I think my history with Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) demonstrates yet again that it's not prudent to "buy and forget." Way back in January of 2018, I wrote a bullish piece on the name. I went on to write a "taking profits" piece on the name after it had gained about 22% against a gain of 8% for the S&P 500. Since writing the "taking profits" piece, the shares have underperformed massively. Specifically, they are down about 24% against a gain of about 17% for the S&P 500. All in, I'd say the trade has worked out almost perfectly. I say "almost" because, as usual, I recommended selling puts on the name, and I owe some commentary on that trade to those people who decided to stay somewhat long here by selling some puts. If they held the puts, they were exercised at a net strike price of just under $22.50. I need to now offer an opinion about whether or not they should hold the shares at that price.

I'll try to answer that question by looking at the latest financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. I'll come right to the point, because I presume that you're a busy crowd, dear readers. The problems that I highlighted in my most recent article seem to be fading, and the shares are now trading at multi-year lows. For this reason, I think it makes a great deal of sense to buy at current levels. Also, because I'm such a creature of habit, I'm recommending selling more put options as a way to further lower risk and (possibly) enhance returns.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous "taking profits" article, I made reference to the fact (went on about?) the higher debt levels here. Since then, though, long-term debt has declined by about 10%, which is an obvious positive. The capital structure is also obviously improved by the fact that cash and equivalents are up just over 27% relative to the same period a year ago. So, I'd say that my earlier concerns about the capital structure have been largely put to rest.

Things look less rosy when comparing the first six months of 2020 to the same period a year ago. Specifically, revenue was down just over 6.5%, and net income absolutely collapsed, down about 51%. The main culprits were the fact that advertising revenue and "other" revenue sources were down about 11.8% and 21%, respectively. In fairness to the company, they reacted fairly quickly to the decline in sales, and managed to lower various expenses in response. Cost of revenue and SG&A were down 7.5% and 4.1%, respectively. Also, there were some one-time items that negatively impacted net income, specifically a $38 million goodwill impairment and a $22 million restructuring charge. This was $10 million higher than the restructuring charge in the first half of 2019.

Finally, in my previous article, I complained about share count dilution. Just like with the capital structure, though, this problem seems to be reversing somewhat, with share count about 5% lower than the same period a year ago.

So, I'd say that the complaints I had about the company's financial situation last time I looked at this are largely over. The company is still troubled in my estimation, and I don't like the fact that revenue is down year over year. That said, I don't worry that the company is going out of business anytime soon, and I'd certainly be happy owning the shares at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

The phrase "at the right price" is, of course, significant because a great company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays, and a struggling business can be a great investment if the investor snatches up shares at a bargain. In my view, this is the essence of investing well. We must guard against overpaying for stocks. Thankfully, I'm not a cheapskate in my regular life, but when it comes to buying stocks, I'm absolutely miserly. I have learned that this is the correct approach for me because I think cheap stocks offer both enhanced returns and lower risk. They offer lower risk because most of the bad news that the company may report is already "priced in." They offer higher upside because any good news the company reports will make the shares climb dramatically in price.

I determine whether the shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Period. In my first article on Discovery, I was impressed by the fact that the shares were trading at a very reasonable price to free cash flow. At the moment, they are trading at multi-year lows, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of value, I like to try to understand what the market is currently assuming about the long-term growth prospects of a given company. In order to do that, I turn to the work described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In the book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula, to understand what the market is assuming about the future. Applying this approach to Discovery at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting that the company will be bankrupt within five years. I consider that to be a massively pessimistic forecast, which has me intrigued yet again.

Options as Alternative

In my previous missive on this name, I recommended selling the April 2020 puts with a strike of $22.50 to those people who were not willing to abandon the company as I suggested. Given the premia they received, these investors are currently down about $0.50 per share. I would recommend taking no action and waiting for price to rise to match value.

For those who are just joining the drama now, I would recommend selling more puts, as I think these shares are trading at an unreasonably large discount, in my opinion. My favourite at the moment are the April 2021 puts with a strike of $20. These are currently bid-asked at $1.75-$2.00. If the investor takes the bid on these, and the shares remain above $20 over the next six months, they pocket the premium, which is never a hardship. If the shares drop in price, they'll buy this business at a net price of just over $18, which would represent a multi-year low entry price. I don't think that would be a hardship either. Thus, I consider this particular short put trade to be a "win-win."

Now that you're hopefully intrigued by the "win-win" nature of short puts, dear reader, it's time for me to absolutely spoil the mood by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different in this way. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that, if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Discovery at a price of ~$21.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them, under the worst possible circumstance, to buy at a price about 14% below the current price. To repeat what I wrote earlier, buying the same asset at double-digit discount is the definition of lower risk, in my estimation.

Conclusion

In my view, investors who buy cheap stocks can afford to be patient. It's impossible to know what specific set of circumstances will cause shares to rise, but the fact is that market history is full of stories of stocks that "overshot" on the upside and on the downside. For that reason, I'll be happy to both buy back into this company and will be happy to sell the puts outlined above. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later, they'll meet. I don't want to jinx it, but I think my history with this stock demonstrates the power of my approach. Never buy a stock with the intention of holding it forever, but when they start to trade at unreasonably low discounts, the probability is higher that they're great buys. I think investors who turn bullish at these prices will eventually be very happy that they did.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISCA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying some shares, I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.