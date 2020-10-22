Electric Vehicle Investment Roadmap

As in all investments, considerations of the companies strategies, valuations, and investment timing are critical; especially with the volatility of these investments.

These opportunities go beyond investing in Tesla, and look at the auto manufacturers, new US start-ups, Chinese EV companies, and supporting industries.

As such, EV companies represent significant opportunities for investors who can determine when and where to invest in this complex market.

Most regular readers, know of my Seeking Alpha articles on autonomous vehicles, based on my research and books. Electric vehicles are closely related technologies, and I conducted research to try to identify potential investment opportunities. This became much more complex than expected, and so I needed to construct what I call a roadmap to consider the different dimensions of investment opportunities. I'm sharing that roadmap here.

Historically, exceptional investment gains come from anticipating new emerging industries and investing in the eventual winners of those new industries. Amazon, Google, and Facebook are obvious examples. Electric vehicles (EVs) have the potential to create a new emerging industry.

Hundreds of new EV models are expected to be released in the next two years. Approximately 2 million EVs were sold in 2019, and although the number declined along with all auto sales in 2020, it is forecasted to increase in 2021 and reach 8-10 million by 2025. Some forecast the EV sales will be greater than internal combustion energy vehicles (ICE) by 2030 or even earlier. There are significant differences in EV projections, and there is inconsistency in the number of new EV models with their expected sales compared to the total projected market. Nevertheless, the automobile market appears to be moving toward this transformation.

So, how can you invest in this new emerging market? The EV landscape is complex and investment opportunities varied. While Tesla is the unquestioned leader in EVs, some consider it overvalued and unlikely to show exceptional returns to new investors. The current US automakers are committed to introducing many new EVs in the next few years, and they have some entrenched advantages with a dealer infrastructure and loyal customers. There are new EV start-ups in the US that have come public this year, mostly through Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), and there are several publicly traded Chinese EV manufacturers, Finally, there are related investments in EV charging infrastructure, EV batteries, and battery materials.

This roadmap for EV investment provides a structured overview of the EV market, different market segments, and companies that are potential investment candidates. There is an enormous amount of investment optimism for EVs, and retail investors have been aggressively buying into EV stocks with seemingly no regard for valuation. There is also the challenge of valuing companies with no revenue, especially those coming public through SPACs. So, valuation is an important investment consideration.

Tesla (TSLA)

In the US, and to a lesser extent in China, Tesla is the dominant EV provider. It has approximately 60% of the US EV market and about 20% of the market in China. I own a Tesla and love it, but an investment in Tesla stock requires getting comfortable with its valuation. Tesla has a market cap of more than $400 billion, which some consider overvalued while others still see upside potential.

The investment opportunity with Tesla is based on the expectation that it will continue to dominate the EV market despite much greater competition. With its high valuation, it will need to maintain most of its current market share in the next five years, despite the introduction of a couple of hundred new EV competitive models.

There is a great deal already published about Tesla, so I'll move on.

The "Big 3" US Auto Manufacturers

Current auto manufacturers are expected to be important competitors in the US EV market since they already have a dealer distribution network and service capability, as well as an entrenched customer base. For these companies, EVs are not so much of a growth opportunity as they are a necessity to fend off competition. For the most part, EVs will cannibalize their ICE vehicle sales rather than represent growth opportunities, unless one company can significantly increase its market share.

The investment play here is that they will regain their market valuation when they successfully replace or supplement their current vehicle line-ups with EVs. For example, GM's current market cap is approximately $45 billion, only a little more than 10% of Tesla's. There is another related investment thesis that GM's Cruise subsidiary will be spun-off with a significant value, but this isn't discussed here.

There are other auto manufacturers worldwide, but let's look at what are traditionally referred to as the "Big Three" American car manufacturers as an example.

General Motors (GM)

GM has committed to 20 new electric vehicles by 2023, including EVs across Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick. It recently announced that it has already sold out first year production of its Hummer electric pickup. By mid-decade, it expects to sell a million EVs per year in its two largest markets, North America and China. As a reference point, Tesla reported deliveries of 367,500 vehicles globally in 2019.

