AFFO is rising and dividend coverage is improving. A dividend increase is more likely than a cut.

At High Dividend Opportunities, one of the things we look for is situations where the fundamentals of a company are strong and improving, while the share price is depressed. After all, dividend yield is impacted by two factors. The amount the company pays out and the trading price of the shares.

Today, we are taking a look at a company that the market has been very skeptical of. This company has increased its dividend every year for the past 10 years. The impact of COVID-19 has been minor, the dividend is covered and the company has been taking advantage of current low interest rates to refinance a substantial portion of its long-term debt.

Despite all of this, investors can get a current yield of 9%, enjoying a high level of current income and excellent prospects for future price growth.

Iron Mountain (IRM) is an investment we have discussed before and is an excellent opportunity for investors looking for solid cash flow. IRM's business can be broken into three categories:

Storage Service Data Centers

Business #1: Storage

Corporations produce paperwork, they produce literally tons of paperwork. While most of it is not used on a daily basis, corporations need to retain paperwork for various practical and legal reasons. This paperwork needs to be stored somewhere where it's out of the way, but still needs to be accessible when it's needed.

This is where IRM stepped in, providing its customers with physical storage space, while also taking on the obligation of tracking and transporting when a customer needs a particular record, as well as securing sensitive documents.

IRM has become the clear leader in this sector in the US and has developed a significant international presence as well, having spent the past few decades buying up their smaller competition and growing their storage volume.

Source: IRM Supplement

We live in an increasingly digital world, and most of us can imagine a world where virtually all records are created electronically, maintained electronically and are never printed on paper. Many of us already work in businesses that have achieved that.

For IRM, the move to digitalization is obviously a threat to their legacy business model. Over time, the need for paper storage will certainly decline and we believe that the market's whole-hearted acceptance of that reality is part of why IRM is so cheap.

Eventually, demand for paper storage space is going to decline, but that has not happened yet – IRM's storage revenues continue to grow at a very reasonable pace.

Source: IRM Supplement

Note that this is "organic" revenue growth, which ignores the impact of currency fluctuations and ignores new acquisitions.

This business is going to have a very long tail, and will continue to provide IRM with very strong cash flow. With 80% margins, the storage segment is very low maintenance and high-cash flow.

Key for IRM is that their storage charges average $7.49/square foot, while the cost of digitizing, shredding or otherwise disposing of the documents is much higher. This leads to a very high retention rate, which has been averaging 93.5% over the past year. It's much easier, and cheaper, for a corporation to simply renew their contract.

Storage accounts for the bulk of IRM's revenues and it's also their highest margin business. Combine those features with it being a very stable business with very little variation quarter to quarter, and you have a very solid base for IRM to rely on. Currently, this segment is continuing to grow at a slow and steady rate.

Business #2: Services

The next segment is "Services." This covers a variety of more labor-intensive services that IRM offers customers. Things like shredding, retrieving stored documents, digitizing stored documents etc. Note that for the majority of documents that a customer is no longer going to pay to store IRM makes money from however the customer decides to dispose of the documents. They make money both if the customer decides to keep storing or if the customer decides to destroy them.

Services revenue is a lot more volatile than storage. This is because IRM makes money from the value of shredded paper for recycling, which varies from year to year. Additionally, digitizing documents is quite expensive and usually not a necessity, so customers will request that service more frequently in good times.

Last year, IRM saw a drop, mainly attributable to a decline in the value of recycled paper and in Q2, a large drop as many customers put their document management plans on hold while they grappled with COVID-19 shutdowns.

Source: IRM Supplement

This revenue hit looks scary, but it will likely recover fairly quickly. Customers still need to deal with all their old records. They just put that issue on the back burner. Additionally, the expenses associated with the Services segment are closely related to the amount of work done. So while Services revenue declined by 23.1% in Q2, their cost of sales declined 22.7%, offsetting much of that loss.

The bottom line is that IRM's Adjusted EBITDA declined only 2.3% during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Source: IRM Supplement

The large drop in revenue occurred in their lowest margin business and was substantially offset by lower expenses. Better yet, IRM took advantage of the shutdown and implemented some of their permanent cost savings measures earlier than initially planned. So while Service's revenue will return in full, the expenses are going to be permanently lowered.

The Services segment adds a little spice to IRM's results. It will be the most volatile and due to COVID-19 was in a down swing in Q2. However, as a lower margin business, those swings do not put the companies ability to service debt or pay dividends at risk. In Q3 we will see improvement in this segment and there's plenty of room for surprise upside, while compared to a quarter where most of the world was shut down, it's unlikely that downside will ever be more extreme than Q2 was.

