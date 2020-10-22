Webster Financial Corporation's (WBS) CEO John Ciulla On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2020 8:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Terry Mangan - Director, Investor Relations

John Ciulla - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Glenn MacInnes - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jason Soto - Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Chad Wilkins - Executive Vice President and Head of HSA Bank for Webster Financial Corporation and Webster Bank

Conference Call Participants

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Collyn Gilbert - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

David Chiaverini - Wedbush Securities

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo Securities

Matt Breese - Stephens

Operator

[00:00:00] Good morning and welcome to the Webster Financial Corporation's third quarter, twenty twenty earnings call. I will now introduce Webster's director of Investor Relations Terry Mangan. Please go ahead, sir.

Terry Mangan

[00:00:11] Thank you, Maria. Welcome to Webster. This presentation includes forward looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Webster's financial condition, results of operations and business and financial performance, Webster has based these forward looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, additional information concerning risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward looking statements is contained in Webster financials. Public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 8-K containing our earnings release for the third quarter of twenty twenty. I now introduce Webster's chairman and CEO John Ciulla.

John Ciulla

[00:01:04] Thanks, Terry. Good morning, everyone. I hope you're all safe and well. Thank you for joining Webster's third quarter earnings call. CFO Glen McGinnis and I will review business, financial and credit performance for the quarter after which HSA bank president Chad Wilkins and Jason Soto, our chief credit officer, will join us for Tuesday. As a reminder, our presentation deck includes a supplemental section containing additional information and disclosures. We remain focused on managing capital credit and liquidity as we continue to deliver for our customers, communities and shareholders. We're positioning ourselves for growth and outperformance, our differentiated businesses and our engaged bankers who I'm so proud of. Help us win in the marketplace every day in a challenging environment. We generated meaningful business activity in the third quarter. Our bankers are working with our customers and prospects and we are generating new relationships, loans and deposits. Loan originations were higher than a year ago and our pipelines are solid. HSA bank is winning more direct to employee relationships than a year ago. Our operational execution remains strong and we continue to manage credit and enterprise risk, effectively turning a slide to pre provision that revenue of one hundred and ten point four million increased two percent from Q2 as revenue grew in excess of expenses. Earnings per share in the quarter were 75 cents, compared to fifty seven cents in Q2 and a dollar in the prior year third quarter. Our 23 million dollar provision resulted in a reserve build of 11 million dollars. Glenn will walk you through the assumptions underlying the Sisso process and resulting provision for the quarter.

[00:02:40] Our third quarter return on common equity was nine percent and the return on tangible common equity was 11 percent. As I mentioned last quarter, we remain confident in our ability to again sustainably generate economic profit, even in this more economically challenging and lower interest rate environment. I'll provide further perspective in a few minutes, but we grew 12 percent from a year ago on slide three or five percent when excluding one point four billion in loans, commercial loans grew more than 10 percent from a year ago, or by almost one point two billion, led by growth of more than 900 million in high quality commercial real estate loans. The decline in floating and periodic rate loans to total loans compared to a year ago reflects the one point three billion of fixed rate loans added in the second quarter. Deposits grew 16 percent year over year, driven across all business lines for deposits, exceeded four point three billion and represent 90 percent of total deposits, compared to eighty six percent a year ago, while CDs declined six hundred and eighty five million from a year ago. Slide four through six, set for key performance statistics for our three lines of business, commercial banking is on slide four. Loan balances increased almost 10 percent from a year ago, excluding people on both investor CRE and CNI businesses in middle market banking and sponsoring specialty. So a double digit loan growth year over year deposits up 32 percent from a year ago, our nearly six billion at September 30th.

[00:04:14] As our commercial clients maintain liquidity on their balance sheets, commercial deposits were up 11 percent last quarter on seasonal strength and our Treasury and Payments Solutions business, which includes government banking. HSA bank is on slide five, core deposit growth was 15 percent year over year, or twelve point six percent, excluding the impact of the State Farm transaction, which closed in the third quarter and added twenty two thousand accounts and one hundred and thirty two million in deposit balances. We continued to see strong increases in new direct to employer business opportunities throughout the quarter, winning more new HSA RFP than we did last year, specifically in the large employer space. covid-19 has impacted the HSA business with new account openings, 28 percent lower from prior year when adjusting for the State Farm acquisition. This is consistent with the industry and it's due to slower hiring trends across our employer customers. HSA consumer spending increased in the quarter, a trend we expect to continue as elective medical services continue to open up across the country. Is spending rebound had a favorable impact on interchange revenue when compared to Q2. PPA accounts and balances declined forty one thousand and sixty four million respectively. Linked quarter. Continuing the outmigration of accounts that we disclosed a year ago in the quarter, we recognized approximately three million dollars of account closure fees related to the outmigration. Performance fundamentals of HSA bank in the broader HSA market remain strong with ample opportunity for continued growth. And while it's too early to forecast the upcoming January one enrollment season, we're pleased with the large direct to employer wins we've recorded in this challenging 20-20 selling season.

[00:06:03] I'm now on slide six, community banking loans grew almost 10 percent year over year and declined slightly, excluding PBP. Business banking loans grew five percent from a year ago when excluding PPE, personal banking loans decreased three percent from a year ago as an increase in residential mortgages was offset by declines in home equity and other consumer loans. Community banking deposits grew 12 percent year over year, with consumer and business deposits growing six percent and 32 percent respectively. The total cost of community banking deposits was 24 basis points in the quarter. That's down forty eight basis points from a year ago. Net interest and non-interest income both improved three percent from prior year, driven by increased loan and deposit balances and by mortgage banking and swap fees respectively, self-service transactions declined slightly linked quarter as we expanded and open banking centers with enhanced safety protocols but grew year over year, reflecting the continued shift in consumer preference to digital channels. The next two slides address credit metrics and trends are September 30th reported credit metrics remain favorable and actually improved modestly, which Glenn will review in more detail. While pleased with the reported metrics, we nonetheless remain appropriately cautious on credit as we continue to operate through the considerable uncertainties presented by the pandemic. On slide seven, we've updated our disclosure on the commercial loan sectors most directly impacted by covid, including payment deferral information. The key points on this slide are that overall loan outstandings to these sectors have declined five percent from June 30th and the payment deferrals have declined 282 million or 57 percent.