GM has a platform strategy for its EVs. It plans on building its EVs using five interchangeable drive units and three different motors from its Ultium Drive System platform. Ultium energy options range from 50 to 200 kWh, which could enable an estimated range of up to 400 miles. Most of its EVs will have 400-volt battery packs and up to 200 kW fast-charging capability while the truck platform will have 800-volt battery packs and 350 kW fast-charging capabilities.

GM's current valuation is approximately $50 billion and increasing because of its progress with EVs. This is about 75% of its valuation in 2018.

Ford (F)

Ford is also investing heavily in EVs. It plans to introduce the Mustang Mach-E, a battery-powered crossover with sports car styling later this year, as well as an all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup in 2021. Also, planned for next year is an electric edition of the full-size Transit van. Ford has confirmed plans to build a luxury Lincoln crossover on a battery-powered platform provided by Rivian. The automaker also plans to introduce two new midsize electric crossovers, one each for the Ford and Lincoln brands by 2023.

Ford's market cap is approximately $30 billion, also increasing and less than half of its previous market cap.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)

FCA's EV strategy has lagged behind others as it focuses on other priorities. It does plan to introduce some EVs but is not being as aggressive. FCAU's market valuation is approximately $19 billion, approximately 50% of what it was in 2018.

Public US EV Start-Up Investments

There are seven EV start-up companies currently publicly traded in the US, in addition to Tesla. Most of these are making electric trucks. Almost all of them are pre-revenue. Most have come, or are coming, public using Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). These represent an early opportunity for the public to invest, but also carry a lot of risks. A SPAC negotiates a valuation for a merger with the company. While that valuation may be reasonable, the SPAC also expects appreciation of the stock after the merger. A company's presentation and projections, which are part of the merger, are generally made public, and while these can provide more insights, they should only be used by very sophisticated investors. This is why public companies can't provide such presentations.

The stocks of these companies have been very volatile and provide a veritable feeding ground for law firms looking to exploit these opportunities.

Nikola Motor Company (NKLA)

Nikola has been a very controversial company in a short time. Nikola was founded in 2015. It has two different strategies. Its primary strategy is to lease fuel-cell electric-vehicle (FCEV) heavy trucks and provide the refueling infrastructure to corporate customers. It has received pre-orders from Anheuser-Busch and a few other companies, but it doesn't expect deliveries until 2023. Hydrogen fueling stations are key to its strategy, both providing a source of revenue and necessary fueling infrastructure for the trucks to operate. They also cost a lot. In its March 2020 investor deck, Nikola said a single station capable of fueling 210 trucks a day would cost $16.6 million. Its initial planned network of 700 stations would cost roughly $11.6 billion. Nikola's second strategy is to build a large EV pickup truck, the Badger. with production expected to start in late 2022. The Badger primarily will use technology and production capacity from others, specifically GM. Although this deal has yet to be finalized and is still uncertain. From Nikola's investor presentation, this truck looks more like an afterthought to generate revenue sooner than its primary strategy.

Nikola has been in the press a lot recently, with accusations of misrepresentation, and its executive chairman and founder stepped down. But the primary focus should be on its valuation. When it originally merged with the SPAC that made it public, its enterprise value was approximately $3.3 billion, or approximately $10 per share. On June 6th, its valuation jumped to more than $30 billion. Then it dropped back to about $10 billion at the end of July, but it rebounded to almost $20 billion on September 8th based on the deal with GM to provide battery technology and production, but it since has dropped to approximately $8 billion with a lot of fluctuation. In its investor presentation, it projected a very optimistic (in my opinion) forecast of more than $3 billion in revenue by 2024, with a net income of $145 million. Most of that revenue comes from its Badger truck. If you rely on these projections, you would need to estimate a 50X PE ratio in 2024 just to get to today's valuation, and this doesn't provide much upside relative to the risks involved.

