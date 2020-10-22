Polen International Small Company Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

Polen Capital is a global independently-owned growth equity boutique, led by an experienced team of investment professionals who are committed to preserving and growing the assets of our clients through.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Polen International Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio returned 12.42% gross of fees versus 10.50% for the MSCI ACWI ex-USA Small Capitalization.

In our view, seeing companies in action when the world appears to be upside down is the best way to deeply understand a company’s potential greatness.

In the third quarter, we initiated a position in CellaVisionand Benefit One. We sold our positions in CAE and Computershare.

By applying our time-tested investment approach to the international small-cap universe, one of the least efficient categories in equity markets, we feel we can deliver compelling returns for our clients over the long-term.