[00:07:52] On slide eight, we provide more detail across our entire 20 billion dollar commercial and consumer loan portfolio. The key takeaway here is that payment deferrals declined by 65 percent to four hundred eighty two million in September 30th and now represent two percent of total loans, compared to seven percent at June 30th. Consistent with industry trends, we've had meaningful declines in payment deferrals in every loan category from June 30th to September 30th of the 480 to a million payment deferrals at September 30th. Two hundred and fifty one million or fifty two percent. Our first time for. Tear's Act, an interagency statement, payment deferrals which are included in the four hundred and eighty two million of total payment deferrals at September 30th decreased to 62 percent from June 30th and now totaled just 283 million while pandemic related challenges remain. We are pleased to have been able to provide considerable support to our customers and communities under our mission to help individuals, families and businesses achieve their financial goal. As I stated last quarter, we are actively monitoring risk. We are making real time credit rating decisions and addressing potential credit issues proactively. We continue to feel good about the quality of our risk selection, our underwriting, our portfolio management capabilities and the strength of our capital and credit allowance positions. I'll now turn it over to Glenn for the Financial Review.

Glenn MacInnes

[00:09:19] Thanks, John. I'll begin with our average balance sheet. On slide nine, average securities grew out of an eighty four million or two point one percent linked quarter and represented twenty seven percent of total assets at September 30th, largely in line with levels over the past year. Average loans grew two hundred and sixty two million, or one point two percent. Linked quarter GDP loans averaged one point three billion in Q3 and grew four hundred and three million from Q2, reflecting the full quarter impact of loans funded last quarter. We had no forgiveness activity on cheap loans during the quarter and therefore no acceleration of deferred fees during the quarter. We had five and a half million of KPCB accretion and the remaining deferred fees total thirty five million. Apart from PPY loans, commercial real estate loans increased one hundred and twenty four million or two percent, while asset based and other commercial loans decreased one hundred and eight million and thirty eight million respectively. One hundred and nineteen million decline in consumer loans include 62 million in home equity and 32 million residential mortgages, deposits increased one billion last quarter, well in excess of the combined growth of four hundred forty six million in loans and securities. We saw increases across all deposit categories except CDs, which declined two hundred and eighty million or nearly 10 percent. The cost of CDs declined thirty six basis points and was a significant driver of our reduction in deposit cost.

[00:10:47] Public funds increased to five hundred ninety nine million in a seasonally strong third quarter, while the cost of these deposits declined from thirty five basis points to 18 basis points, borrowing's decline seven hundred and forty four million from Q2 and now represent seven percent of total assets compared to eight and a half percent at June 30th and 10 and a half percent in prior year. Regulatory risk weighted capital ratios increased due to growth and equity to tangible common equity ratio increased the seven point seventy five percent and would be thirty four basis points higher, excluding the one point four billion in zero percent risk weighted PPP loans. Tangible book value per share at quarter end was twenty seven dollars and eighty six cents, an increase of one point seven percent from June 30th and four point eight percent from prior year. So I tend summarizes our income statement and drivers of quarterly earnings net interest income declined five point one million from prior quarter lower rates, resulting in a quarter over quarter decline of sixteen point seven million in interest income from earning asset. This was partially offset by seven point nine million due to lower deposit and borrowing costs and three point seven million as a result of loan and security balance growth.

[00:12:04] As a result, our net interest margin was 11 basis points, lower length quarter core loan yields and balances contributed 14 basis points to the decline, with PPP loans contributing another two basis points and then decline lower reinvestment rates on our securities portfolio, resulting in three basis points of NIM compression while higher premium amortization resulting in an additional four basis points of NIM compression. This was partially offset by a 10 basis point reduction in deposit cost, reflective of reduced rates across all categories which benefited NIM by 10 basis points and fewer borrowings contributed another two basis points of NIM benefit. As compared to prior year, net interest income declined. Twenty one million, sixty five million, and the decline was the net result of lower market rates, which were partially offset by forty four million in earning asset growth. Non-interest income increased 15 million last quarter and 5.2 million from prior year. HSA fee income increased four point one million. Late quarter interchange revenue increased one million, driven by a 12 percent linked quarter, an increase in debit transaction volume. We also recognize three point two million of exit fees on TPA accounts during the quarter. The mortgage banking revenue increase of two point nine million linked quarter split between increased origination activity and higher spread deposit service fees increased to one point five million quarter over quarter. Driven by overdraft and interchange fees, consumer and business debit transactions increased 16 percent linked quarter.

[00:13:37] Other income increased five point seven million, primarily due to a discreet fair value adjustment on our customer hedging book recorded last quarter. The increase in non-interest income from prior year reflects higher mortgage banking revenue and HSA fee income, partially offset by lower deposit service and loan related fees, reporting on interest expense of one hundred eighty four million, including four point eight million in professional fees driven by our strategic initiatives, which John will review in more detail. We also saw a linked quarter increase of four point three million from higher medical costs due to an increase in utilization, non-interest expense increased four point one million or two point three percent from prior year. The efficiency ratio remained at 60 percent. Every provision that revenue was 110 million in Q3, this compares to one hundred eight million in Q2 and 131 million in prior year. The provision for credit loss for the quarter was twenty two point eight million, which I will discuss in more detail on the next slide, and our effective tax rate was twenty point nine percent, compared to twenty one point eight percent in Q2. Turning to slide 11, I'll review the results of our third quarter allowance for loan losses under Cecil as highlighted, the allowance for credit losses to loans increased to one point six nine percent, or one point eight percent, excluding CPP loans.

[00:14:58] We have summarized the key aspects of our macroeconomic scenario, which reflect the gradual improvement in employment with real GDP returning to treat covid levels in 2020 to the forecast improved slightly from prior quarter, but was offset by commercial risk rating migration, resulting in a provision of 23 million to three hundred and seventy million. Allowance reflects our estimate of life of loan losses as of September 30th. We will continue to assess the effects of credit quality, loan modifications and the macroeconomic conditions as we move through the pandemic. By 12, highlights are key quality metrics. As of September 30th, non-performing loans in the upper left decreased 10 million from food to commercial real estate, residential mortgage and consumer. Each song linked quarter declines, while commercial increase three million net charge offs in the upper right decreased from second quarter and totaled eleven point five million after four point three million in recoveries, DNI gross charge offs decline slightly and total 12 million, primarily reflecting credits that were already experiencing difficulty prior to the onset of the pandemic. Commercial classified in the lower left represented three hundred thirty two basis points of total commercial loans. This compares to a 20 quarter average of three hundred fifteen basis points and the allowance for credit losses increase the three hundred and seventy million as discussed on the prior slide.