Fisker Automotive (SPAQ)

Fisker is going public using a SPAC (Spartan Energy). Fisker's Ocean SUV (arriving in 2023) will be its first product, and eventually, it will be joined by a sports sedan, another SUV, and a pickup truck. Founded in 2007, Fisker is pursuing a lightweight business model. It doesn't want to build a factory, but rather work with contract manufacturers to make its vehicles. Fisker is positioning its vehicles as the world's greenest cars: zero-emissions, vegan interior, and recycled materials throughout. The company's battery-powered crossover is made of recycled metals and plastic with an expected base price of $37,499, and it is expected to be leased for less than $400 a month. Fisker's plan is essentially a lease-only business model that lets customers keep a vehicle for years or return it at any time. It aims to source motors, batteries, and other components from technical partnerships with automakers and will outsource production from existing auto plants.

Fisker is positioning itself in a unique segment for those who want to most environmentally friendly EV. While this may be an early growth segment for EVs, it's difficult to estimate the eventual competitive advantage.

The original combination with SPAQ was valued at $2.9 billion with a cash investment of approximately $1 billion. The stock currently trades at less than $12 per share from the original price of $10, which implies an increased valuation to approximately $3.5 billion. Fisker projected $3.3 billion in revenue in 2023.

Canoo (HCAC)

Canoo is also going public using a SPAC (Hennessy Capital Acquisition). Canoo's proprietary all-electric skateboard-like platform has been designed and engineered to support a wide range of business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) vehicle configurations. The EV leverages Canoo's flat skateboard architecture for a high level of usable interior space. The B2B delivery vehicle program, expected in 2023, addresses a projected $50B+ last-mile delivery market with an EV platform that maximizes cargo volume. Hyundai Motor Group said it will jointly develop an electric vehicle platform with the company. Canoo started as Evelozcity in 2017 and rebranded as Canoo in spring 2019 and debuted its first vehicle last September. The first Canoo vehicles are expected to appear on the road by 2021 and will be offered only as a subscription.

Canoo's platform strategy is interesting. It could be used as an EV platform for custom fleets of delivery vehicles. It has no AV development, but it claims to be "AV Ready" which could be useful for AV companies to build custom AV delivery fleets.

The original transaction provided approximately $600 million, with a pro-forma equity value of approximately $2.4 billion. On September 15th, its shares jumped to $13 (from $10) and since have declined back to a little over $10, estimating its market cap close to its original. It projects $2.3 billion in revenue for 2025 from about $500 million in engineering services, $1.2 billion in its B2C vehicle subscription, and the remainder in its B2B program. However, in the near term, its subscription-based go to market strategy tends to be confusing since its market appears to be more of providing a platform for fleets.

Workhorse Group (WKHS)

Unlike most of these others, Workhorse has been a public company for ten years. AMP Electric Vehicles was established in 2007 as a developmental-stage vehicle electrification company. AMP Electric Vehicles went public in 2010 trading on the OTC market under the AMPD symbol. When the economic benefits of conversion became less certain, it pivoted away from passenger vehicles and began to focus on electrifying commercial vehicles. AMP acquired the Workhorse brand and the Workhorse custom chassis assembly plant in Union City. The acquisition enabled the company to become an OEM and manufacture a medium-duty truck chassis in the 14,500 to 23,500 GVW class. In March of 2013, AMP formally changed its name to Workhorse Group Incorporated.

The Company designs and builds a last-mile delivery electric vehicle (C-Series). As part of its solutions, it also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. It sells its vehicles to fleet customers directly and through its primary distributor, Ryder Systems. It is currently focused on bringing the C-Series electric delivery truck to market and fulfilling the existing backlog of orders.

The C-Series looks like a viable EV replacement for the 350,000 last-mile delivery vehicles sold in the US annually. It recently announced an increased driving range from 100 miles to 160, which should open more market opportunities. It has no AV aspirations, but last-mile package delivery is not an immediate-term AV opportunity because it requires a delivery person to be on the truck anyway. It has a viable short-term go-to-market strategy selling fleets to delivery companies. It currently has test vehicles with UPS, DHL, FedEx, Amazon, and Walmart.

In addition, Workhorse has two upside opportunities. It is one of the five participants that the United States Postal Service selected to build prototype vehicles for the USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle project, which could be a $6 billion contract (although the decision was recently delayed). Additionally, its investment in Lordstown (see next) also provides an indirect investment opportunity. On November 7, 2019, the Company entered a transaction with Lordstown Motors to grant LMC a perpetual and worldwide license to certain intellectual property relating to its W-15 electric pickup truck platform and related technology in exchange for royalties, equity interest (approximately 10%) in LMC, and other considerations. This is currently a $160 million asset for Workhorse.

