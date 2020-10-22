IBM trades at only 10x reduced EPS targets, with the potential to return to the $14 EPS targets as the economy improves.

The stock has traded down too much due to fears over weak revenue trends as the excitement over the corporate split has disappeared.

Despite pre-announcing Q3 numbers, IBM (NYSE:IBM) still managed to disappoint investors with quarterly results. With the big stock dip following earnings on October 19, IBM has now completely given up all of their gains from the excitement around the split of the tech giant into two companies. My investment thesis remains bullish on the deep value turnaround at the tech giant, especially after the stock has fallen all the way down to $115.

Image Source: IBM website

Cloud Diversion

For Q3, IBM saw revenues fall 2.6% YoY to $17.6 billion. While the numbers weren't completely disappointing from the standpoint of the virus impact, the market is still disappointed to see the tech giant slip back into a lengthy period of revenue declines.

One only needs to look at the Q3 results by division to see why IBM wants to split up the company. The Cloud & Cognitive Software division saw revenues up 9%, while the other divisions all saw revenues slip during the quarter. The Systems group is relatively small now at quarterly revenues of only $1.3 billion, but both Global Business and Global Technology groups saw revenues collapse 4% YoY while accounting for total revenue of $10.4 billion.

Source: IBM Q3'20 earnings release

Even with the Cloud & Cognitive Software segment, IBM saw the Cloud business grow 19% YoY, while the Transaction Processing Platform revenues were down 9%, and Cognitive Applications had flat revenues. In essence, Cloud is the only segment growing and holding up the whole business.

Source: IBM Q3'20 charts

Even the Cloud portions of the Global Business and Global Technology divisions grew at nearly 10% clips, while those divisions saw total revenue drop. The company saw total cloud revenue reach $24.4 billion in the last 12 months, up 25% adjusting for divested businesses and currency.

This growth suggests significant revenue declines in the rest of the company. IBM is attacking a $1 trillion global opportunity in hybrid cloud, but the company can't just throw away a $50 billion revenue base outside of cloud. Not to mention, IBM doesn't exactly make the case as to why the company is incorporating over 75% of the business into the new cloud business.

Deep Value

The tech giant providing some guidance on returning to revenue growth is what is needed to drive the stock higher. The CFO failed to provide guidance for the seasonally strong Q4, leading to the disappointing stock reaction. The company hinting at more economic uncertainty doesn't help this process and adds to concerns the company is splitting in order to dump divisions management can't turn around.

On the Q3 earnings call, new CEO Arvind Krishna made the case for the split as opening up opportunities for both companies:

As separate businesses, each can capitalize on their respective missions. Both will have more agility to focus on their operating and financial models. Both will have greater freedom to partner with others, and both will align their investments and capital structure to their strategic focus areas.

While generally true, management hasn't made the case for how the spun-out division will perform any better as an independent company. In such a scenario, the stock will struggle to rally, and the spinout faces a very long year until completion.

Despite the tough business environment of the last two quarters, IBM still generated $15.8 million in operating cash flows and $10.8 billion in free cash flow over the last 12 months. The free cash flow easily covers the dividend payouts of $6.0 billion annually offering a 5.7% dividend yield, easily covered by the free cash flows in the tough environment.

Data by YCharts

IBM offers deep value to shareholders and a strong dividend yield, but the company needs a better solution to the business to reward shareholders. The new CEO needs to deliver total growth and not just from a portion of the business split out with favorable growth dynamics.

The tech company is on a path to return to only $12 annual EPS, while the pre-COVID-19 target topped $14. The unfortunate part of the lack of guidance and the company split is this disconnect between losing up to 15% of previous earnings targets despite knowing business will normalize over time, while IBM should capture shifting business via their hybrid cloud offerings.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings revisions

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that IBM remains a cheap stock, but the company needs to rebuild the whole business post-COVID-19 in order to drive the stock higher. Hybrid cloud growth is a positive, but the deep value only comes from recapturing these lost earnings as 2021 progresses, and not a corporate split.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.