[00:16:25] By 13 highlights our liquidity metrics, our diverse deposit gathering sources continue to provide us with considerable flexibility, deposit growth of five hundred sixty five million exceeded total asset growth and lowered the loan to deposit ratio to 81 percent. Our sources of secured borrowing capacity increased further and totaled eleven point seven billion at September 30th. By 14 highlights our strong capital metrics, regulatory capital ratios exceeded well capitalised levels by substantial amounts. Our common equity tier one ratio of eleven point two three percent exceeds well capitalized by more than one billion. Likewise, tier one risk based capital exceeds well capitalized levels by eight hundred seventy million. Looking to the fourth quarter, we expect stable loan balances with modest PTP forgiveness, assuming a flat rate environment with an average of one month LIBOR in the range of 15 basis points and an average 10 year Treasury swap rate around 70 basis points. We believe we are near the bottom of Cornin compression. Non-interest income will likely be lower last quarter due to a reduction in mortgage banking income and lower HSA fees on TPA. Accounts for non-interest expense will remain in the range of two three and our tax rate will be around twenty one percent. With that, I'll turn things back over to John for a review of our strategic initiatives.

John Ciulla

[00:17:49] Thanks, Glenn. I'm now on slide 15 and 16, as I've mentioned on recent earnings calls, we have been and remain focused on revenue enhancements and operational efficiencies across the organization. Well, before the onset of the pandemic, our management team recognized that we would be operating in a low interest rate and more challenging business environment for an extended period of time. In January, we began an enterprise wide assessment of our organization to identify revenue opportunities and cost savings using a very thorough and systematic process. The onset of the pandemic in March further impacted the operating environment and accelerated changes in customer preferences and shifting workplace dynamics. This not only made our commitment to this process that much stronger, but it also expanded the opportunities we have to rationalize and align our expenses with our business line execution. We've identified and begun to implement dozens of initiatives across the bank, a handful of which are set forth on Slide 16. That will result in driving incremental revenue, reducing our overall cost structure and enhancing our digital capabilities to meet our customers needs and to reduce our cost of delivery of products and services. Our focus remains first on key revenue and asset growth drivers, including accelerating growth in commercial bank by building on our proven track record and select specialized industries, driving HSA bank growth through improved sales, productivity and customer retention, and continuing to grow and community core markets through product enhancements. We are also focused on efficiency and organizational alignment, simplifying our org structure, capturing targeted back office synergies and redesigning and automating critical processes. We also are rationalizing and consolidating our retail and corporate real estate footprint. Through this process, we will continue to improve the customer experience by enhancing digital capabilities, modernizing foundational systems and improving analytical capabilities.

[00:19:44] We've begun executing on many of these initiatives, and we recently made a series of organizational changes to position us for success over the next year and well beyond. We plan to provide more detailed information on these initiatives, including additional financial details and timing on realization on our fourth quarter earnings call in January, as we are continuing to work through all of the final decision. What I will say is that with respect to efficiency opportunities, we anticipate reducing our current expense base by eight to 10 percent, fully realized on a run rate basis by the fourth quarter of next year. We see considerable opportunity above and beyond that as revenue initiatives and further efficiency gains are realized late in 2021 and in 2022. As we stated last quarter, we remain confident that even if the current operating environment persists with low interest rates and economic uncertainty, that execution on our identified revenue enhancements and efficiency opportunities will allow us to sustainably generate returns in excess of our estimated 10 percent of cost of capital by the end of 2021. Our vision remains consistent and is to strengthen our position as a major regional bank in the Northeast that leads with a distinctive and expanding commercial business, an aggressively growing and winning national HSA bank business, a strong community bank franchise in our core markets, all supported by an efficient and scalable operating model. I want to say a big thank you to all of our bankers for their incredible work during these challenging times with that, Maria, Glenn, Chad, Jason and I are prepared to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:21:24] At this time, we will be conducting a question and answer session, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question to you. You may press star two. If you would like to remove your question from the queue participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the start. One moment, please, while we poll for questions. Our first question is from Steve Alexopoulos from JPMorgan. Please proceed.

Steve Alexopoulos

[00:22:04] Hi, good morning, everyone. How are you? Hi, John. I want to understand the comments around reducing the expense base. So is this eight to 10 percent reduction? You know, is that if we look at this quarter's expenses, about 65, 66 million B, the midpoint you're saying by four Q of next year that will be in the run rate. Is that the expectation?

John Ciulla

[00:22:27] Right. You know, I think we can outperform that, Steve, but we're absolutely confident to put that bogey out there. So I think you have the quarterly expense base a little bit lower. One can talk about that, but that's exactly what we mean. So if you look at third quarter kind of core expenses, we expect to achieve a 10 percent reduction in those expenses by the fourth quarter of next year. So, yeah, our stated core, our gap, our gap expenses for the quarter, 183, almost 184. And there were some onetime costs there. But you can use that as proxy as a base.

Steve Alexopoulos

[00:23:01] Ok, so and that'll obviously help with 20, 22. But as you think about next year, I think we're all struggling with what pretax reprovision income growth could be for everyone. Right. And Glen, it's helpful that Nim is close to a bottom, but could you frame for us, obviously, this is going to set up a better situation two years from now. But talk to us about the ability to grow pretax reprovision next year.

John Ciulla

[00:23:26] Steve, I'll give you a little you know, obviously we're not going to provide detailed guidance, I'll give you a little bit of perspective in the fourth quarter. We'll talk as we work through our final analytics and make final decisions. We'll be able to provide you with kind of our quarterly realization of expenses and revenue enhancements. So we we we will see progressive improvement, you know, in our in our operations over the course of twenty, twenty one. So it doesn't all just magically appear at the end of the year. I think from a topline perspective, you know, the we think that we're roughly at the bottom of NIM compression. If rates kind of stay where they are, we have confidence that we'll be able to grow assets. You know, fees are hard to predict in this environment and obviously, you know, provision from a net income perspective. I know you asked about PEPFAR. It's kind of a wild card from a from a profitability perspective. So, you know, our full plan is to improve incremental profitability and PEPFAR, each of the quarters in 2021. So we're not kicking the can forward. But we wanted to put a stake in the ground of what we expect to do from sort of a structural realignment of the way we operate, you know, into 2022. So I would say stay tuned for more details in our January call. But also, we fully expect if the operating environment stays stable, that we would see incremental improvement in each of the quarters in 2000.