Workhorse has a market value of approximately $2.0 billion. It already has revenue and stated a production and delivery target of 300-400 vehicles in the remainder of 2020. It had a revenue of $377 million in 2019.

Lordstown Motors (DPHC)

LordstownMotorsis also going public through a SPAC. Lordstown has entered a definitive merger agreement with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and upon closing, the combined company will remain listed on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "RIDE". The Lordstown Endurance will be a full-size electric pickup truck designed to serve the US commercial fleet market with initial production expected in the second half of 2021. Lordstown claims that the Endurance has secured $1.4 billion of pre-orders. The company licensed technology from Workhorse in return for royalties and a 10% ownership.

It estimates that the full-sized pick-up truck fleet market is 1.2 million vehicles per year in the US, but it's more fragmented than other truck fleets. It will compete against Rivian, Tesla, and Nikola, as well as Ford and GM in ICE pick-ups and their upcoming EV pick-ups. Nevertheless, it forecasts selling 65,000 vehicles in 2023 and 107,000 in 2024. These estimates could be a large percentage of the EV pick-up market.

Lordstown is named after the famous GM Lordstown manufacturing plant, which it acquired in November 2019 in an unusual transaction. GM announced that it was closing the plant and was under a great deal of pressure for that decision. So, GM "sold" the plant to a company that was renamed Lordstown for an estimated $20 million that was loaned to the acquiring company. Subsequently, the sale was redefined to be part of a $75 million investment by GM, of which $50 million was an in-kind exchange for the plant.

At the SPAC merger, the implied valuation for Lordstown was $1.6 billion, including a $500 million PIPE and the $75 million by GM. Lordstown's financial projections appear to be aggressive. It projects to start shipping its trucks in late 2021 and get $1.7 billion in revenue in 2022, increasing to $5.8 billion in 2024. Its valuation has risen from the announcement of the SPAC merger. DPHC's stock price increased to $31.80 on September 21st, implying a valuation of $5 billion, but is currently at approximately $21, which implies a valuation of approximately $3.4 billion. The value of the company depends on how much you believe its projections.

XL Fleet (PIC)

XL Fleet is a 10-year old company going public through the SPAC Pivotal. XL is a little different. It provides fleet electrification modifications for ICE trucks across a wide range of vehicle classes and types. It has over 200 of the largest commercial and municipal fleets as customers, with more than 3,200 XL systems deployed and over 130 million miles driven by customers to date. XL's customer base includes FedEx, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Verizon, the City of Boston, Seattle Fire Department, Yale University, and Harvard University.

XL expects $21 million in revenue this year but forecasts $1.3 billion in revenue in 2024 in its investor presentation. It plans to do this by expanding its product line from hybrid to plug-in hybrid to fully electric across a broader range of trucks. It claims to have a $220 million pipeline for the next 12 months.

XL's business model is essentially retrofitting existing trucks to be hybrids and then expanding into fully electric truck conversions. It claims to be creating a fully integrated platform for this. Unlike some other EV companies that have no revenue yet because they are still developing products, XL is more of a small company doing low-volume retrofits.

The anticipated enterprise valuation was approximately $1.4 billion at a $10 share price for the merger. Its price jumped by about 35% but has since gone back down to a little above the original $10. Although XL Fleet has revenue and other EV companies don't, this may not be an advantage. It appears to be a small company for many years that has gone public at a high valuation with grand plans.

Hyliion (HYLN)

Hyliion, founded in 2015 in Austin, went public on October 2nd through the SPAC Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL). In March 2019, automotive parts manufacturer Dana Inc. made an equity investment into Hyliion, and together they are manufacturing and marketing to Dana's customers, including Volvo, Navistar, and Peterbilt.

