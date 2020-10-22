What just happened?

Depositors were given the chance to participate in an equity offering for Eastern (EBC) that made them 25% or as much as $500,000 within a week. I was given the chance to participate in their offering at an over 25% discount to the price of comparable banks and an over 35% discount to our tangible book value. A lot of the subtlety and nuance to high-quality decision-making is in handling close calls. However, most of the value is in saying “yes” to decisions that are easy yeses and "no" to when it is an easy no and then acting on that decision. Maximizing this one was an easy yes. I have not sold any shares (in fact I’ve added because we were not able to oversize our subscriptions in this offering) and don’t have any plans to sell any anytime soon.

What now?

I recently described ESG’s value like this:

It is a phenomenal bank. It is the highest quality mutual to ever convert (and I love mutual conversions, so this is the highest of praise). This is not a sleepy thrift; it is a dynamic commercial bank with the industry's best deposit franchise. Cost of deposits is 0.11% at the end of the second quarter -- that's next to nothing. Their non-interest income is consistently around 30% of revenues. It isn’t boom and bust mortgage; it is from stable sources. They can make a lot of money in a zero interest rate/flat yield curve environment. They operate in arguably the best market in the country. They are one of the most conservative underwriters. Had it not been for Covid, this conversion would have cost over 85% of TBV and opened at 105%-110% of TBV. Its extreme cheapness was due to a perfect storm. That storm could pass.

So today you can buy Eastern shares in the market for well under 80% of TBV which is less than they would have normally cost in the subscription. To reiterate the value of the publicly trading shares –

So these shares are immensely valuable, but what are the catalysts?

8 Key Milestones

11/2/2020: Selling pressure from flippers subsides. Shares will probably settle closer to $13 per share, closer to demutualized comps. 11/3/2020: US election day. Eastern could be a major beneficiary of a potential Democratic sweep. Their CEO is a well-connected progressive leader. 11/9/2020: Sell-side research gets rolled out. So far, there are two buy ratings with a $14 and $15 price target. More such coverage is on the way. 11/13/2020: FTSE Russell ranks IPOs such as Eastern which initially priced and traded 8/17/2020-11/13/2020. It will be clear that Eastern will qualify for the Russell. 11/27/2020: Eastern’s inclusion in the Russell will be announced. This announcement will cause indexers (and closet indexers) to need to own it. 12/18/2020: Eastern will get added to the Russell. Around 9% of Eastern’s float will be bought all at once. At this point, shares will probably trade closer to $14. 12/24/2020: Eastern likely to announce a dividend, approximately three months after its last quarter. This could bring dividend-focused ETFs into the stock. 10/15/2021: Eastern will begin share buybacks and will probably be buying for over $15. It could also fall on the same day that Eastern gets added to the relevant S&P index which will buy another 10% of the float. Average S&P 600 additions outperform the broader index by 5.5% on the day after the announcement.

Once these catalysts are checked off, the shares have the potential to gain another 25% from today.

Who cares about indexes?

Index inclusion will increase its liquidity as passive index and ETF flows will drive new trading activity. Active investors that are mandated to or tend to follow index members will pay more attention to it. About 5% of the potential 25% Eastern upside over the next year is from index inclusion.

Who cares about dividends?

Dividend growth investors do, and they will find a steadily growing dividend starting late this year. Eastern is a unique bank in how much of its revenue is from non-interest income; this will allow them to pay out more yield on their equity than they pay on their deposits. Additionally, dividend-focused ETFs are a big part of the potential demand for Eastern. They can drive stock prices up… and down. For one example, Kontoor (KTB) was a spin-off that discontinued its dividend and got dumped by dividend ETFs.

Once they were done forced selling, the stock price was a deep discount to its value. It cost less than $15 per share and was worth over $40. But they could turn their dividend back on by year-end as the market is already starting to price in with a robust recovery towards its $40ish intrinsic value.

Today, Eastern is where KTB was in early June: no dividend and no ownership by dividend ETFs. But both could be big beneficiaries of new dividends driving new demand late this year.

Who cares about politics?

The Democrats are well-positioned to decisively win the upcoming US national elections. According to FiveThirtyEight, Joe Biden has an 87% chance of winning. The Predict It betting market has him at a 64% chance. Biden is ahead by 7.5% in the RealClearPolitics polling average. Quibble around the edges all you want: the fact is that these numbers are consistent with a big win and have been quite stable for months. There are few undecided voters left to move things much and many people have already voted in key swing states. This could change, but I’m not seeing any subjective reasons to think that they will chance much in President Trump’s direction from here.

A President Biden will have to contend with an energetic and ambitious progressive movement on his left flank that wants to go after corporations generally and banks in particular. A potential Treasury Secretary Liz Warren will be, forgive the expression, looking for scalps. But in her home state, Eastern will be the Democrats’ favorite bank. Eastern has an outstanding Community Reinvestment Rating, the highest of the five tiers. They rate outstanding across all performance tests – lending, investment, and service. They will be held up as a shining example of excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance/ESG leadership. Other banks could get into trouble but Eastern will thrive if a blue wave crashes over the country next month. The caveat to this is that banks are full taxpayers so Biden's tax plan will clip our earnings by 8% or so. But the more immediate impact will be more stimulus, a subsidized consumer, and support for socially focused institutions.

But who cares about banks?

It has been a brutal year for regional banks – a pandemic, recession, and political uncertainty. Michael Burry said that,

Ick investing means taking a special analytical interest in stocks that inspire a first reaction of “ick.” I tend to become interested in stocks that by their very names or circumstances inspire unwillingness – and an “ick” accompanied by a wrinkle of the nose on the part of most investors to delve any further.

As tech stocks fly higher each day, bank investors look at regional banks and say “ick”:

But there is also a lot of scope for mean reversion over the next year – a vaccine, recovery, and political resolution. If the banks recover, Eastern could do a lot better than I bargained for. If the banks continue to struggle, Eastern’s size, rock solid balance sheet, and strong non-interest income could fuel its ability to roll up struggling competitors at bargain prices.

A caveat caveat

What could go wrong? I recently answered that question in part by worrying about their acquisitiveness. But just yesterday they announced a terrific deal to buy Auburn Insurance that adds to their revenue without dilution. If this is the direction that they pursue, then the capital that they just raised from me and others is worth a premium to tangible book value. Eastern earns money, in significant part money from deals such as this one. So by the time we close the discount to TBV, that TBV could easily be $18 instead of today's $16ish as they earn money over the next year.

Still time to get a good place in line

The depositors took their place at the front of the line last week and captured the first 25% return. But you can slip in right behind them for the next 25%. It is a great place in line – ahead of most of the sell-side coverage, a favorable political environment, Russell- dividend- S&P- and ESG-driven demand that could gobble up over 20% of the float, and share buybacks. Each of these subsequent steps are likely to walk the shares upwards. By this time next year, you will probably have captured at least half of this mutual conversion opportunity and you didn’t even need to drive to Massachusetts to open up an account.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.