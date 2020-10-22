Lack of margin leverage isn't an issue yet, but it's worth monitoring, as is the company's relative performance and whether building inventory in the downturn pays off in market share.

The auto recovery should continue on, with industrial markets chipping in over the next couple of quarters, and TI has multiyear content growth opportunities across its served markets.

There was already evidence of better than expected demand in the auto and consumer electronics markets, but TI's 11% revenue and 17% operating income beats were still good results.

I expected Texas Instruments (TXN) to have a good third quarter, and felt even better about that when STMicro (STM) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) previewed good auto results and PC shipment data continued to come in strong, but I didn’t quite expect the level of performance TI actually produced. Kudos to management, and it may well be the case that the company’s decision to maintain high utilization rates (building inventory) has helped goose a cyclical recovery in the sector.

As far as valuation and stock performance goes, my view on TI last quarter was that it was a decent enough hold but not my favorite idea. With the post-earnings sell-off, TI’s performance has been basically inline with the SOX, while names I preferred more (STMicro, Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY)) have done better. TI is trading at a roughly 20% premium to the analog sector versus a long-term trailing average of a 10% premium. While I do expect that TI will see several quarters of growth in this up-cycle, as well as long-term growth in excess of the underlying markets, I have some concerns that the run over the last six months anticipated some of this.

Strong Revenue Drives A Big Q3 Beat

TI got the semiconductor sector off to a good start with third quarter earnings that were well ahead of expectations and guidance for the fourth quarter that was likewise solidly positive. As far as nits to pick go, gross margin was a little underwhelming and inventory levels remain a little high, but I’m not particularly troubled by either.

Revenue rose 1% year over year, the first annual growth since the third quarter of 2018, and 18% sequentially, coming in 11% ahead of expectations. Analog sales led the way, growing 7% YoY and 18% QoQ, while embedded sales fell 10% YoY and improved 19% QoQ. TI gives only scattered info on an end-market basis, but auto sales rebounded very strongly (up 75% QoQ), and personal electronics was quite strong as well (up 20% QoQ). I was a little disappointed in the industrial number, more so for what it says about industrial market recoveries than specific to TI’s performance.

Gross margin was down 60bp YoY, a byproduct of both mix and production decisions, and flat sequentially – a modest disappointment relative to Street expectations and the strong revenue outperformance. Operating income rose 1% YoY, with margin up slightly, and 31% QoQ, with margin up more than four points. Relative to sell-side expectations, TI beat by 17% at the operating line.

Healthy Follow-Through Into The Fourth Quarter

This doesn’t look like a one-quarter wonder, as TI boosted revenue guidance for the fourth quarter by 6% relative to the prior sell-side expectation. Gross margin was still just inline, though, which I regard as a modest disappointment, particularly given the influence margins have on semiconductor stock multiples.

Given the early recovery in auto builds, this key sector should be able to help boost the ongoing chip sector recovery, and particularly for companies like Analog Devices (ADI), Microchip (MCHP), and ON Semiconductor (ON), Renesas, and STMicro. TI doesn’t have quite the content growth leverage in autos as some of these other names, but the company is still leveraged to opportunities in areas like power and MCUs. That said, there are some worries that the pandemic will delay hybrid/EV adoption (bad for the power side), and TI has been losing share recently in the auto MCU space.

Improving industrial markets will be even more important to TI’s recovery, as TI’s exposure to industrial markets is more than half again as large as the exposure to autos. Dover (NYSE:DOV) mentioned early signs of recovery in factory automation, and TI has good leverage to the ongoing automation and electrification of manufacturing. Industrial IoT is another significant driver, one that should be driven by expanding 5G deployments. Appliances also may offer underrated leverage for TI’s power and MCU business, particularly with increased adoption of inverters in consumer appliances.

I’ll be curious to see over the next few quarters how TI does relative to its peers in terms of both revenue and margins. TI made the at-the-time controversial decision to build inventory during the downturn to leave it better-positioned to gain share in the recovery, and that should manifest as superior growth over the next few quarters. On the margin side, it’s hard to fault what are already strong margins (40%-plus operating margins), but I do still see some upside here.

The Outlook

I was already expecting TI to outperform its served markets, generating long-term growth in excess of 5% and that is still my expectation. Likewise, given the margin performance this quarter and management’s guidance, I don’t see the need to significantly upgrade my near-term margin assumptions.

The Bottom Line

In an increasingly expensive sector, I can’t say that TI looks cheap, and I am concerned about “sell the news” risk across the sector (bidding stocks up in expectation of the turn, then selling when it arrives). Still, I believe TI is one of the highest-quality names in the sector and I don’t like to sell out of cyclical turns too early. I’d certainly consider some protective tops, and TI isn’t my favorite idea now, but the company is definitely off to a good start in this cyclical upturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.