Hyliion's strategy is unique, and a very different strategy from Nikola. Essentially it generates electricity onboard the truck using compressed natural gas (CNG). This should be a benefit for longer-range trucking. Hyliion's Hypertruck concept involves an all-electric drivetrain utilizing Dana's electric motor, inverter, and axle technologies. The truck's batteries are fueled by onboard tanks of CNG. With some 700 CNG stations already operating nationwide, it believes that there no need to build out expensive superchargers or hydrogen infrastructure.

Kuwait-based logistics company Agility has already placed an order for 1,000 Hypertrucks with initial deliveries targeted in 2022. Combined with a fully electric drivetrain and a natural gas-powered onboard generator to recharge the battery, the Hypertruck ERX will provide more than 1,000 miles of range.

Hyliion will eventually compete with Nikola (FCEV) and the Tesla electric truck (BEV), but it plans to have a longer range and lower operating costs. Its HyperTruck ERX is expected to be available in 2021. It also has a hybrid-electric truck that is available today.

The combination with SHLL had an estimated market cap of about $1.5 billion, with approximately $530 million going to the company, including a$325 million fully committed PIPE. At approximately $22.50 per share, its current valuation is approximately $3.3 billion. Hyliion projects $2 billion in revenue in 2024, which it claims is only about 2% of the addressable market.

Non-Public Companies

There are also several highly funded privately-held EV companies that will provide competition in this market. Lucid Motors is developing the Lucid Air, an electric luxury sedan aimed to be a competitor to Tesla. It has received $1.1 billion in investment. Rivian has received $5.6 billion in funding, including Amazon's investment of $700 million and Ford Motor Company's $500 million, to develop an all-electric truck (the R1T) and an all-electric SUV (the R1S). The Rivian truck will debut first, with production slated to begin sometime in 2021; the Rivian SUV will follow later. Both vehicles will be ready for rough terrain with semi-autonomous-driving capability.

There are also a couple of companies developing autonomous electric trucks.

Public Chinese EV Companies

There are also three Chinese EV companies that are publicly traded through American depositary shares. China will be a big EV market and EV start-ups may do better there because there isn't as much entrenched competition from domestic auto companies. China is also the largest EV market in the world, with almost a million EVs sold in 2019. Its EV market represents almost half of the global EV sales volume and is much larger than the US market.

The Chinese government has ambitions to become a global leader in new energy vehicles. Soon after the coronavirus outbreak subsided within the country, Chinese authorities announced new policies to support the auto and electric vehicle industries.

The public investments in these Chinese companies are done through American depository shares (ADS) that contain certain risks. There are financial reporting and transparency risks with these companies, and on top of that, they are being classified as "emerging growth" companies that are already exempt from certain transparency requirements set out in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. These stocks have also been very volatile.

LI Auto (LI)

Lixiang, formerly known as Chehejia ("Car and Home") was founded in 2015 and went public on July 30th. It is a Beijing-based electric-vehicle startup that plans to vertically integrate manufacturing. It designs, researches, manufactures, sells, and offers services featuring a few models of electric vehicles.

The company's SUVs are hybrids of a sort. They use electric motors (one on the front axle and one on the rear), but those motors are powered by a combination of a 40.5kWh battery pack and a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine paired to a 45-liter fuel tank and a 100kW electric generator, which generates power for the battery pack in real-time. The idea is that the car can be driven for about 100 miles on battery power alone, but it has a total range of nearly 500 miles when leveraging the combustion engine generator.

The Company's primary product is an SUV under its brand Li ONE. It also sells peripheral products and provides related services, such as charging stalls, vehicle internet connection services, and extended lifetime warranties. Li Auto is looking to sell a variety of SUVs built on its hybrid technology that range from around $21,000 to about $70,000. The company started shipping its first model in late 2019. It's a midsize SUV that well-appointed and has lots of touchscreens and technology. A full-size premium version is planned for release in 2022.

LI auto went public on July 30th raising $1.1 billion at an initial price of $15.50 per share but quickly reached almost $24. It is currently valued at approximately $25 billion at a price of approximately $20 per share. Its first full quarter of deliveries was Q1/20 and it generated $120 million with a loss of $11 million.

