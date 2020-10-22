DAUs came in substantially above expectations, highlighting that usage of Snap has continued to balloon amid the pandemic.

Snap (SNAP) is enjoying one of its strongest periods of bullish sentiment, ever. The social media company just reported a blowout third quarter that featured far faster-than-expected user growth, intensified user engagement (driven by the pandemic), and a recovery in ARPU trends - all of which led to a surprising boost in profitability.

Immediately after earnings, shares of Snap rallied ~30% (one of the stock's best one-day performances ever) and notched new all-time highs.

Now investors are approaching Snap with a lot of puzzlement. Now sitting at a ~$50 billion market cap, investors are wondering in which direction Snap will turn: will it become a mega-giant like Facebook (FB), or will it take more of the steady-niche path, like Twitter (TWTR)? Or will Snap just fade into obscurity like many other social media companies before it?

There is no doubt that Snap has executed tremendously well amid the pandemic. Snap's robust growth in users as well as the sharp recovery in its advertising business and ARPU amid a very challenging pandemic environment is a testament to the relevance and popularity (at least for the moment) of its core product. I, however, remain bearish on Snap - and in particular, I think now that several risks have emerged that investors should be wary of:

Snap's U.S. users are actually flat. Snap did not add any new U.S. DAUs in the quarter; nearly the entirety of its user growth was in Asia. While it's true that monetization potential in the rest of the world is still expanding, right now U.S. users have about ~5x the ARPU than their international counterparts - meaning that Snap's most lucrative user segment is actually more stagnant than many investors may have realized.

How long will Snap - well, remain Snap? This brings me to another key question: competition. Social media is probably the most fad-driven industry there can be, and the rapid rise of TikTok to ~100 million global DAUs is an indication of how quickly the tide can turn. Encroachment of TikTok may in fact be one of the reasons why U.S. user growth was so poor. After TikTok, there will be new trendy social media companies that may take the shine off Snap.

Little diversification. Facebook was able to grow into the global giant that it is today partly because it built bulwarks for itself in case its main app lost popularity (which it did among millennials and even younger generations). Its foray into Instagram, plus other products like Facebook@Work and Facebook Marketplace, give Facebook the teeth to be more durable and profitable in the long run. To date, we haven't seen very successful pivots for Snap into other areas (its foray into Spectacles in 2017, as you may recall, turned out badly).

At present, however, investors are valuing Snap very richly despite its mountain of risks. At present share prices near $36, Snap trades at a $53.63 billion market cap. After we net off the $2.72 billion of cash and $1.65 billion of debt on Snap's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $52.55 billion. Versus Wall Street's FY21 revenue estimate of $3.03 billion (+38% y/y; data from Yahoo Finance), Snap trades at a very rich 17.3x EV/FY21 revenue multiple - now the most expensive social media stock in the market, trading even richer than Pinterest (PINS). To me, Snap's optimistic valuation doesn't bake in any of the risks the stock faces - particularly the fact that social media landscapes shift so rapidly and the company's scale may be drastically different in a few years.

In my view, investors should exercise extreme caution in Snap while it's trading at all-time highs.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Snap's third-quarter results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Snap Q3 results Source: Snap Q3 earning release

This was one of Snap's best quarters (from both a nominal and gap to expectations standpoint) in recent memory. The company's revenue soared 52% y/y to $678.7 million, crushing Wall Street's expectations of $551.5 million (+24% y/y) by a wide mile. This also represents a tremendous acceleration versus just 17% y/y revenue growth in Q2.

Snap's top-line strength was driven by two factors: one, both in increase in the company's users, as well as a boost in both engagement and advertising macro trends that helped to boost per-user monetization.

Let's start with the user piece first, which investors are most excited about. Snap saw its overall global DAUs grow 18% y/y to 249 million, adding 11 million net-new users in the quarter (far faster than net adds in the 7-9 million range in prior quarters). Wall Street, on the other hand, was more pessimistic about user trends. Likely baking in competitive impacts from the likes of TikTok into their expectations, analysts had a consensus of only 243.7 million DAUs in the quarter, or roughly 6.7 million net-new adds.

Figure 2. Snap DAU trends Source: Snap Q3 earnings deck

But it wasn't just the user surge that put Snap over the top. The average number of daily Snaps also grew 25% y/y while new features like Shows saw a 50% y/y increase in engagement per user. At the same time, global advertising demand has rebounded from pandemic levels. All of these factors helped Snap's average revenue per user (ARPU) soar 28% y/y to $2.73. The bump was even more pronounced in Snap's most lucrative market, North America - which saw a 46% y/y bounce to $5.49 in ARPU, its highest-ever ARPU on record.

Figure 3. Snap ARPU trends Source: Snap Q3 earnings deck

Derek Andersen, Snap's finance chief, commented on the Q3 earnings call that strong recovery dynamics in the advertising market helped Snap to turn in these fantastic numbers, but management isn't overly surprised by the quality of the results. Per his remarks on the call:

These favorable operating conditions led to rapid growth in demand from our brand advertising partners, that built on top of the already strong growth trajectory of our direct response business, and together contributed to record high active advertisers and revenues in the quarter. While we were pleasantly surprised by the favorable operating environment in Q3, we were not surprised by the growth we delivered under these conditions. We demonstrated early in Q1 that our platform is capable of delivering growth over 50% under more normal operating conditions, and we were pleased to see operating conditions significantly improve in Q3."

At the same time, however, we do have to realize that Snap's results weren't perfect. In particular, DAU growth was incredibly uneven. Though the company added 11 million new DAUs in the quarter, North American DAUs were flat, with almost the entirety (10 out of 11 million) of the DAU adds in the "rest of world" segment (ex-North America and ex-Europe). The unfortunate reality is that presently, these rest of world users are Snap's least lucrative - their $0.95 ARPU is less than a fifth of their U.S. counterparts, and even sunk -6% y/y.

To me, this suggests that Snap's future revenue growth potential may be hampered, if its most monetizable user segment (the U.S.) is already at a saturation point.

For the time being, Snap investors also cheered the company's profitability gains. Snap generated $56 million in positive adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, representing an 8% margin (17 points better than -9% in the year-ago quarter), and the first time Snap's EBITDA clocked in at positive outside of a Q4.

Figure 4. Snap profitability trends Source: Snap Q3 earnings deck

However, given the uneven nature of Snap's user growth and the uncertain likelihood of a repeat performance, I'd be careful of assuming that Snap is now on a higher growth baseline.

Key takeaways

A ~30% rally in one day is enough to compensate Snap for its better-than-expected revenue and user growth in Q3 (especially because, as I mentioned, was lacking on the critical U.S. user growth front). It's hard to think that, with Snap trading at a heady ~17x forward revenue multiple, there is much upside left in this stock. Steer clear here.

