Zogenix is a good "comeback candidate" as Fintepla commercialization nears, although it is unlikely to be a quick bounce.

For one, the drug has remarkable efficacy in this difficult-to-treat epileptic condition. Two, its safety profile is unlikely to deter the drug's use.

I believe that not only is the company well-positioned for commercialization, but also the drug is primed for market success.

Despite receiving FDA approval for a rare and serious epileptic condition, Dravet syndrome, investors are concerned the drug's safety profile will limit its market potential.

Shares of Zogenix have been under pressure lately due to safety concerns surrounding its unique anti-epileptic drug, Fintepla.

Introduction

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) launched its anti-epileptic drug, Fintepla (fenfluramine), on July 27 following FDA approval a month earlier. The approval came a year after the company received a Refuse to File from the FDA, as the company submitted a wrong dataset and the FDA wanted additional preclinical data. Since then, the stock's price has been sliced by over a half. Now approved, the drug joins Diacomit and Epidiolex as two recent drugs approved specifically for Dravet syndrome. Dravet syndrome is a rare, difficult-to-treat, and serious epileptic disorder in young children that often requires a few anti-epileptic drugs to manage. The excitement of the FDA approval has been muted by a blackbox warning attached to the drug's label and a required REMS program. Zogenix's stock has subsequently remained a poor performer ahead of commercialization of its controversial drug. In the article below, I propose that the efficacy of Fintepla will outweigh safety concerns and the drug is likely to perform well on the market.

Marketization - The Plan

Pricing

As predicted, the company priced Fintepla aggressively, as it will cost nearly three-times (weight-based, ~$80,000-$100,000/year) that of GW Pharmaceuticals CBD product, Epidiolex. When accounting for the fact that Fintepla is a drug approved for an orphan condition, $90,000/year isn't as much of a head-scratcher as it would appear on the surface. It is not uncommon for orphan drugs to be priced around or well above Fintepla prices.

Because of the drug's unprecedented efficacy in seizure reduction, I believe this is a good move by management to maximize revenue potential of the drug.

Blackbox Warning/REMS

The FDA elected to attach a blackbox warning to Fintepla's label. This is not surprising given the drug's (fenfluramine) history in weight loss. The drug was marketed in the nineties and subsequently taken off the market after adverse effects became apparent. Even then, the drug saw off-label use in Dravet syndrome, as its untapped potential in epileptic conditions dawned on researchers.

So far, in the lower doses used in young children, Fintepla has yet to produce any serious cardiovascular effects.

Source: Zogenix

Fintepla patients and prescribers will also need to enroll in a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (IREMS) - a program designed to monitor the development of adverse effects.

Patients will require close follow-ups and routine echocardiograms (a non-invasive, doppler imaging of the heart and its valves):

Source: Zogenix

I do not suspect this will be a big hinderance for the drug. Why?

Fintepla's doses in children have yet to cause significant cardiovascular issues. The drug has been evaluated, already, for years in some of these patients. There is also data beyond Zogenix supporting its safety profile in children.

Fintepla's profound efficacy in Dravet syndrome outweighs its risks.

Dravet syndrome patients (and their caretakers) are already requiring and receiving close medical monitoring. Echocardiograms are non-invasive, relatively inexpensive, simple, and not time consuming (take ~30 minutes to perform). This is very unlikely to deter the drug's use in this serious condition.

Recent Updates

The company has stated that nearly 450 doctors cover 80% of the estimated 8,000+ Dravet syndrome patients in the U.S. During the last earnings call, Zogenix revealed "230" doctors had enrolled in the REMS program - a necessary first step towards prescribing Fintepla.

Significant revenue from Fintepla sales won't be expected until Q4 '20 (and subsequently revealed in March 2021). Analysts are expecting ~$100M in revenue in 2021 for Zogenix. To compare, GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) achieved $100M just within its first two relevant quarters of Epidiolex's marketization (discussed more below).

Things To Watch

Epidiolex Revenue Parallels/Expectation Differences

Epidiolex was FDA approved for DS on June 28, 2018. GW Pharmaceuticals began to reap revenue from the drug the following year, in Q1 2019.

Quarter Revenue (in millions) Q1 '19 39.28 Q2 '19 72.11 Q3 '19 91.08 Q4 '19 108.96

Likely strained by the ongoing pandemic and reaching somewhat of a patient limitability wall for a rare disorder, the revenue ramp has slowed down considerably in 2020.

Quarter Revenue (in millions) Q1 '20 120.63 Q2 '20 121.40

The chart below highlights GWPH's stock performance since it received FDA approval:

Data by YCharts

Recall the fall of 2018 was tough for biotechnology all around. GWPH stock quickly rebounded to all-time highs in the 1H of 2019, but has since performed very poorly despite a quick revenue ramp.

The problem appears to be, so far, the company's inability to actually make money despite achieving over $100M in quarterly sales. GW Pharmaceuticals is actively funding many more programs behind the wall of its Epidiolex commercialization. Its operating costs are surprisingly high.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Expectations were exceedingly high prior to Epidiolex commercialization (as evidenced by a >$5B market cap in the spring of '19). However, as we often see within this industry, becoming cash flow positive ("making money") is very difficult.

Will Zogenix suffer the same fate? Not exactly. For one, expectations are currently low. Zogenix market cap is just $1B despite analysts seeing $800M in peak annual revenue:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Although, there are reasons to believe Zogenix won't see as much success as GW Pharmaceuticals to start:

Physicians must enroll in REMS program before prescribing Fintepla; this adds another "step" to an already complex process.

COVID-19 pandemic.

Fintepla is a bit of a "second mover" in this indication, although it doesn't appear that Fintepla and Epidiolex are "black-and-white", "this-or-that" competitors given Dravet syndrome is, typically, treated with a few anti-epileptic drugs with differing mechanisms of action to begin with.

Company Fundamentals

Zogenix recently raised ~$200M in debt, giving the company nearly $600M in cash and marketable securities ahead of Fintepla commercialization. As pointed out earlier, Zogenix's stock has dragged mightily this year.

Data by YCharts

With no significant debt prior to the $200M raise, the company's enterprise value is hardly over $700M with an orphan drug (with years of US and EU guaranteed exclusivity) expected to procure the same amount in peak annual sales for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). So, Zogenix appears cheaply valued. But this is not to understate some challenges ahead (e.g. the high costs of commercialization, navigating REMS, COVID-19 pandemic, competition, pending approval in LGS, etc.).

Conclusion

All in all, Zogenix appears primed for a successful marketization of Fintepla, but investors need be cognitive of some challenges ahead. While I do not expect a rapid comeback in market valuation, one can anticipate a more reasonable share price coming to fruition as 2020 ends and 2021 begins. The fact is: Zogenix has an aggressively-priced orphan drug, with a unique mechanism of action, that is profoundly effective for a difficult-to-treat disorder. REMS will serve to mitigate, so far, unrealized safety risks, but is unlikely to be of material concern to the drug's revenue potential. Investor concerns over REMS/blackbox impact on Fintepla commercialization efforts are likely exaggerated and will be eased by quarterly revenue beats in 2021 and ongoing clinical success (e.g. in LGS, expansion DS trials). Zogenix is a good buy at these prices within a biotechnology-focused yet diverse and risk-mitigating portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.