TechnipFMC (TNHPF) CEO Doug Pferdehirt on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TechnipFMC (OTCPK:TNHPF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Matthew Seinsheimer

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning and good afternoon and welcome to TechnipFMC’s third quarter 2020 earnings conference call.

Our news release and financial statements issued yesterday can be found on our website. I’d like to caution you with respect to any forward-looking statements made during this call. Although these forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions regarding future developments and business conditions, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.

Known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results are described in our most recent 10-K, most recent 10-Q and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the French AMF and the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority. We wish to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they’re made whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I’ll now turn the call over to Doug Pferdehirt, TechnipFMC’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Doug Pferdehirt

Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon and good morning. Thank you for participating in our third quarter earning call. On the call with me today are Maryann Mannen, Chief Financial Officer and Arnaud Pieton, President & CEO-elect of Technip Energies.

We delivered solid operational results in the third quarter, just months after the start of one of the most challenging period, the global community has ever faced. I want to once again thank our entire workforce for the resilience and dedication that they have shown throughout these unprecedented times.

Our success is evident in our ability to continue winning, to continue executing and to continue accelerating our business transformation, while remaining steadfast in our focus on health and safety.

In the quarter inbound orders exceeded $2.2 billion largely driven by Subsea. This was our strongest quarter thus far in 2020 and represented a sequential increase of 45%. Our strong results stem from the success of working collaboratively with our clients, where our innovative solutions demonstrated excellence and execution and financial health provider customers with confidence to move forward projects during such challenging times.

Total company adjusted EBITDA was $321 million with a margin of 9.6%. Importantly all three segments showed sequential margin improvement as the execution momentum continued across the portfolio. And looking at our business transformation, we continued to accelerate our cost reduction efforts and have already achieved a full targeted run rate savings of more than $350 million.

As we leverage our new business models, innovative technologies and digital solutions, we will continue to drive further cost reduction and efficiency gains across the organization. Taken together our inbound orders, our operational results and our cost reduction initiatives provide us the confidence to reaffirm our full year guidance for 2020.

As our clients continue reprioritize their portfolio of investments, we’ve seen an improvement in our award activity, having announced six projects globally since July, totaling $2.8 billion in aggregate contract value. While most of these projects are already in our backlog, the EPC contract for the Assiut Hydrocracking Complex, our Technip Energies Award that exceeds $1 billion is anticipated to be inbound in the fourth quarter.

We also announced an award from Shell for the revamp of Moerdijk Plant where we will provide proprietary equipment and related services for eight ethylene furnaces. This award further demonstrates our leadership in ethylene technology and helps drive a reduction a reduction in CO2 emissions.

In addition our LNG opportunity set remain strong as we’ve been awarded two major projects which will inbound upon FID by the client. For one of these projects Sempra’s Energy at Costa Azul, the client has indicated a likely FID by year end. And we’re actively tendering a major project in Qatar. A prospect with good momentum is evidenced by recent award announced meant for several projects work scopes. While we believe TechnipFMC is well positioned for this opportunity, the EPC contract is being competitively tendered.

In Surface Technologies, we continue to leverage the strength and resilience of our leading international franchise with two important growth opportunities captured in the quarter, both in the Middle East. In Kuwait we received an award for high pressure gas equipment and in-country services. And in Oman we secured a 5-year frame agreement with Petrogas an operator that has significant drilling plans in the country.

We believe these awards provide us the opportunity to further expand our market share across the region. And in Subsea we were awarded our latest iEPCI project with Shell in Malaysia. It incorporates our Subsea 2.0 Technology as well as a diverse set of other projects in some of the most active basins in the world.

In Brazil, the PETROBRAS Mero 2 project, in Norway [Indiscernible] project for Equinor and ExxonMobil Payara Project in Guyana. 50% of these projects were the result of a direct award to our company due to our unique capabilities, our competitiveness and our technology leadership. These awards clearly demonstrate the resilience of strategic offshore basins where through psycho economics are highly competitive within our clients investment portfolios. We remain on track to secure approximately $4 billion of Subsea inbound for the full year.