Glenn MacInnes

[00:24:55] And and, Steve, the only thing I would add to that is and it's not poor, but as I indicated in my prepared remarks, about thirty five million in deferred fees and DPP and we expect during the course of 2021, most of that would probably be forgiven. So, you know that that'll impact earnings as well up to, you know, say thirty three. Thirty five million.

Steve Alexopoulos

[00:25:16] Ok, that's helpful. And to shift a credit, actually, before I ask my question, if we look at the covid-19 impacted loan slide, those balances include any leverage loans or those outside of those buckets. And I have one question.

John Ciulla

[00:25:35] How those are all sector based. They would include any loans we have related to those segments. Jason, I don't know whether you want to put it more color on that.

Jason Soto

[00:25:42] Yeah, no. Both slides include leveraged loans, both on the sector slide. And if you look at the next page, leverage is actually broken out separately. So you can see the detail there.

Steve Alexopoulos

[00:25:51] Yeah, OK. I think somewhere adding leverage on top of those, but that's already included. OK. That's correct. Correct. So now I mean we've been looking at the slide now for two quarters. Can you talk to us in terms of the deeper dive you've done in the portfolio and where you're now most concerned for losses? Thanks.

John Ciulla

[00:26:11] Sure, Steve. Jason, I'll I'll go right to you and then maybe I'll make some comments.

Jason Soto

[00:26:18] Yeah, so when we think about overall losses, look, we do a deep dive, we have weekly meetings with the lines of business to assess modifications, deferrals, trends, get a lot of color from our borrowers because we're having conversations regularly. If you think about in terms of total losses, you know, I think about the in the near term, I would say it's going to be the troubled sector is that we're all focused on you know, we had some some credits that were pushed over the edge initially that we're having trouble before covid going forward. It's going to be the sectors that where that everybody's focused on buying hotels, travel, leisure, media, restaurants. But going forward, I guess what I would say generally is, you know, I'm a little concerned about the business banking, small business portfolio. But if you look at the deposits for those borrowers overall at nine 30 versus pre covid, they're actually very healthy and deferrals overall are sort of going down. So you feel cautiously encouraged at the moment in terms of how that portfolio is going to perform. So, you know, I think there are pockets of risk throughout the portfolio that we're focusing on, but I don't see any area where we have significant concentration that I'm overly concerned about. So, you know, we had a good quarter in terms of third quarter in terms of charges and NPLs. I think those numbers will likely get a bit worse throughout twenty, twenty one before they return to normalized levels. But I continue to be cautiously encouraged and I think that the likelihood of some additional stimulus, given the rising cases throughout the country, will also be helpful and necessary at some level.

John Ciulla

[00:28:06] You know, I'd say, Steve, if you look at our slight tick up in classifieds, the biggest contributors were those sectors that Jason just referenced. You know, we do look at whether or not we need specific reserves on those credits. We don't have a lot of identified embedded loss. So I do think there are some wildcards about path of the virus, about the level of stimulus. But I, too, agree with Jason that it's really sector based.

[00:28:30] We're not seeing any differences in performance across geographies, business units or those, you know, or those elements or product type. It really relates to whether a sector needs people to gather and be and be close together and and travel. So I think those are those are the big keys. Unfortunately, relative to our peers, we've got lower exposure in those categories, which which we're happy about.

Steve Alexopoulos

[00:28:58] Terrific. Thanks for taking my questions.

John Ciulla

[00:28:58] Thanks, Steve.

Operator

[00:29:09] Our next question is from Colin Gilbert with KBW. Please proceed.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:29:16] Thanks. Good morning, guys. I know this is a great color on the on the expense plan and certainly a great plan. So appreciate that, John. You alluded to that maybe in the beginning of next year we'll get a little bit more color. Just just curious, kind of broadly, I know you put it the slides, but just broadly where you're going to see kind of some of those savings come. I know you mentioned real estate rationalization or is there any more color you can offer, just kind of broadly as to where you see those expense reductions coming?

John Ciulla

[00:29:49] Yeah, you know, it's just difficult in terms of where we are in the process to give specifics because some final decisions have been made. But I think, you know, you're right. If you look at our retail branch network, if you look at our corporate space with the changing work environment, we expect to, you know, gain material efficiencies in those categories. We're also automating manual processes, combining like functions, you know, across HSA and Webster and, you know, creating centers of excellence that not only we believe will bring us efficiencies, but as importantly, Colin will make our ability to deliver for our customers better and take out defects.

[00:30:28] And so we're pretty excited about some of the preliminary work we're doing. And I you know, we're prepared to put the cost, Bobi, out there because we've been working on this for 10 or 11 months. You know, Glenn referenced the additional expense related to the project. We're obviously using, you know, professionals and outside help to go through this process. And we think it'll change the way we do business and transform the organization. So we look forward to sharing more in the first quarter on our call, but we're not really prepared to go any deeper right now.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:31:00] Ok. OK. And then just in terms of kind of your outlook for long growth, you know, with the comment that, you know, the intention is to try to continually to build on our next year until, you know, where do you see the opportunities to kind of grow the loan, either from a demographic perspective or from a loan segmentation perspective?

John Ciulla

[00:31:21] Yeah, no, I think that's a great question. And I related a little bit to Steve's question on credit performance that it really ends up being sector based. And, you know, we're fortunate, as we said before, to have either been really good or a combination of lucky and good in where we play. So we don't have a lot of we're not relying on a lot of oil and gas. We're not relying on, you know, leisure hotels. And so we've been focused, as you know, in health care technology and technology infrastructure, which is our largest exposure in the sponsoring specialty business and has not only performed brilliantly during the pandemic, but it's actually accelerated. So, you know, we had one hundred and seventy three million dollars in new originations in sponsored specialty in Q3. Our commercial real estate has been really good. We've been focusing a lot on albeit lower earning, but really high quality institutional government transactions in our middle market group. So, you know, we had five hundred and thirty one million dollars in commercial bank originations in the quarter, which, you know, sort of is similar to what we had in Q1 before the pandemic really set in.

