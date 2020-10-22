Polen Capital International Growth Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

During the third quarter of 2020, the Polen International Growth Composite Portfolio returned 10.33% gross of fees. The MSCI ACWI ex-USA returned 6.25%.

Holdings in the consumer discretionary,information technology and healthcare sectors contributed the most to Portfolio returns during the third quarter.

During the quarter, we initiated a position in Aonand trimmed our positions in the followingcompanies: RELX, Experian, Bunzl, and Coloplast.

Given the day’s uncertainty, our emphasis on quality in the Portfolio is more important nowt than ever.