XPeng (XPEV)

Xiaopeng (XPeng) Motors is a Chinese electric vehicle and technology company that designs and manufactures smart cars. It was founded in 2015 and went public on August 27th, using American depository shares, raising about $1 billion. To date, it has raised about $2.6 billion.

XPeng aims its EVs at technology-savvy middle-class Chinese consumers, with prices ranging from $22,000 to $45,000 after government subsidies. In some ways, it is a Tesla knock-off at a much lower price. XPeng started production of the G3 in November 2018, and as of July 31, 2020, delivered 18,741. It started production of the P7 and began delivery in May 2020, and as of July 31, 2020, it had delivered 1,966 EVs. The P7 has a range of more than 400 miles. It plans to launch a third Smart EV, a sedan, in 2021. The G3 was among the top-three best-selling electric SUVs in China in 2019.

XPeng is interesting because it has a platform strategy and is moving aggressively into autonomous driving. It uses a platform strategy to expand product offerings by launching one Smart EV model each year to broaden the addressable market. It builds new models on two highly flexible Smart EV platforms, called David and Edward, respectively. The David platform has been designed for vehicles with wheelbases ranging from 2,600 millimeters to 2,800 millimeters, and the Edward platform has been designed for vehicles with wheelbases ranging from 2,800 millimeters to 3,100 millimeters. It also adopted a platform approach for software systems.

XPeng claims to be developing an autonomous driving capability for its EVs. The P7 is the first production vehicle to feature the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier system-on-a-chip (SoC) autonomous driving platform. The company's Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA) runs on 2 chips - NVIDIA for the XPILOT and Qualcomm's Snapdragon™ 820A for intelligent services and infotainment, including cameras inside and outside, radars, HD-map, and ultrasonic sensors. Like Tesla, it claims it can create sufficiently-autonomous driving without lidar.

To enhance brand recognition and allow more people to experience its Smart EVs, it deployed a small number of Smart EVs in a ride-hailing service in Guangzhou on a trial basis, but it has no current plan to scale up a ride-hailing service.

The stock opened on August 27th at a price of $15 and a valuation of $11 billion, but its stock jumped more than 40% shortly after. Its current valuation is about $17 billion at a stock price of approximately $20 per share. It had about $300 million in revenue in 2019 with a loss of about $500 million.

Nio (NIO)

Unlike previous companies, Nio has been a public company for some time. It originally went public in the US back in September of 2018, selling IPO shares at $6.26 and raising $1 billion.

Nio designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, attempting to develop next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Joint manufacturing means that it uses a state-owned contract manufacturer to build its cars.

Nio plans to provide customers with comprehensive, convenient, and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. It began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the six-seater ES8, in March 2019. Nio officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries in June 2019. It officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater smart premium electric Coupe SUV, in December 2019 with deliveries in 2020.

Nio's IPO was far from smooth. After going public at $6.26 per share, it traded down to nearly $1. Then in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, Nio received an investment of $1 billion from investors, including state-backed entities. Vehicle deliveries hit a record 3,740 in June and topped 10,000 for the second quarter overall. Nio currently trades at more than $27 per share, including a big jump recently, for a valuation of almost $31 billion. It had revenue of $2.3 billion in 2019 for a loss of $3.8 billion. It delivered 21,667 vehicles through August 2020.

Other Chinese EV Companies

There are reportedly more than 100 other companies developing EVs in China and these three are not likely to be the only ones going public in the US. Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) is also public, but it is more of an EV part and off-road vehicle company with a valuation of only $300 million.

EV Charging Infrastructure

Another investment play is investing in companies that provide the infrastructure for EV charging. This has the advantage in that it tends to be EV neutral, so you don't need to invest in one EV company. It can also be a more predictable investment because it requires building an infrastructure that becomes a challenge for new competitors to overcome.

Before investing, it's important to understand the nature of EV charging. While it's tempting to look at this as the replacement for gas stations, EV charging is very different, even though it will replace most gas stations eventually. Here are some of the unique characteristics of EV charging:

Much, perhaps most, of EV charging will take place in the EV owner's home, not at a public charging station. Most homes routinely have 110-volt outlets, but these take too long to charge an EV. It's generally 2-5 miles of charge per hour. It takes my Tesla 100 hours to fully charge using a 110-volt outlet. 240-volt is required for home EV charging. These charge at 25-30 miles per hour and my Tesla can fully charge overnight. So, there is some significant additional expense in installing a 240-volt charger. And this generally requires a garage or convenient driveway. People living in apartments will be challenged to install their own EV charging stations and will use public charging stations installed nearby.