[00:32:30] So I think for us, there's no question that loan demand is going to be muted. That's just the way it's going to be, because I think there's going to be uncertainty, not as much corporate confidence and investment. And I think, you know, even individuals, as you know, are keeping very liquid right now. So I think demand will be down. But I think there will be pockets and sectors where we play very well, where we'll continue to make to make new loans. So and I do think what we said in in our one to call that even though before we had seen any behaviors, our guess was that loan origination would be lower, but that prepayments would be lower. That's all coming true. So this quarter we saw loan growth on lower originations in commercial and we obviously had at kind of a really high mortgage origination. So I think we'll still see mortgage. We'll see some growth in personal loans and in commercial in the sectors where we performed best and where we have great relationships and are not being negatively impacted by the pandemic. I still think we have confidence that we can grow asset.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:33:35] Ok, that's great. And then just one final question on M&A, and you're welcome to answer it relative to HSA or the bank, but just curious as to how, you know, you guys are thinking about potential acquisitions as you look out need for scale. Obviously, you're addressing it within your own organization. But what kind of opportunities are a little bit longer term or more broadly for you guys to really, you know, increase scale through through acquisitions again, through either the core bank or the HSA bank?

John Ciulla

[00:34:08] Sure, it's a great question and, you know, our our comments have evolved over the last couple of years on the calls from a complete focus internally to a recognition that, you know, we do think scale is really important. And so, you know, I would say that we're always looking for the State Farm transaction. There are other transactions like that in the marketplace that we look at all the time with respect to HSA portfolio acquisitions, teams of commercial bankers, those are things we would act on regardless of what the environment is. And we do think that there is a higher likelihood that we would be engaged in some sort of bank M&A, you know, on the other side of this. And so what you see right now is our laser focus on making sure that we are recognizing our potential from our perspective and a valuation perspective by focusing on being the best we can be scalable and nimble, which I think will put us in a really good position because we believe that there will be more M&A in the mid-cap space coming out the other side of this. And, you know, we want to make sure we're controlling our destiny. And as I said, we'd never say never. We're focused internally now, but we do want to gain scale when there is clear visibility on the other side of credit through this pandemic.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:35:26] Ok, that's great. All right, thanks. I will leave it there.

Operator

[00:35:36] Our next question is from Mark Fitzgibbon with Piper Sandler, please proceed.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:35:41] Hey, guys, good morning. Good morning. I'm just a follow up on one maybe for Jason. I know it's hard to sort of estimate there's lots of variables at this point, but based on what you see today, how are you thinking about provisioning levels in, say, the fourth quarter and beyond?

Glenn MacInnes

[00:35:58] Yeah, sure, I started with you and you want to jump in as well, so what do you think about some of the bigger drivers ratings migration right now? So we had some migration to classify this quarter, I would say, as we got a view into revenue recovery in the third quarter from a lot of our borrowers. Many of them recovered very quickly. Some of them we realized it's going to take a little bit longer. Those are the ones that we downgraded to classify. I feel like at this point we've got to book well rated and we'll probably be calling balls and strikes over the next few quarters. So I don't see a major level of migration at this point. You know, some of the situations in special mention, they may deteriorate, but you'll probably have just as many, if not more, that will improve. So I don't see a huge pressure barring an increase in cases or something falls apart in terms of additional stimulus. I don't see a huge pressure on reserves in the short term, but obviously that could change based on the environment. Ok, more than anything to that.

John Ciulla

[00:37:01] Yeah, I will. This is John, and then I'll provide the technical thing just from top of out. I think this quarter mark is a really nice demonstration of kind of the way the process is supposed to work. We had very little aggregate loan growth. So you think about the portfolio not growing that much, which means you didn't need to increase your provision for a life of loan losses for a lot of incremental exposure. You saw the Moody's outlook that that us and many of our peers use to sort of get marginally more favorable. So, you know, that didn't require kind of look at it to flat to slightly better some of the qualitative factors around the level of modifications and everything came down. So that would require lower. And then you saw a little bit of drift into classified, some internal risk rating migration lower, which kind of offsets those other positives. And lo and behold, you know, we had 11 million dollars in net charge offs. We built our reserve a little bit. So, you know, it really depends on how fast we can grow loans going into next year, what happens in our risk migration and what the path of the virus does to move forward. Look to really, you know, give you an indication of kind of where we might be from a provisioning perspective.

Glenn MacInnes

[00:38:13] Right now, I think between you and Jason, you covered the only thing I would add is that most of us are using in the mid-cap space. We're using the movie Basic Baseline Forecast, and we just keep in mind that has about one point five trillion in stimulus built into it. And so, you know, plus or minus depending on what happens there. But as John and Jason both pointed out, I mean, I see it more as a you know, we look at this thing from a generation standpoint. And right now liquidity seems good, customer seems strong, but it's all going to be a matter of the course of pandemic and liquidity. And so we're keeping a very close eye on it.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:38:44] Ok, and then secondly, it looked like I mean, the deferral trends look terrific, I guess I'm curious, is there dramatic differences across the various geographies that you all traffic in as New York and, you know, New York City being much harder hit to the deferral rates, much higher than they are, say, in Connecticut or elsewhere?

John Ciulla

[00:39:02] Yeah, it's interesting. And I'll ask Jason, obviously, for his comments. But Mark, it's funny and I just mentioned that when Steve asked the question, we haven't seen real differences in geographies. It's been much more sector based. Right? It's not it's not whether you're in New York or Boston. It's whether you're a hotel or multiuse facility in real estate. So it's definitely more sector driven. And I will remind folks, it's interesting and I have to mention Bill ranks name on every earnings call. I think that's a trend. But, you know, he was never one to dive into New York City. And, you know, we've got we've got significant real estate exposure in New Jersey and down into Philadelphia and then up into Boston and Connecticut. But we don't have we're not going to over overweight in the metro areas, if you will. So we haven't seen the kind of risk in New York, multifamily or other areas. So geographies haven't really impacted us. I will tell you anecdotally and I know, Mark, you live in Newfane. And I think, you know, we have seen a precipitous increase in home values in northern Westchester and Fairfield County, as evidenced by some of, you know, aryo properties and other things. It's been pretty spectacular, the growth outside of the metro markets, which has stabilized and taken any risk we had had in terms of home prices in our core market kind of out. But that's really the only geographic thing that I've seen is a little bit of flight from Metro and an impact on home prices and rents. Jason?

