for FY 2019 over FY 2018, so the consensus EPS growth rate estimate for the 3 years to 2022 is not inconsistent with FY 2019 EPS growth rate.

Part 2 Share price

From 2016 to date, Progressive share price has increased by 171.8% (line 26), resulting in excellent returns for shareholders, as illustrated in Table 5 below.

Part 3 Equity (lines 31 to 57)

Outstanding shares (lines 31 to 37) have increased by 0.9% since 2016, as a result of issues for staff compensation, partially offset by share repurchases. Net book value (equity) (lines 51 to 57) has grown by $8.71 billion since 2016, partly due to excess of earnings over dividend payments.

Part 4 Market Cap

Market value is 3.29 times book value, a level that raises concerns.

Part 5 Debt metrics

Net debt level appears reasonably conservative and manageable.

Reviewing Progressive's Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 5 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Progressive's shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 5

Table 5 shows returns have been excellent for investors in Progressive over the last 6 years. Part of this could be due to the current market share price getting ahead of the intrinsic value of the shares. Should the market share price come back closer to intrinsic value, the recent buyers of shares at over $90 shown in Table 5 could see their unrealized gains turn into unrealized losses. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to fourth quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Summary and Conclusions

The market appears to be having difficulty with rationally setting share prices at present due to the distortion of usual market metrics by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A potential combination of slowed EPS growth through end of 2022, based on analysts' estimates, and a decrease in the P/E ratio due to a reversion to historical levels threatens the possibility of negative returns for investors buying at current share price levels. A significant increase in the P/E ratio since end of 2019 appears to be the main driver of strong returns in the recent past. A reversal of this trend, with P/E ratios settling back to historical levels, would likely result in poor and even negative returns.