Business #3: Digital

It's no secret that digital is going to be the dominant format for information. IRM has been making significant investments on their digital side and this has been their fastest-growing segment.

Source: IRM Supplement

IRM's capacity is up over 13% year over year, and in Q2 they signed more leases than the entire prior year combined. Q3 is going to be a huge quarter for the digital side as well as we know that IRM has signed a 5 MW expansion with a "US Federal Agency" and also signed a 6 MW lease with a Fortune 100 customer for a facility under construction that will start in Q3 next year.

Clearly, IRM is having success at leveraging their existing relationship with customers and converting them to the digital side. Since 95% of the Fortune 1000 uses IRM's services, they have a deep list of very large and very influential customers that they already have a relationship with.

These relationships have a lot of value as IRM recently sold 80% interest in a JV valued over 300 million Euros for their Frankfurt facility which is pre-leased to a Fortune 100 customer. IRM is getting 240 million Euros for 80% of something that as of the last supplement they had only invested $31 million, plus they will retain 20% equity interest and get various fees for developing and managing the center.

These types of opportunities only come up because of IRM's pre-existing relationship with high-quality customers. Digital is a very competitive niche, and IRM's competitive advantage is those pre-existing relationships and because of these relationships being built on trust. Here, investors have to keep in mind that if a company decides to store its data with another company, "trusting" this company is incredibly sensitive. You need to make sure that your data is safe and remains confidential. In this respect, Iron Mountain has a huge advantage over any new competitor. It's trusted by various governmental agencies and many Fortune 500 companies.

Note that Digital will play the role of providing substantial growth for IRM in the future.

Balance Sheet

To develop their digital services, IRM has relied on debt and has been spending a lot of capex. Building these centers takes a lot of capital and the revenue doesn't start coming in until after the building is complete and services are being provided to the customers, while the expense is up front.

As more of IRM's facilities come online, their EBITDA will continue to climb. Here's a look at their current debt metrics:

Source: IRM Supplement

Note that IRM has substantial liquidity with nearly $1.4 billion available on their revolver and over $160 million in cash on hand. Their leverage level at 5.4x EBITDA is at the high end of their stated long-term goal of 4.5x-5.5x. That leverage should drift down as EBITDA improves.

IRM's debt is well laddered, with no large walls of maturities.

Source: IRM Supplement

IRM has taken advantage of the favorable interest rate environment and has been refinancing their earlier maturities. Most recently, IRM has refinanced $1.1 billion of 2023, 2025 and 2026 debt with new notes that will mature in 2031.

This ensures that IRM has plenty of liquidity at their fingertips and that there are no large walls of debt that might become refinance risks.

Dividend Coverage

IRM's goal is for dividend coverage as measured by AFFO to be in the mid 60s. In Q2, their AFFO was $0.865, putting their dividend payout at 71%. So IRM has a bit more work. However, if we compare to last year, IRM's AFFO payout ratio has declined substantially despite increasing the dividend.

While the payout ratio is not yet at IRM's target, it's more than 12% lower than it was in Q2 2019 despite IRM raising the dividend and despite the impact of COVID-19 on Q2 2020.

Last year, IRM surprised the market by deciding to increase the dividend. We believe it's very likely that IRM decides to raise the dividend again in Q4, especially if their Services segment has seen a rebound.

IRM has managed to grow AFFO despite the impact of COVID-19 and that speaks very strongly to their ability to keep it growing as the world recovers from COVID-19.

Conclusion

IRM has a significant amount of short interest, with short positions at approximately 20% of the float. This despite the fact that the impact of Q2, while dramatic on the revenue side, had a very small impact on the bottom line. The revenues that were impacted were low margin revenues and expenses also were down substantially.

IRM's core business did exactly what they hope it does – it remained stable. The Services side of the business was volatile, but expenses proved to be very flexible. Meanwhile the data side of the business continues to grow at double-digit speeds. IRM has been having a lot of success leasing due to their existing relationships with customers. And now, IRM has proved that they can monetize it with the recent JV of the Frankfurt data center.

Finally, IRM has been on top of their balance sheet, refinancing their debt early and ensuring they have a well-laddered debt structure. IRM has plenty of excess liquidity.

It all adds up to a covered dividend that is growing, and has better AFFO year over year. Cash flow is going to keep growing, and IRM is within striking distance of hitting their mid-60's AFFO payout ratio even if they decide to increase the dividend again this year.

We are recommending that investors take advantage of this opportunity and buy shares of Iron Mountain before the market wakes up and smells the cash flow. This is a unique buying opportunity. IRM is expected to announce the next dividend in early November, possibly in conjunction with earnings on Nov. 5.