Jason Soto

[00:40:31] Yeah, no, I think you you mostly hit it. I guess what I would say is initially right. If you look at the deferrals that we got in our consumer book, it was certainly a disproportionate amount in New York. Right. Early on, New York wasn't doing so well. But at this point, you saw consumer deferrals declined to under one hundred million dollars. And overall, we're feeling better about the portfolio. I actually think, you know, there's been some benefit within our footprint because of the stronger relative numbers to this point. So the portfolio is like business, banking, mid-market. Right. And a good portion commercial real estate, I think of also benefit from that throughout this period.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:41:08] And then the last question I had, I know, John, you said it's a little early to talk about renewal season, but I'm not sure Chad's on the line. If you could give any color on sort of what he's seeing, how the pipeline is shaping up and also maybe help us think think through any potential ramifications on the HSA business in the event that we do see a Blooey.

[00:41:26] Great questions, Mark, I'll take the blue wave question and then Chad can can give the rest. You know, we've been studying a lot, spending a lot of time with lobbyists in Washington, and we really do feel good. And we can say with confidence that, you know, even in the Kahrizak, there were discussions about how we could leverage the HSA account product to help. And so I think there is kind of bipartisan support for HSA going forward as a really good tool to allow people to kind of deal with health care costs and even have an HSA as part of the Medicare program at some point. So our view right now is that with respect to the still low probability of a complete replacement of our private insurance system with a single payer program and a lot of the talk that's going on that could benefit HSA, we feel like politically we're in pretty good shape regardless of what the outcomes of the November election are.

John Ciulla

[00:42:23] Chad, maybe you can provide some guidance and details on what you're seeing as you head into the January one period.

Chad Wilkins

[00:42:31] Yeah, thanks, John. Thanks, Mark. You know, I agree with John, your comments on the political environment. I think, you know, under Obamacare, HSA, largely, it was very limited impact and we grew quite a bit during that administration. So, you know, I think it's more likely going to have positive impact than negative. The with regard to sales results, we're really happy with what we're seeing at this point in the year for one one, particularly in the large employer direct space. We've had 12 large employer wins and our pipeline in the closed contracting section of the pipeline is more than two times what it was at this point last year. So we're really happy with the results we're seeing in the area where, you know, I think everybody on this call knows we've been investing in sales, marketing and product capabilities to drive these kind of results in the channels that we can influence directly. And so we're happy to see those results. That said, I want people to keep in mind that 80 percent of our accounts come from existing employers. And you heard John mentioned that due to the pandemic and a weaker labor market, we've seen about a 28 percent decrease in enrollments. They've come back somewhat here at the end of the third quarter. But but we're still not seeing a strong enrollments yet from our large employers or our existing employers. We expect that to come back as the economy rebounds. But while we're under its belt, some stress that will be subdued. Also, a couple of our large health plan providers are under a bit of pressure and we so we don't have as much visibility into that segment. So it's hard to call the ball for one one. But in the areas where we have this ability, we can impact it directly, like what we're seeing.

John Ciulla

[00:44:25] Thanks a lot, Mark.

Operator

[00:44:32] Our next question is from David Chiaverini with Wedbush Wedbush Securities. Please proceed.

David Chiaverini

[00:44:40] Hi, thanks. Good morning. Good morning. I had a follow up, had a follow up first done on credit, looking on slide eight, how the percent of the portfolio that is in deferral for leveraged loans and middle market at four percent for each are the two highest. I was curious, you know, when when push comes to shove, will sponsor step up in the leverage portfolio to support their their investments in the equity they have in these deals.

John Ciulla

[00:45:10] But I'll provide some overview and then I'll turn it over to Jason. It's always hard, right, to to make really strong statements with conviction. That's one of the reasons we're in this business. And we've just recently had a situation where a 20 year sponsor relationship, you know, they went above and beyond to to make sure that the bank was taken care of. And we were in this business, as you know, through the Great Recession. So my comment is that we believe that we are careful to select the sponsors who we do business with. We go deep with sponsors, with expertise and build relationships. And so we have a track record of when the going gets tough, both parties come together and figure out a solution. So my answer is yes. You know, there are times where a sponsor can't put good money after bad if there's something fundamentally flawed with the business. But if you risk selection's good up front and you partner with the right sponsors, that is a wonderful secondary tertiary, you know, support function. So the other thing I will add, and I've said it before, is that the way to look at it is pretty simple. If a sponsor has purchased a business in a sector where they feel like there's real value, real growth opportunity and the ability to create growth, the pandemic, which is a temporary delay.

[00:46:38] Right. There's really not that many paradigm shifts. Maybe there'll be a paradigm shift in commercial real estate and other areas down the road. You really have to figure if we're lending money appropriately at reasonable leverage levels, meaning that there's significant cash equity usually and generally much more than the actual debt on the company, that the borrower is not going to hand you the keys when they're trying to protect a significant amount of investment. And they know that the issues are only temporary. So unless the business has some sort of fatal flaw, they're going to ride through this with us. We're going to provide them some sort of deferrals of payments or covenant relief, but they're going to put in additional cash equity and support the company to make sure that the other side of this temporary issue that we have, not a permanent one, that they can reach their potential with their company and get a return on their investment. So long winded way. But you know that I've thought about this a lot and we've seen it be a benefit to our credit performance through the Great Recession and early on in the pandemic. Jason, is there anything you want to add to that?

Jason Soto

[00:47:45] Yeah, no, I'll give a little bit more specifics. Right. So I'll talk about sponsor leverage together. You know, the majority of the modifications have been, in fact, nonpayment related payments down to about three percent on a combined basis. And sponsors in a lot of cases have been supportive in about a third of what I call the more major modifications that we've done in the portfolio. There's been some level of support provided by the sponsor, either cash equity, sub debt or guarantee a portion of the debt. And that includes in the restaurant space where we've modified, you know, you know, handful of loans, about 40, 50 percent of those. There's been double digit equity that's come into these deals or subnet. So, you know, I've been very pleased overall with the performance of the portfolio, you know, during during this time period and support from the sponsors.

