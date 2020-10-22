The company's remarkable transformation since the demise of automotive GPS units is a credit to management, whose interests are aligned with shareholders.

Garmin is one such company. The company is holding $1.3 billion in cash, is debt-free, and has grown earnings at 22 percent annually over the last several years.

In uncertain times, it makes sense to hold companies with a lot of cash, no debt, and good growth prospects.

When most investors hear the name Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), they think of the company that was once synonymous with automotive GPS units. The stock fell 90 percent between 2007 and 2008 as both the recession and smartphones decimated the core product line.

However, the company successfully pivoted to other businesses. Today's Garmin generates the bulk of its revenue from the wearable fitness, maritime, aviation, and outdoor markets, where its niche products are market share leaders. Revenue and earnings (pre-pandemic) are growing, and insider/shareholder alignment is strong. The balance sheet is cash-rich with zero debt.

Despite some headwinds, Garmin is poised to emerge from the pandemic in a position of strength.

Business Transformation

While companies such as BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Kodak (NYSE:KODK) withered away in the face of smartphones, Garmin developed other business lines. Although it took many years to make up for the losses in the automotive division, today Garmin's revenue is higher than the $3.1 billion achieved in 2007, when the stock price hit its all-time high of $119.

Perhaps to emphasize this transformation, Garmin prominently displays its revenue and operating income breakdown on its investor relations webpage.

Source: Garmin

Fitness

While Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) vanquished Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) in the smartwatch category for general fitness, Garmin is growing by appealing to a niche user. Its line of fitness watches is geared toward hardcore athletes who run marathons and compete in triathlons. The strategy has paid off. Longbow Research analyst Nikolay Todorov found that Garmin had 70 percent market share among runners from major marathons around the world. The fitness offerings earn high remarks from consumers. The Fēnix (swimming/running) rates at 94 percent on Best Buy.

Garmin is doubling down on fitness through bolt-on acquisitions. In 2019 it acquired Dutch company Tacx, which produces indoor bike trainers, tools and accessories, as well as indoor training software and applications. Earlier this year Garmin also bought Firstbeat Analytics, a provider of physiological analytics and metrics for consumer devices.

Sales of fitness products grew 37.5 percent between 2017 and 2019, making it Garmin's largest category in terms of revenue. The segment had an operating margin of 18 percent in 2019.

Outdoor

Garmin's outdoor products consist of handheld navigation devices, adventure watches, and golfing watches. The rugged Instinct outdoor GPS watch earns a 92 percent rating on Cabelas. The Approach smartwatch made for golfers garners a 96 percent customer satisfaction rating on the PGA Tour Superstore website.

The outdoor segment is growing strongly, with revenue up 32 percent between 2017 and 2019. It also sports the best operating margin at 36 percent.

Aviation

Aviation has been a core Garmin offering since the company's early days. With all products requiring FAA approval and a complex certification process, there are more significant barriers to entry in aviation than in the company's other business lines. The segment was the company's best performer in terms of sales growth before the pandemic, with a 47 percent increase between 2017 and 2019. Aviation also had an operating margin of 34 percent in 2019.

The revenue gain follows rapid growth in Garmin's autopilot products. Over the last three years, the company completed 42 Supplemental Type Certifications on 30 popular aircraft spanning over 200 models, including the Bonanza B36TC, Cessna T210, Cessna 421C and Piper PA-46.

The aviation segment is also benefiting from a new FAA regulation, implemented in January, that requires ADS-B out units on general aviation aircraft. As the FAA explains on its website:

ADS-B is an environmentally friendly technology that enhances safety and efficiency, and directly benefits pilots, controllers, airports, airlines, and the public. It forms the foundation for NextGen by moving from ground radar and navigational aids to precise tracking using satellite signals.

There are only a handful of FAA-approved ADS-B suppliers on the market, of which Garmin is the second-largest after Honeywell (HON). Of nine ADS-B units highlighted by Flying magazine, three were Garmin products.

Automotive

Once the company's largest and best known segment, automotive only comprised 12 percent of Garmin's operating income in 2019. Consumer auto GPS devices remain in decline, and the segment experienced negative sales growth of -30 percent from 2017 to 2019. At a 10 percent operating margin, automotive is Garmin's least profitable division.

Some good news did come out of the segment last year, though, when BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) announced Garmin as the developer for its OEM infotainment systems.

Marine

Garmin manufactures a wide variety of recreational boating products for OEMs, including chartplotters, cartography products, fish finders, sonar, autopilot systems, radar, and various other instruments, wearables and communication products.

The segment grew sales 36 percent from 2016 to 2019 and carries an operating margin of 22 percent.

Balance Sheet

A snapshot of Garmin's balance sheet shows the company's underlying strength. Garmin is holding $1.35 billion in cash and $1.37 billion in marketable securities ($1 billion of that in corporate bonds). The company has no long-term debt, and net asset value stands at approximately $5 billion.

source: June 2020 10-Q

With ample liquidity available, any investor ought to rest easy at night knowing that it's very hard to go bankrupt when you have a lot of cash and no debt.

Insider Alignment

Company board members and executives collectively own 22 percent of Garmin's stock. Co-founder and Executive Chairman Min Kao and his family own $1.9 billion of Garmin stock. CEO Cliff Pemble, an early employee who has worked at Garmin since its founding in 1989, owns $83 million of Garmin shares. Descendants of the other cofounder Gary Burrell, who died last year, also still own a large stake in the company.

Performance

In 2019 Garmin earned $952.5 million on $3.75 billion in revenue. Sales at Garmin have grown at a 6.1 percent CAGR since hitting a low point in 2013. Earnings have compounded at 8.1 percent over the same period, accelerating to a 22 percent annual gain from 2016 to 2019. The business is enormously cash generative. Over the last five years, Garmin has generated a total of $1.8 billion in free cash flow.

The pandemic hurt Garmin's automotive and aviation business lines, which were down 46 and 31 percent, respectively, in the latest quarter. Marine was up 4 percent and outdoor was down 2 percent, but fitness surged 17 percent year over year. Total revenue was down 9 percent YoY to $870 million, but still beat expectations.

Valuation

Compared with other technology companies, Garmin's stock is relatively inexpensive at 20 times earnings. Subtract out the cash and Garmin's earnings multiple would be in the high teens.

Why is it that Garmin is valued lower than other high-margin consumer technology companies? Investor hang-ups over the legacy automotive GPS business are probably one factor. For many, the name Garmin still calls to mind a shrinking company with poor growth prospects.

The fitness wearable/smartwatch space is also highly competitive. With 51 percent of the market, Apple remains far and away the most dominant player. Apple's pace of innovation has often forced competitors, including Garmin, to play catch-up just to stay in the game. Still, Garmin has carved out a formidable niche, muscling its way to second-place this year with a 9.4 percent market share.

Final Notes

For a company growing earnings at over 20 percent a year, Garmin seems fairly valued, perhaps modestly undervalued. On the smartwatch side of the business, consumers clearly approve of Garmin's offerings. It's a strong brand name in a crowded space, which provides at least some insulation from competition. Even so, it's not a slam dunk; that moat will require a lot of upkeep. Garmin's aviation business is more formidable, given high barriers to entry and regulation. Switching costs are also high in the marine segment, which mostly caters to the OEM market.

The stock price has quietly compounded at 23 percent annually over the last five years, trouncing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent yearly gain. I've liked the company since I first mentioned it in 2017. Even though the stock has gained 90 percent since then and expanded its earnings multiple, I still see it as a solid buy in today's market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.