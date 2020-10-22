How To Find The Best High-Yield Stocks With REIT Dividend Grades

If you’re like most dividend stock investors, your income goals are clear: You want companies with strong and safe dividends, a long record of paying those dividends, and payouts that could grow in the future. That’s exactly what our new Dividend Grades are designed to ensure.

And now, our Seeking Alpha Quant team has expanded this powerful new feature to one of the most popular sectors among long-term dividend growth investors: real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

Our REIT Dividend Grades make it very easy to identify the right REITs to meet your income goals. But under the hood, they are tremendously sophisticated and financially comprehensive, having been developed by an expert in using data to predict stock performance.

How do you ensure you own REIT dividend stocks with strong and safe yields, and which will grow their dividends in future? How do you avoid REITs which cut or fail to grow their dividends? The answer: Log onto Seeking Alpha Premium or PRO. Our new REIT Dividend Grades will appear on ticker pages of REITs that pay dividends:

With REIT Dividend Grades, we deploy our quantitative scoring system in a specific new way: to instantly characterize each stock’s dividend strength or weakness versus its REIT peers. Scanning dozens of relevant metrics – both historical and forward-looking – our algorithm then assigns four letter grades:

Dividend Safety, Dividend Yield, Dividend Growth, And Dividend Consistency.

To arrive at these (deceptively simple) grades, we look at conventional fundamental data, plus unique data points that are crucial in analyzing REIT dividend yields:

Funds from operations (FFO),

Adjusted FFO (AFFO)

Funds available for distribution (FAD),

And relevant Payout Ratios.

How to Use Each Dividend Grade

The Dividend Safety Grade

Dividend Safety tells you how safe the REIT's dividend is relative to other REITs in the sector. When it comes to the risk of a dividend cut, we believe our Dividend Safety Grade is the best indicator around. It’s based on 21 underlying financial metrics, which include estimates of FFO, AFFO, future cash flow, and earnings. These metrics are compared to those of other REITs, and then correctly weighted to provide the most accurate gauge of a REIT's dividend safety. Our Dividend Safety Grade is a game-changer for people reliant on income from REIT dividend yields.

The Dividend Growth Grade

Many investors mistakenly assess a REIT's dividend growth potential using only backward-looking data: the company's past track record of dividend increases. But the REIT's past track record is only half the story.

To assess the REIT’s dividend growth potential, as compared to other REITs, our Dividend Growth Grade also takes into account the company's projected future growth in dividends, revenue, FFO, AFFO, profits and free cash flow. This leads to far better predictive performance, allowing investors to find the REITs most likely to grow their dividends strongly in future. If you are investing for dividend growth, we feel this is the best tool you’ll ever encounter.

The Dividend Yield Grade

REITs are a renowned high-yield sector. But which will reward you with the best REIT dividend yields? To find out, it’s more useful to compare REITs to other REITs, and that’s just what our REIT Dividend Yield grade does.

The Dividend Yield Grade takes into account not only the current dividend yield, but the yield based on analysts' projections of the dividend one and two years from now. This is far more powerful and valuable than using only the current yield.

The Dividend Consistency Grade

In a nutshell, the final grade measures how consistently the REIT has paid a dividend, and how consistently the REIT has raised its dividend, all in a simple, easy-to-interpret letter grade.

In combination, the REIT Dividend Grades help dividend stock investors ensure their income is safe, and that these payouts will increase over time.

REIT Dividend Grades: Some Frequently Asked Questions

Where do I find the REIT Dividend Grades?

Our REIT Dividend Grades are available on the desktop website, mobile web, and our mobile apps:

First, ensure you are logged in to the desktop website or mobile app as a Premium or PRO subscriber.

Then use the search box at the top of the page to type in the ticker symbol of a particular stock.

On desktop, this will take you to the symbol page. Where free users would see an ad, you'll see the Dividend Grades in the right-hand column, below the Factor Grades and Quant Ranking boxes:

On mobile web or in the Seeking Alpha iOS or Android app, you’ll see the Dividend Grades directly below the news unit on symbol pages:

How frequently are Seeking Alpha’s REIT Dividend Grades updated?

Every day by about 4 a.m. Eastern, well before the U.S. market opens, we refresh our financial data. Seeking Alpha provides Dividend Grades, in comparison to the rest of the sector, on almost 200 REITs (and over 1,000 other dividend companies). This quantity of investment research is beyond human capability; only an algorithm like ours could assess dozens of metrics on hundreds of companies in only a two-hour scan.

How do Seeking Alpha’s REIT Dividend Grades differ from the Quant Factor Grades?

The REIT Dividend Grades are for investors seeking income, income growth, dividend safety, and dividend consistency. The Quant Factor Grades are built to establish a directional recommendation. In other words, our overall Quant Rating helps you decide whether the stock itself is a buy, hold, or sell. Also, Dividend Grades (naturally) only cover stocks which pay dividends, whereas Quant Factor Grades also cover thousands of stocks which don’t pay dividends.

Do you plan to add more features around REIT Dividend Grades?

There are a number of new features in our pipeline. We will be embedding the REIT dividend grades in our stock screener. Our stock screener uses proprietary data to help you discover great investment ideas. We will also be posting the REIT dividend grades in our portfolio tool. Additionally, we will be displaying the underlying dividend metrics to the factor roll up dividend grades in our dividend section. These are just a few of the new REIT dividend projects under construction.

Who is responsible for Seeking Alpha's Dividend Grades? What credibility do they have?

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, Factor Grades, and Dividend Grades are all designed and managed by Steve Cress. Steve has 30 years of experience in equity research, quant strategies and risk management, and founded quant hedge fund Cress Capital Management. Steve is now Seeking Alpha's Head of Quant Strategy.

If I'm not a Premium subscriber, how can I test the REIT Dividend Grades for free?

Dividend Grades are the newest of many features in Seeking Alpha Premium. As a subscriber, you can simply click over to any symbol page, check the Dividend Grades, and drill down into specific metrics if you’d like. If you have not yet upgraded to Premium and would like to test whether the grades make you a more successful dividend investor, you can start a free trial to Premium here.