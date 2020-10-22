DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Yes, They Did Say 80% EBITDA Margins Were Possible

Iridium Communications (IRDM) reported their Q3 earnings this week. The company is an early-reporter each quarter which hurt them earlier this year. As one of the first non-bank names to report Q1 2020 numbers, they played a straight bat when it came to 2020 guidance. The EBITDA outlook was downgraded and the company flagged that equipment sales midway through Q2 2020 were slow, which would likely indicate slower-than-expected service revenue growth in the back half of the year. Admirably open and direct, you may say. The stock took a predictable beating. Seeing this, many companies reporting that first wave Covid quarter a little later simply withdrew 2020 guidance altogether and declared they had no idea how 2020 would play out. Which the market gave more credence to. The theme in the cloud stocks we cover throughout Q1 and Q2 earnings reports was, "It's Anything Can Happen 2020".

This quarter the market issued an overdue apology to IRDM. The company delivered solid numbers and guided up, back to the original EBITDA outlook for 2020. And off the back of a sound but unremarkable quarter, the stock was up close to 10% at one point after the earnings call. It's since settled back down, but at a level we consider still extended vs. the performance and outlook. As much as the stock was cheap at $20-22 earlier this year after that Q1 'fessing up, the stock is looking punchy at $28-30 right now. So we're at Neutral on valuation.

Here's the numbers:

Given various intensities of lockdowns around the world, it's not surprising that IRDM service growth - which is mobility-driven in nature - is low. Service growth is high margin (close to 100pc incremental cashflow margin for each dollar earned in revenue) and largely recurring - translated: a very good kind of growth. Equipment sales, the other source of IRDM revenue, is low margin and not recurring - translated: not a very good kind of growth. This quarter, IRDM grew service revenue at +1% vs Q3 19 and total revenue at +5% vs Q3 2019. Their gross margin dropped a point as a result.

On the earnings call, the company announced a modest increase in capex ($+10m for the year) to fund investments in expanding their "IoT" (Internet of Things) service portfolio. At IRDM, IoT means low-bit-rate, high-reliability applications such as marine buoy signalling. It's a segment the company is naturally placed to do well in, given its focus is always-on, low bandwidth service. In addition, the decline in deferred (prepaid) revenue signals continued reduction in growth rates in the voice business (which features prepaid cards in the same way a cellular carrier does). So the company is facing some growth pressures and is investing in a new set of potential services as a result - a good decision in our view.

Leverage, the investor bugbear with this stock whilst it was launching its new fleet of satellites, is now down to 4.1x TTM EBITDA, a level which ought to not scare anyone. EBITDA margins are now up to 61% on a TTM basis and management was heard to say on the earnings call that "EBITDA margins in the 80% range are possible in satellite communications". Yes, 80% EBITDA. That's because in this model, once you launch the fleet and it's on orbit and working, every new dollar of revenue is more or less pure profit and cashflow. After a few years you have to start spending on capex and service development and sales all over again, but the period between launches - that's a golden time in satellite telecoms. (All of this by the way is a signpost for where we believe Maxar Technologies (MAXR) can sail to - highly recurring revenue, high EBITDA margins and low capex. You can read our coverage of this other satellite-based service stock here).

Valuation right now:

Not outrageous, but not attractive enough to buy on fundamentals given the low growth. The stock moved up after the earnings call, peaking at around $30.79. In our real-time subscription service we noted the stock had hit its upper Bollinger Band at that point and said the price was looking punchy (that's analyst for "you might want to sell now folks"). The stock is down to $27.75 at the time of writing, down c.10% from that peak. Sometimes stock charts do work!

To make money from IRDM stock we believe two approaches can each bear fruit.

First, short-term trade its chart performance. The stock is highly volatile vs. the very stable underlying business and that makes for fairly relaxing trading.

Second, pick a low entry point (we would suggest sub $25) and wait for the company to commence "shareholder-friendly actions" as they describe them. This means dividends and buybacks which we think can start from either Q2 '21 or Q3 '21 earnings onwards, when leverage ought to be down to the 3.5x TTM EBITDA level, the trigger that management have said will result in such actions. Once the stock starts paying a dividend it ought to be attractive to income investors, a class of buyers that have stayed away thus far. More buyers ought to equal stock up, all other things being equal.

These two approaches are not mutually exclusive of course.

So, Neutral for now for us, but we anticipate opportunities ahead.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 22 October 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAXR. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in MAXR