David Chiaverini

[00:48:38] That's great color. Thanks for that and then a follow up on the loan growth outlook. So I wanted to reconcile, you know, a couple of comments that you made on on the one hand, you mentioned about the fourth quarter, you know, expect stable loan balances. And you mentioned about how loan demand is muted. Earlier in the call, you mentioned about how pipelines are solid and one of the initiatives as we look out to next year to accelerate commercial loan growth. So was curious, is it more of a timing thing that the solid pipeline should lead to an acceleration in loan growth next year and that the near term clearly sounds like it's flat? Or just curious as to what your thoughts are there?

John Ciulla

[00:49:21] Another really smart question, and it's tough, you know, when we ever answer questions, even pre pandemic about this, you know, kind of what I've said is we really have confidence that the the personal loan side in terms of mortgage and others are very there are some seasonality to it, obviously. And then there's also, you know, interest rates impact demand, refinance activity. When we talk about commercial banking and business banking, you know, we've demonstrated over a seven or eight year period of time this ability to grow loans, you know, double digit. But we've had quarters that are, you know, show less growth. Maybe seasonality may be a disproportionate amount of pay downs. Obviously, right now we're not confident in the double digit growth environment. There's just the not the economic backdrop and the loan demand there. But again, quarterly, it's it's going to be interesting. We do have a lot of a big mortgage pipeline. Our commercial pipeline is solid. It's not what it was the last year at this time, but it's better than the last two quarters. I'll give you a couple dynamics. If you're thinking short term. We do think that there could be some more high originations in the fourth quarter and additional payoffs, particularly if sponsors in real estate or CNI are looking to do transactions before the end of the year if they're concerned about retroactive tax moves by a new government in terms of what might impact twenty twenty one. So we do think the fourth quarter has the the potential of being a little bit better from a loan growth perspective.

[00:50:54] But again, it may be just better originations and higher pay offs which lead to the same level of modest loan growth. We are in the early stages of rolling out some new sponsor and specialty industry verticals and middle market industry verticals. And again, we'll talk more about that in January in earnest, but that'll take a while to ramp up. So I wouldn't think and you and you know us as risk managers, this isn't the time to be, you know, going all in in a new sector. So you'll see us start to grow those sectors smartly over the course of 2021 and into 2022. So I think you have to think about originations. You have to think about whether or not there will be higher prepayments and whether there are seasonal reasons or for political reasons why you might see increased activity. And then what I would say is we think we can outperform the market with respect to loan growth, which will be somewhat muted. So I hope that it may sound inconsistent, but I'm trying to sort of be thoughtful about the short term and the long term. And I think the best thing to say is we we know we've got a track record of being able to grow commercial loans at the top, you know, in the top decile or top quartile of the market.

David Chiaverini

[00:52:07] That's helpful. Thanks very much. Thanks.

Operator

[00:52:14] Our next question is from Jared Shaw with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Jared Shaw

[00:52:19] Hi, good morning. It was just circling back on the on the credit question, you know, should we think that as as some of those potential NPL formations or charges, Jason, that you talked about coming later in the next few quarters come through, should we see the allowance as a ratio, then start to come down or fully provided for for future charge offs or, you know, would we would likely see charge offs being covered somewhat by by provision or can we expect to see that ratio, the actual ratio start to trickle down?

John Ciulla

[00:52:56] Hey, Jared, I'll take a quick shot and then give it to Chase just from a high level. Obviously, you know, we feel really good that we've got all of our identified lost content captured in what is a, you know, an above market level provision. So I think if you if if we end up performing at our base case of credit outcome, which is Jason mentioned, we do think we'll see some weakness. And I think the industry generally feels on the lag basis, we could see some cracks in credit in the first few and two. Q We feel like we are covered for our base case. And obviously if the dynamics change or as Glenn said, the path of the virus indicates a longer duration of economic uncertainty, then that could impact the provisioning going forward. Jason?

Jason Soto

[00:53:45] Yeah, I think you guys hit all all the right points, and I guess if I look at the situation right now, there are some accounts that I do expect will could worsen. Right. Depending on the length of recovery and overall liquidity to borrow. But I'm also really cautiously optimistic that there are a lot of borrowers that will improve. So when I look at it on a net basis, putting some of the other factors aside, I don't feel like there will be as much pressure from a reserve standpoint. And I do feel that we're well covered. I know we're sort of near the top of our peers and so I feel good about where that lies. So, of course, as everybody said, it's going to depend on the path of the virus. You know what the new stimulus, assuming it's approved, looks like and where is targeted. And the big thing that I know we've also mentioned is consumer behavior. Some of these things like movie theaters, entertainment venues, other things like that, it just could be a much longer return over time. But at the moment, I feel really good about where we're reserved. I think there's likely to be, you know, less pressure. And, you know, I'm cautiously optimistic.

Jared Shaw

[00:54:53] Ok, that's great color. Thanks. And then you're talking about, you know, the potential for higher originations offset by, you know, the pay offs and fourth quarter when you're looking at a new loan originations right now. Can you comment on what you're seeing in terms of pricing or spreads or or structure? Are you able to put on, you know, is that incremental loan that's coming on, you know, in a better position for the bank overall, whether you look at pricing or structure?

John Ciulla

[00:55:20] Another great question, Gerard. I think the short answer is yes. Right now, I don't know how long that duration will will go. I guess right up from the business line leaders in the line of businesses within commercial and and in community. And they all talk about the marketplace. And I did see sort of saying that in this quarter. And if we look at the numbers, we have had better credit spreads for same risk rating. But they've talked about competition coming a little bit back into the market and people getting a little more aggressive again. So I don't know how long it will last, but I will tell you that from a pure statistical perspective, it looks like we got paid more for taking the same risk or lower risk in structure in the third quarter. And again, you know, our spread and our yield is dependent not only on that variable, what we're able to do in terms of pricing risk, but also on the mix. And so, you know, we had pretty solid in our sponsor specialty, particularly in technology, pretty, pretty terrific yields with good structures. We've got such a fantastic team there. And, you know, there's not as much competition from the nonbanks right now. So I think that helped us from the pricing and structure perspective. We also, as I mentioned on board, had a lot of kind of government and institutional loans which have significantly lower yields, but really high and kind of investment grade credit metrics. So, you know, the short answer is mix matters for us. But the short answer to your question is, I think for a period of time we've been able to get better structures at better pricing, but I don't know how long that will last, depending, again, on the variability of the economy.

