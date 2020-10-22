Loan growth should pick up next year, but Comerica's earnings leverage is really predicated on a steeper yield curve, and that sets up some challenging comps over the coming years.

Comerica (CMA) isn't the cheapest-looking bank I follow, but it may well be seriously in the running for least-liked, as analysts have continued to fret about this bank's exceptional rate sensitivity (a liability with rates near zero) and elevated credit risk. The shares have outperformed a bit lately, though, as investors seem more willing to bet on eventual recovery stories. With Comerica's third quarter results pointing toward some signs of stability in spreads and credit, more of that valuation gap could shrink.

Comerica is undervalued, but there are a lot of banks I can say that about, and many of have better near-term outlooks, better long-term growth stories, stronger fundamentals, or some combination of the three. I would expect Comerica to do a little better than the average bank, but unless there's a catalyst for a steeper rate curve sooner than everyone expects, I can't see why I should pick this name over a host of undervalued alternatives.

Better News On Spreads Was Welcome

Comerica's earnings report was a little different than most this quarter. Provisions drove a huge part of the core earnings beat, so that part was pretty typical, but Comerica did a little better on spread income and that wasn't so expected. Pre-provision profits were still down, but about 5% better than expected, and management commentary would seem to take some of the more bearish scenarios off the table.

Revenue fell 17% yoy and 2% qoq, good enough for a modest beat. Net interest income continues to drop significantly on a year-over-year basis (down 22%), but the sequential decline moderated to 3%, and Comerica did ever so slightly better than expected, with an almost-in line net interest margin (down 119bp yoy and 17bp qoq, the worst year-over-year drop I've seen so far).

Fee income fell 5% yoy and was flat sequentially on a core/adjusted basis, which was good for a modest 4% beat. While Comerica does have a decent-sized fee-generating business (35% of revenue this quarter), a lot of it is tied to spread-based businesses, so it doesn't offer quite as much diversification as other banks' non-spread operations.

Expenses were up slightly year over year and flat sequentially on a core basis, driving a roughly 70bp beat in core efficiency. Pre-provision profits fell 33% year over year and 2% quarter over quarter, but did come in about 5% better than expected. Unlike most banks, while Comerica did see year-over-year improvement in tangible book value per share (up 8%), it was basically flat sequentially.

The good news on spreads was that Comerica didn't miss - many other banks have, leading to another round of estimate cuts on that line - and that the headwinds are easing off. With a largely variable loan book, loan repricing can't really hurt too much more. That said, with total deposit costs at 0.09%, there's really not much room on the funding side either. Maturing hedges and excess cash will still be headwinds, but management seemed to say that this is about as bad as it will get for net interest margin.

Credit Is Still Evolving, But It's Looking A Little Better

With the exception of banks with unusual lending practices, pretty much no bank is in the clear yet with respect to credit - credit losses usually peak about five to nine quarters after a recession begins, and it's likely that charge-offs are going to be increasing in 2021. Still, Comerica seems to be in a more stable position now.

Charge-offs actually declined by a third from the second quarter, helped by energy loan recoveries, and the overall charge-off ratio of 0.25% is actually rather good on a relative basis. Non-performing loans increased 21% qoq but that too is not really out of line. Management released a bit out of reserves, while maintaining a nearly 1.9% reserves/loan ratio. Non-performing loans are covered 300% by reserves; I'd like to see a little more coverage given the bank's lending mix, but that's more of a quibble than a real criticism.

Criticized loans as a percentage of loans ticked up slightly (from 6.3% to 6.5%) due to shrinkage in the loan book (down 3% qoq on an average balance basis), but were basically steady in dollars. While the energy portfolio is still heavily stressed (39% of loans are criticized), Comerica has already reserved more than 10% against this loan book. Likewise, while Comerica's exposure to at-risk customers is higher than average (close to 17% including energy), credit quality has been holding up - 21% of the at-risk book is criticized (similar to Regions (RF)), and that would drop to 16% if the energy book were excluded. What's more, one of the areas of highest stress, auto suppliers, should continue to improve from here as auto production recovers.

Still A Spread Lender

The biggest issue remains that Comerica is a highly asset-sensitive spread lender and rates are effectively near zero and likely to stay there until 2023. Loan growth can offset that to some extent, but while Comerica's business lending wasn't really any worse than peers/rivals like PNC (PNC) this quarter (middle-market down 6% qoq), it wasn't any better. Business loan demand should pick up in 2021, though, and that will help some. What Comerica really needs, though, is a strong economic recovery that not only drives improving loan demand and improving credit, but also ultimately leads to higher rates.

The Outlook

With Comerica tied more to rate improvements than many other banks I follow, I expect Comerica's big earnings rebounds to come a little later. I do believe that Comerica will eventually return to low-to-mid-single-digit core earnings growth, but it's going to take some time and I expect long-term core earnings growth to straddle that low/mid-single-digit line. Given spread pressure, I don't expect double-digit ROTCEs for the next three years.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I believe fair value is around $51. That's pretty good relative to where the stock is now and relative to sell-side targets, but pre-provision profit numbers are going to be poor for a while (longer than for less asset-sensitive banks) and that could remain a headwind. I think there are similarly-undervalued banks with better stories today, but Comerica is still undervalued and can outperform from here, particularly if the economic outlook improves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.