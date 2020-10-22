Polen Capital Focus Growth Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

During the Q320, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio returned 10.15% gross of fees versus 13.22% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and 8.93% for the S&P 500.

The U.S. election is just around the corner, and while the outcome is uncertain, we believe the operating environment for our businesses over the long run is unlikely to change materially.

In the third quarter, we initiated new positions in UnitedHealth Group and Intuitive Surgical and eliminated our position in ADP.