Looking ahead we see a healthy set of Subsea opportunities and we continue to grow our proprietary market opportunities by focusing on long term strategic relationships with our partners to optimize project economics and returns, utilizing our unique and proven iFEED, iEPCI and iLOF capabilities. Therefore, I’m pleased to announce another exclusive alliance with an operator in the U.K. North Sea, leveraging our integrated Subsea business model, iEPCI to support and optimize future development opportunities from the early concept phase through production and life of field services.

Additionally, our front-end engineering teams remain very active. In fact, we’ve seen an acceleration in study awards in recent months with double-digit growth now expected above our prior expectation. And half of our study today are integrated which leverage the benefits of our digital Subsea Studio offering and positions us well for future iEPCI awards.

Digital is another key enabler of our business transformation and our digital strategy is focused on three pillars, becoming a datacenter company, developing intelligent products and assets and driving towards autonomous operations. Subsea Studio and our recently introduced iComplete offering are two solutions that exemplify these pillars and further expand our leadership position.

Let me start with Subsea Studio. This solution is transforming the conventional concept, FEED and tendering phases of Subsea projects. Working with our clients we’re now able to develop ultra-fast digital field architectures that bring together decades of engineering knowledge with artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize product configurations, accelerate execution and maximize value.

Subsea Studio has an open architecture that allows integration with other engineering and manufacturing systems, eliminating the need for multiple endorse and resulting as much as a 50% reduction in the time required for front end engineering. And we’re extending the platform beyond Subsea System Design to incorporate the execution and field management phases of the project, once fully implemented we’ll have a complete digital thread from concept design all the way through to the life of the field. And we’re taking our learnings in Subsea and applying those on land.

iComplete is a revolutionary approach to Shale completions and we’re the only company to focus on making a completions pad that is truly integrated, efficient and simplified with digital automation and control. iComplete has 50% fewer components and reduces operating expenditures by 30%. The integrated system also removes 80% of connections across the well site, improving efficiency while reducing risk.

Digital Integration is a key element of the iComplete package. All of the data gathered at the site is available in real time. It is actionable information that enables operators to make evidence based decisions at every step of the process. And when combined with the automation features, it reduces personnel required on-site by up to two-thirds. iComplete is experiencing broad market acceptance with a word secured from operators’ at all major U.S. basins leading to increased market share.

Earlier this month we announced that Arnaud Pieton will assume the role of President and CEO-Elect of Technip Energies. And I’d like to welcome him to the call with us today. Arnaud has been with the company for over 15 years and a valued member of our executive leadership team since the formation of TechnipFMC. He has extensive project related experience, he most recently lead our Subsea business taking it to new levels of commercial and technological success. Simply put, he is a season professional and an integral part of the foundation, of the company we know today.

While Arnaud will undoubtedly bring new energy and new ideas to his new role, he and I are fully aligned on business strategy and committed to realizing a successful future for Technip Energies. And what an exciting start to his new role, just last week we announced the strategic partnership and investment in the Green Hydrogen arena with McPhy, a leading manufacturer of equipment used in the production and distribution of Green Hydrogen.

We’re already a leader in hydrogen today and with McPhy we will leverage our established brand and customer relationships as well as our core competencies in engineering, technology integration and project execution to develop large scale and competitive Green Hydrogen solutions from production all the way to [lifofication], storage and distribution.

We’re also joined by chart industries whose expertise and equipment development is complementary to our process technology and project capabilities. We firmly believe that both innovative technologies and partner collaboration will be needed for the role to achieve net zero carbon targets and this collaboration between McPhy, Chart Industries and ourselves stands as a real example of the many ways in which TechnipFMC will play a material role in the energy transition.

I’ll now turn the call over to Maryann to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Maryann Mannen

Thanks, Doug. Total company revenue was $3.3 billion in the quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $321 million. Backlog at the end of the period was $19.6 billion with $12.2 billion scheduled for execution through the end of 2021. The size and duration of our backlog have remained resilient throughout the current downturn and provide us with strong visibility over the next several years.

