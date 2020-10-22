As the Chinese new EV landscape is showing a recovery in consumer demand during August, the nation still remains dedicated to building out EV fleets for commercial (such as ride-sharing) purposes. Traditional EV manufacturers will find shares of growth in the upcoming decade as China likely remains the global leader in EV sales and infrastructure. However, that growth will extend to other segments, like commercial EV, where the S2F2C (sales-to-financing-to-charging) model that Ideanomics (IDEX) is developing could find a niche to fill. Ideanomics' MEG segment focuses primarily on the commercial EV realm, and utilizes the S2F2C model to facilitate the switch to EV for fleet operators, and a multi-billion dollar TAM in the upcoming years could provide opportunities for growth.

The S2F2C model provides a unique advantage in a more specialized corporate structure in China. Ideanomics bridges together charging stations and vehicle manufacturers to fleet operators and financing groups. In the Chinese market, there's over 100 different EV manufacturers for fleet operators to choose from; Ideanomics streamlines that selection process through its network of preferred relationships with vehicle manufacturers to find exact models with desired specifications. Once vehicles are selected, Ideanomics helps to facilitate the financing of the purchase.

Ideanomics works with budgets provided from the fleet operators to secure financing for the purchases. Typically, when purchasing ICE vehicles, lease financing companies would want a 10% to 20% deposit in cash (which can vary based on other factors such as vehicle type), and then offer a loan for the rest, based on the blue book value of the vehicle.

However, EV vehicles don’t have a true blue book value yet, as the battery can range up to 50% of the cost. This leaves lease financing companies unable to determine residual values of a vehicle especially when that value is contingent on a removable/swappable battery [which looks to be gaining more traction and government support, with a recent BaaS announcement from Nio (NIO)] Therefore, when purchasing EV vehicles in bulk, a lease financing company would require a much higher deposit before loaning the rest, creating a problematic situation where fleet operators might not be able to afford a fleet overhaul to EV.

Ideanomics bridges this gap through its entity of financial partners to ensure that fleet operators do not have to face these high deposits, and only have to put down what is affordable; this mimics the cash output of purchasing ICE vehicles. Also, when fleets buy EV vehicles in bulk, Ideanomics can pass savings on while still taking a small percentage fee associated with financing.

In summary, the S2F2C model lets Ideanomics be the "provider for the procurement, financing, charging and energy management needs for fleet operators ... [while the company] earns fees for every transaction completed based on the spread for group buying of vehicles and fees derived from the arrangement of financing and energy management such as commercial purchasing of pre-paid electricity credits."

China is all for EV. The "government’s generous incentives to encourage consumers to abandon internal combustion engines and replace them with environmentally friendly vehicles" could see manufacturing scale rise to 3 to 5 million EV per year by 2025. China offers consumers many incentives like subsidization to lower the cost of switching to EV, correlating to higher EV adoption in the country. Another part lending to China's leadership in EV comes from the government "prioritizing affordability, centralizing planning and using data to better understand consumers."

Infrastructure is also heavily developed. Last year, China had over 466,000 public electric connectors; now, that number is likely to have exceeded 500,000, as China has ~60% of the world's 862,000 charging spots. BloombergNEF estimates that China's overall electric fleet could reach 162 million by 2040, meaning that growth in EV as well as charging spots and connectors has a long way to go.

But China hasn't had the best EV market since the pandemic hit, although it is showing signs of a recovery. August sales for new EV were up for the second consecutive month to 109,000 EV units. Commercial EV sales - trucks and others, like light duty - surged 41.6%, "driven by government investment in infrastructure and as buyers upgraded to comply with tougher emissions rules."

And as sales showed signs of a recovery, so did Ideanomics' deliveries. from July through the end of August, Ideanomics recorded the delivery of 203 units - 25 trucks and 178 taxis, with 557 more taxis invoiced. September recorded the delivery of 423 taxi units, with total backlog at 440 units pending delivery.

CEO Alf Poor cited the strong sequential growth as a positive, and with Ideanomics' "previously announced deals and new deal origination, along with improvements in [MEG] operational efficiency, helps [the company] achieve [the] goals for 2020 and sets the stage for growth at scale going into 2021." Such a new deal comes with Ideanomics' Medici Motor Works segment, which is looking to enter the electric farm vehicle North American market via an investment in Solectrac.

Since commercial fleets require larger expenditures and higher levels of planning than individual consumers, there's more of a degree of seasonality in purchasing due to "the amount and timing of budgeted expenditure by its customers." That seasonality could correlate to sales in the beginning of the year as commercial operations commence capital expenditures related to EV fleets, and at the end of the year as excess capital could be spent. However, due to the relatively small size of MEG, no seasonality patterns should be expected.

Even so, Ideanomics could continue to see sequential growth ahead, aside from a recovery from a slump in the auto market, due to government policy. The Chinese government "has a stated policy of converting all taxis and buses to EV by the end of 2022," which could accelerate the transition of fleets as the deadline approaches, also contingent "targets and related subsidies and incentives."

And as Ideanomics acts as a middle-man, facilitating transactions between fleet operators and manufacturers, it runs on a relatively asset-free model, lending to scalability on relatively low working capital. That business model offers flexibility in growth, as Ideanomics won't be tied to inventories, buildings, or leases, due to its positioning in joint-ventures, partnerships and alliances.

Looking forward, as more fleets start to upgrade/transition to EV, Ideanomics could be positioned to see sequential growth in both deliveries, contracts, and revenues. By year-end 2021, revenues could be up to $50 million, if operations and deliveries continue growing, and up to $100 million by 2022 as the government deadline nears alongside a large TAM. With revenues near $100 million, shares trade at just 2x 2022 estimated sales and 9x estimated EPS. Yet there's no guarantee that fleet operators will continue to choose Ideanomics to facilitate transactions, rather than simply completing the process in-house.

Ideanomics' niche positioning could allow it to capitalize with large growth in the upcoming years as EV adoption continues in China. Ideanomics has seen strong growth during September within deliveries and has more units pending in the current quarter. As the government continues to push for fleets, taxis and buses to use EV, Ideanomics could find larger growth in the upcoming years due to that deadline. Revenues and deliveries could see sequential growth quarterly and annually. By bridging together fleet operators, manufacturers and lease financing companies, Ideanomics can facilitate EV orders within tight budgets and pass savings on to the fleet while earning its small fee. It's a unique business model and approach to typical auto sales that could provide a unique opportunity for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Some information was obtained from individuals associated with the company.