Unlike gas vehicles, EVs will be charged at parking locations, not roadside stops like gas stations. The entire infrastructure is different. Because it takes hours to charge, EVs charge while they are parked. This means that EV charging stations will be installed in work parking lots, hotels, apartments, shopping malls, schools, public parking garages, etc. So, typically, these locations will be the customers for EV charging installation.

There is some internet infrastructure to operate charging stations to enable, authorize, and charge customers.

Tesla is the leading provider of charging stations, just as it is the leader in EVs. There are almost 25,000 EV charging stations in the US with more than 75,000 outlets. Tesla has approximately 2,000 supercharger stations with more than 17,000 superchargers. Its charging stations are proprietary and only charge Tesla EVs; however, Tesla EVs can use other generic charging stations.

There are two notable public investment opportunities in EV charging infrastructure. Both of these also have law firms trying to get settlements for shareholder class actions.

Blink Charging (BLNK)

Blink Charging is a nationwide public electric vehicle charging equipment & software company that operates and manages its services. It went public on February 13, 2018. The Company's principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network. It claims a registered member base of over 180,000+ and has deployed more than 23,000+ EV charging stations throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. Blink generates revenue by fees to EV drivers for charging, selling EV charging hardware, providing network connectivity, processing payments for its property partners, and from advertising. The Blink Network utilizes cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established strategic partnerships across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multi-family residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, and airports.

Its market cap is approximately $300 million, trading at approximately $9 per share.

ChargePoint (SBE)

ChargePoint was founded 13 years ago. It sells the networked charging hardware, software, and support services that organizations and businesses need to turn parking lots into EV charging stations. The company has a customer base of more than 4,000, collectively operating a network of more than 115,000 public and private places to charge electric vehicles. It also offers another 133,000 public places in North America and Europe through network roaming integrations. ChargePoint claims that a driver plugs into ChargePoint's network every two seconds, and the company has logged more than 82 million charging sessions.

ChargePoint will go public through a merger with the SPAC (Switchback Energy Acquisition Company). The combined company will be called ChargePoint Holding and trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The combined company is expected to have an initial enterprise value of $2.4 billion.

ChargePoint hopes to increase the number of its charging points to 2.5 million by 2025, which will allow it to keep up with the growing interest in electric vehicles over the next few years. At that point, it expects to have a billion dollars in revenue. ChargePoint claims to have seven times as many networked charging ports as Blink, its nearest competitor. Other competitors are much smaller.

SBE stock, which jumped dramatically in September as news of the merger became public, currently trades for a 60% premium at approximately $16 per share, which implies a valuation of approximately $3.8 billion after the merger.

EV Batteries

A related investment strategy is investing in battery technology. There are several alternatives for this, including battery manufacturing, new battery technology, battery management, and the materials that go into a battery. Most EV batteries are made by very large diversified companies, so these aren't covered here. China's CATL is one of the largest battery manufacturers in the world with approximately $7.5 billion in revenue.

QuantumScape (KCAC)

QuantumScape is a new battery technology company. It is trying to drive the innovative-curve for the next cutting-edge batteries with mass-market adaptation. The Bill Gates-backed EV battery supplier is developing the next generation of batteries utilizing lithium-metal, which has a significantly higher energy density than lithium-ion. Leveraging lithium-metal technology, the company hopes to achieve ranges of 300 miles or more, hyper-fast charging (less than 15 minutes), cheap vehicles (less than $30k), and extended battery life (more than 150,000 miles).

QuantumScape sees the entire automotive industry as its total addressable market with more than $450 billion in potential battery demand. Yet, there is an enormous amount of uncertainty surrounding this next-generation battery enterprise, considering it is still in the product development stage. Yet, investors are optimistic about this business's future. QuantumScape and Volkswagen have announced a joint venture to enable industrial-level production of solid-state batteries for use in VW's vehicles.