I’ll focus my comments today on our sequential performance. In this environment it is important for us to more clearly demonstrate the underlying improvements in the quarter. Total company revenue increased 6% sequentially driven by higher activity in Subsea. Adjusted EBITDA improved more than 30% versus the second quarter driven by strong project execution, higher asset utilization and increased benefit from our cost reduction activities.

As Doug discussed earlier, we completed our targeted run rate cost savings of more than $350 million, ahead of schedule. We see the benefits of this in our indirect costs including corporate functions.

Cash flow from operations was $168 million in the quarter, capital expenditures was $73 million resulting in free cash flow of $95 million. Net cash improved sequentially to $384 million and benefited from significant debt reduction activities during the period. Net liquidity stood at $6.6 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.16 in the quarter when excluding after tax charges and credit of $0.17 per diluted share. In the period we identified direct COVID-19 expenses totaling $36 million down 35% sequentially. Over the course of this year, we’ve adapted quickly to mitigate the incremental cost impact of the virus on our business.

Included in our reported results where foreign exchange gains of $6 million or $0.02 per diluted share and the expense resulting from increased liability to joint venture partners of $62 million or $0.14 per diluted share. These two items impacted earnings per share by $0.12 in the period and if excluded our adjusted earnings would have been $0.28 per diluted share.

Let me turn to the segment highlights. The information in the accompanying slide on segment results provides operating highlights when comparing to the third quarter of 2019. But here again, I’ll focus my comments on our sequential performance. Third quarter Subsea revenue increased 9% sequentially to $1.5 billion due to continued improvement in operational performance. We experienced increased project activity in the U.S., Asia and Africa as well as increased activity in Subsea Services.

Sequentially Subsea adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7% increased 250 basis points driven by project completions, improved asset utilization and increased efficiency. In Technip Energies, revenue of $1.6 billion increased 5% primarily driven by the improvement in operational efficiency within our supply chain and construction site. Importantly our projects are progressing well.

The same factor as well as the continued strength in execution across our portfolio projects also benefited adjusted EBITDA which increased 7% sequentially to $175 million with a margin of 10.9%.

In Surface Technologies revenue of $226 million declined sequentially due to lower market activity in North America. However, revenue outside North America was largely unchanged and accounted for nearly 70% of our total segment revenue. Despite the decline in segment revenue adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.7% increased 430 basis points sequentially. The significant improvement was primarily due to a favorable product mix, the benefit of our accelerated cost reduction initiative and improved manufacturing execution in our international business.

Adjusted corporate expense in the period was $24 million driven by the acceleration of our cost reduction initiatives, year-to-date corporate expense stands at $89 million. We’ve revised our corporate expense guidance last quarter to a range of $130 million to $150 million for the full year. Given the actions we’ve taken we continue to trend towards the low end of this range.

Our financial guidance is unchanged from our second quarter update. We remain confident in achieving our full year outlook in each of our business segments assuming no further material degradation from COVID-19 related impacts.

Turning to cash flow, capital expenditures were $73 million and now total $250 million in the first nine months of this year. We remain committed to disciplined capital investment and are confident in our full year capital spend of approximately $300 million.

The improved operational momentum experienced throughout the quarter supports our confidence in achieving our free cash flow guidance of neutral to $150 million for the full year. In the quarter we reduced debt by $647 million with net reductions in both commercial paper and fixed maturity debt. These actions have reduced our absolute funding cost while lowering our blended interest rates. We ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 billion, net cash improved $81 million sequentially to $384 million.

In summary, we delivered solid operational results with all segments showing sequential improvement and adjusted EBITDA margin. We continued winning new awards despite the very challenging market backdrop with a sequential increase in Subsea backlog and we’ve achieved our targeted run rate savings of more $350 million ahead of schedule.

Beyond the operating line, we significantly reduced debt in the period and we remain intently focused on managing the balance sheet. Sequentially our net cash position increased and we expect further improvement in the fourth quarter as implied by our full year cash flow commitment. All of these successes give us confidence that we will deliver on our financial guidance for 2020.

