All Aboard! Don't Miss The Energy M&A Train

Investors in other areas of energy (midstream, services) should ignore this activity at their peril. It might lead to significant changes in rates paid to service providers.

If investors thought a little something like pre-election jitters would be enough to keep upstream energy from beginning its much-needed consolidation, they have turned out to be sorely mistaken. Far from being a flash in the pan, deals last quarter from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) and the Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)/WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) merger of equals have turned out to just be the opening salvo. Ignoring the Q1 2019 datapoint (Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) purchase of Anadarko), the back half of 2020 is set to be the hottest period of mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") in recent memory.

*Source: Author Calculations.

North American E&Ps are moving quickly to consolidate their footprints, picking up assets from smaller (yet still mostly healthy) peers. More acreage means more scale and operational leverage, something much needed as the industry adjusts to a more tepid environment for oil and natural gas prices. But, are these deals structured well, or just another example of upstream largesse and capital misallocation?

Pioneer Natural Resources/Parsley Energy

On October 20, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced that it had agreed to acquire Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in an all-stock transaction, valuing Parsley at $7,600mm inclusive of debt. There was a fairly minor premium involved: 7.9% over the prior close, mirroring many other deals we have seen in energy of late. Already, the largest player in the Midland Basin - and one of the largest in the Permian in general - this catapults the pro forma entity to a level all its own. Net Permian acreage now stands at 930k acres, all of which sits in Texas. For many, that eases concerns into a potential Biden presidency (federal lease drilling permitting moratorium).

This is textbook transformative use of expensive stock as a currency. As shown below (I put this data out every two weeks on my service as an FYI), Pioneer Natural Resources is the most expensive North American E&P when it comes to both EV/DACF and free cash yield over the coming years. That is not because the company's acreage is poor (hint: it isn't), but it is due to investors placing a high premium on the company's overall quality, its balance sheet, and its management.

Thus, it was in a great position to leverage that valuation to make a deal on an accretive basis. Management notes in its deal presentation that it expects that free cash yield will go up on a pro forma basis (7.5% on current futures strip pricing), all while leverage creeps up just half a turn - and still below peer averages.

Are there some corporate governance concerns being raised by some? Sure. Parsley Energy was co-founded by Bryan Sheffield, the son of Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield. If you ever wondered where Parsley Energy got the name, Bryan Sheffield formed Parsley and struck out on its own after being given oil-producing acreage by his grandfather, Joe Parsley. The name is a callback to that history. Additionally, there has been a lot of overlap in senior executives between the two firms, with the current CEO of Parsley Energy - Matt Gallagher - once working at Pioneer. Since the family is running around in the same circles, that kind of overlap is probably not uncommon. Overall, I think the expanded Board of Directors (with a significant independent slate) helps ease suspicion, as does many independent institutionals coming out in support of the deal. Probably, no surprise that a father and son duo have similar outlooks on culture and capital allocation as well, so merging the two firms together should be an easy path.

ConocoPhillips/Concho Resources

Rumors broke early, but ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced that it was buying Permian competitor Concho Resources (CXO) just a few days prior to the Pioneer/Parsley transaction. This was also an all-stock purchase, representing a 15% premium to the closing price before the Street caught wind of the deal. Metrics highlighted remain similar: focus on free cash flow, sustaining the production profile, and keeping the investment grade credit rating. Paying with stock versus cash helps ensure that.

While Pioneer and Parsley combined might be the largest producer in the greater Permian basin, picking up Concho Resources will make ConocoPhillips the largest independent oil and gas company in the United States. Alongside its positions in the Bakken and Eagle Ford (as well as its Canadian operations), ConocoPhillips will now have all-in breakevens below $30.00 per barrel - one of the lowest among any E&P.

This is, once again, a larger firm trading at a premium picking up high quality assets on the cheap. Permian E&Ps have traded far too depressed for several quarters now, well below net asset value ("NAV") and at a significant discount to the price paid originally for the acreage. While the market for land sales is certainly much lower than in the heydays of Permian growth, there is a reason why the basin was (and is) regarded as the best the United States has to offer.

Takeaways

As I've reinforced repeatedly as M&A activity began to heat up months ago, these transactions were not the first, and they will not be the last. There are still ample opportunities out there for the larger players to pick up assets at cyclical lows. There is a great case to be made for upstream oil and gas to rally into year end - even with investor hand-wringing over political/regulatory headwinds. Many other companies have had takeout rumors, including EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Make no mistake, transactions like these will have ripple effects throughout the entire energy sector. If you invest in other areas of energy but do not pay attention to upstream, you are missing how this space works. The energy sector is nothing but a massive web with interconnected players. For many years, certain areas of the space (like midstream) have taken a disproportionate share of overall economic earnings. Having assets concentrated in fewer hands gives these upstream firms a leg up when it comes to negotiating power with important counterparties: oilfield services firms that work their acreage and with the midstream pipelines that move their product to market. Investors have to take stock on whether this might lead to producers trying to bleed even more money from drilling rig, pressure pumping, and proppant companies (among others on the service side) or if it will lead to a push towards negotiating lower shipping rates on pipelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.