QuantumScape Corporation is merging with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.; upon closing, the combined company will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "QS". The transaction results in over $1 billion in cash and funding commitments. The initial pro-forma implied enterprise value of the combined company is approximately $3.3 billion. Immediately following the announcement of the proposed transaction, KCAC stock jumped to $22.50 from $10 but is currently trading at about $14 per share, implying almost a 40% increase in the original implied enterprise value.

Romeo Power (RMG)

Romeo Power is coming public through the SPAC RMG Acquisition Corp. Romeo is a player in EV batteries, focusing on commercial vehicles similar to Workhorse, Nikola, and Hyliion. But Romeo isn't making battery cells, instead, its focus is on battery pack construction and battery management systems, or BMS - the software and hardware that determine critical factors such as EV range, battery life, and battery reliability.

BorgWarner (BWA) is a strategic investor, and customer, of Romeo and its battery solutions. The two have a 60/40 joint venture to combine Romeo's technology with BorgWarner's manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and its established relationships with car and truck makers around the globe.

Romeo estimates the joint venture could produce revenue of $708 million in 2025. It also forecasts $1.65 billion in sales of its own that year, which would be a big increase from the $11 million forecasts for 2020. Romeo says it has $310 million in contracted revenue and an additional $2.4 billion under discussion with potential customers. The merger transaction results in an equity value of approximately $1.3 billion. The stock is trading a little over $10 per share, close to the original transaction value.

Lithium

Another investment avenue is to invest in the critical materials, especially lithium, that go into EV batteries. EV manufacturers are focusing on lithium after dealing with challenges with cobalt and nickel, also used in batteries. Prices for lithium are critical and have fallen of late amid a glut, forcing companies to pull back on production, even amid expected growth in electric vehicles.

When Tesla held its battery day on Sept. 22, CEO Elon Musk laid out plans to build massive amounts of Tesla-owned battery capacity - enough to make about 30 million electric vehicles by the end of the decade, up from roughly 500,000 in 2020. Such an enormous increase requires a massive amount of lithium to make the batteries. Currently, the world mines roughly 400,000 tons of lithium a year, enough to power 2 million to 3 million electric vehicles, though only a third of that goes to EVs right now. That number will have to increase perhaps as much as tenfold. Mining lithium isn't easy. The supply chain is complicated. Lithium producers, for the most part, don't ship pure metal. Instead, they sell products such as lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery and battery-cathode makers. Miners get the elemental lithium from salt brines in ancient seas in places like Chile's Atacama Desert, the driest place on Earth, and in hard rock minerals such as spodumene, found in Australia and elsewhere. Here are four potential lithium investment opportunities.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)

Livent is a lithium technology company, which operates assets around the world and extracts its primary lithium in Argentina. Livent began trading as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange on October 11, 2018.

It has a market cap of approximately $1.6 billion. It had $388 million in revenue in 2019.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited (Australia) is an emerging lithium chemicals company focused on the development of its Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina, with the goal of becoming a strategic domestic supplier of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets in the United States.

Tesla recently signed a sales agreement with Piedmont that guarantees Tesla will buy about one-third of the startup's production for up to 10 years. Though Piedmont's mine isn't operational yet, it expects to deliver the product to Tesla by 2022 or 2023.

Piedmont has a market cap of approximately $500 million and is pre-revenue. Piedmont stock more than doubled after news of the sales agreement with Tesla.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle isn't just a lithium stock. It primarily sells other products like bromine, used in flame retardants, and catalysts used by refineries. It has a market cap of approximately $10 billion on revenue of $3.6 billion.

SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE SPON ADR SER B (SQM)

SQM is a global company that develops and produces diverse products for several industries, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy, and technology through innovation and technological development. It claims to hold leading world positions in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine, and thermo-solar salts markets. SQM extracts lithium in Chile from salt brines. Its market cap is approximately $10 billion, and it had $3.6 billion in revenue in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOST OF THESE STOCKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I maintain a stock portfolio in EVs for my personal investment, and it includes investments to varying degrees in most of the companies mentioned in this article.