Jared Shaw

[00:57:02] Ok, thanks. And just finally for me, you know, switching to capital, you're seeing good growth in ratios, you know, TCE this quarter and then with with the expected runoff and PPY that should, you know, most likely just still get better. How are you thinking about capital management as you head into, you know, maybe may maybe say head into 21 is or buybacks attractive as part of that strategy? Should we be thinking about the dividend or or is it still too early to say given the the broader uncertainty?

John Ciulla

[00:57:35] Yeah, I think it's you kind of characterize at the end, it's too early to say in terms of making the call, but I think you've hit it. You know, we obviously, because of the economic headwinds, all of a sudden our payout ratio went higher than our range. But we're really confident about our ability to maintain our dividend at its current level. And so, you know, we think we're going to grow back into that from an earnings perspective and be right in that 40 to 45 percent range, which has been our long term target. And we have grown our capital levels. We think it's prudent right now. And we do think where we sit that it's a little bit premature for a number of reasons to engage in repurchasing our stock. You know, we started to in January, we kept talking about supporting loan growth and looking at strategic inorganic opportunities in HSA. And that's why we were sort of delaying we began, we thought the prudent thing to do, obviously, when the pandemic hit was to not repurchase shares. I think when we feel like the coast is clear, given our capital levels, that will be back on the table. Thank you.

Operator

[00:58:49] Our next question is from Matthew Breese with Stephens Inc. Please proceed.

John Ciulla

[00:58:57] That they we lose you. Yeah. Yeah, I think we lost. Operator, can we give me a minute to dial back in?

Operator

[00:59:21] Of course, please press star one to join back in that.

John Ciulla

[00:59:29] If need be, we can follow up with Martha. OK, so if you go that back on.

Operator

[00:59:36] Please proceed.

Matt Breese

[00:59:38] Hey, guys, can you hear me now?

John Ciulla

[00:59:40] We cannot, and we promised we did not hit the dump button.

Matt Breese

[00:59:45] I believe you. Good. Just stick it out. The eight to 10 percent expensive. No, you know, that's a net number. I'm just curious what's what's the gross number? So we get a good idea of, you know, the dollars being reinvested into the other programs.

Glenn MacInnes

[01:00:02] That in the eight to 10 percent is off our base, and so that is that is that is the number, right? It's not. It is. If you looked at our run rate and look at our core expenses, you would expect that to go about eight to 10 percent. That includes reinvestment and all those are correct.

John Ciulla

[01:00:18] So if the net number and what you're saying is, you know, at some level above that, not materially. You know, right now we've got the ability we've we've invested heavily in a lot of digital automation, business process tools. And so we're leveraging a lot of prior investments to continue to get efficiencies. So, you know, we're not announcing simultaneously a significant investment in in go forward technology so that that growth number is not twice the net number that it's it's you know, that includes, as Glenn said, you know, the money that we have to reinvest to to get everything out of the program.

Matt Breese

[01:00:58] Got it. OK, and then just framing the loan growth initiatives a little bit more, does it include a you know, any material mix shift in the composition of the loan book right now? I think you mentioned, you know, some of the specialty areas you're in the sponsor and and specialty books. So should we we expect some outsized growth in those areas relative to others. And and does it also include any sort of geographic expansion? Should we expect you to break out of your your core northeast footprint?

John Ciulla

[01:01:27] That's great. Thank you. You know, we've been pretty deliberate over time. And, you know, I always tell the story of coming here. And Stanford was the Stanford. Connecticut was the great Western frontier. And, you know, we've since moved to Providence and Boston and White Plains in New York and Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. You have noticed that we have not made a big geographic move over the last handful of years, largely because of the competitive dynamics. And most recently, obviously, you know, just kind of the economic landscape. When we think about commercial, we think about doing things we do well, which we've been able to sort of replicate geographic expansion. So in our current plans, I don't think you'd see us move into a market at the tail end of a pandemic because you end up being the lender of last resort and there may be some risk choices there. I wouldn't take geographic expansion off the table. If you look for three or five years, I think it's something we have a core competency in. But we also think in terms of what we've been able to slowly and smartly and deliberately add new industry verticals by hiring really talented bankers. And so, you know, we're looking to kind of expand our health care practice.

[01:02:39] We're looking to do more in spaces where we can gather deposits as well as use our balance sheet and make loans. So I think we'll talk to you a little bit about it more in January. But the reality is we're thinking like you're thinking, which is, you know, we're not going to bet the bank on going into new geographies or new areas where we don't have deep expertise. And even if we do and we're we're kind of instituting a different risk profile, it's certainly not going to outgrow the stuff we're doing that we know well. So I think that's that's what you're wanting to hear. I think that's the answer to your question, is that you're not going to see us make big risk choices or going to new industries that, you know, that are going to meaningfully impact either a credit performance or our growth in the short term. Will Will will dabble, will move forward in areas where we think, you know, there's protectable, predictable, recurring cash flows and we'll grow those businesses slowly or we'll move into new geographies and we'll grow them slowly to make sure that we don't make bad choices.

Matt Breese

[01:03:47] Understood. And then maybe just having this discussion into M&A, you know, there's a bit more willingness here, it sounds like, to do or think about whole bank M&A as you think about potential geographic expansion over the next three to five years. You know, could you inquire into those markets? What would those markets look like? You know, what markets do you like? And then, you know, maybe financially speaking, could you give us some parameters on on deals that, you know, would make sense to you?

John Ciulla

[01:04:17] Way too premature, Matt. And, you know, I was careful to say that, as we said, we've been evolving our view and we think that there'll be more M&A in the mid-cap space. Right now, we're focused on making sure that we're maximizing our potential and putting us in a position where if that's, you know, on the on the top five of our priority list, as you look forward a year from now, we'll be able to make those choices and make those decisions that you're referring to right now. But way too premature.

Matt Breese

[01:04:45] Understood. OK, just last one for me. I call. So go ahead. Yeah, really quick, what was the all in income this quarter?

Glenn MacInnes

[01:04:57] I think we're nine million all the time.

Matt Breese

[01:05:00] OK, perfect. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

[01:05:05] We have reached the end of our question and answer session, I would like to turn the floor back over to John Soula for concluding comments.

John Ciulla

[01:05:13] Thank you very much. Thank you for joining us this morning, and I hope all of you remain safe and well. Thanks and have a great day.

Operator