Operator, you may now open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Sean Meakim from JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Sean Meakim

Thanks. Hey everyone.

Doug Pferdehirt

Good morning Sean.

Sean Meakim

So maybe we could start with a little more on the free cash flow guide that seems to be really the critical piece reiterating that guide for the fourth quarter. Could maybe just walk through a couple of moving pieces as you see it and then just thinking about working capital implications and if we think about free cash flow and the mandatory renewable liability what could cash look like as we exit 2020?

Maryann Mannen

Sure Sean. Thank you and thanks for the question. So with one quarter remaining obviously we have strength and conviction in operating performance. So that will deliver obviously increased cash flow as you've seen working capital is improving from our middle of the year and we expect to see continued working capital improvement in the back half of the year. I think as we discussed maybe last quarter we've identified a range of outcomes that would potentially deliver the neutral to our $150 million and we still see a clear path given the opportunity for performance in the fourth quarter.

I think your second question was around the payment for the Yamal redeemable liability and we continue to expect in the fourth quarter that will have approximately a $100 million payable as you know that's below the working capital line and below that free cash flow from operations. So we do expect as we head into 2021 that obviously we'll see that free cash flow improvement and net cash as I mentioned in my comments, we will see improvement as well.

Sean Meakim

Got it. Thank you for that. I appreciate that explanation. And then, I think the other really critical piece for the stock today is getting to a resolution on Technip Energies and so clearly Doug your commitment to the spin has been unwavering. Can we maybe just get a little more transparency around the gating items to executing the spin and are there any other dual tracks that you're running around value creation with this business just looking to really I guess get as much granularity as we can on how we get to the finish line on that piece? Thank you.

Doug Pferdehirt

Certainly Sean. Thank you for the question. You're absolutely right. I remain steadfast in my conviction to the creation of Technip Energies as an independent company. The strategic rationale remains unchanged and I would say if anything it has become clearer in the importance of moving forward with such a transaction. I think it's important though when we think about your question around what could be triggers etcetera is to reflect back on what led to the decision, a difficult decision at the time to defer the transaction and now to me there was really three factors that weighed into that decision.

One was complete panic in the financial markets driven by both the pandemic as well as the commodity price. There was a lot of, secondly there was a lot of uncertainty in our clients plans at the time and then finally it really came down to ensuring that we had an environment that was conducive to what I'd like to say us leaning in versus us leaning out in terms of our position within the industry.

So when we fast forward to today certainly there is still anxiety and uncertainty in the market and there always will be, but I think we've come past that point of just complete fear and panic and concern about where the bottom could actually be. In terms of the industry, I think it's been quite remarkable and as evidenced in our Q3 results here in the inbound numbers that we just shared with you for Subsea if anyone's done them had an opportunity to look at the math it's a 1.1 book-to-bill for the third quarter for Subsea which was quite a substantial win and winning very important and strategic projects and 50% of those being direct awarded to our company. We're in a really unique position and that really takes us to the third part which is we're leaning in, we're winning.

So when you kind of put those three together I would say we feel we're in a very different environment than we were in at the time that we suspended where we didn't know what our customers plans were going to be. For instance, we weren't sure what impact it was going to have on our backlog. I can reaffirm today there have been no cancellations in our backlog. We didn't know what impact it was going to have on our supply chain and our ability to be able to execute and deliver some of the world's most complex and strategic projects and as our financial results indicated across all three of our business segments we continue to execute very well. So we're in a different situation. Now Sean we'll continue to look at what is the right timing and what is the right scenario and structure to move this transaction forward, but it would be our intent to continue to move in that direction.

Sean Meakim

Fair enough. Thanks Doug.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Amy Wong from UBS. Your line is open.

Amy Wong

Hi, good afternoon guys. A couple of questions from me. The first one relates to just some news flow recently that the French government is proposing to end export guarantees for the oil and gas industry and as far as I understand it's not overnight, but if there is going to be they're going to apply to oil projects from 2025 and gas projects from 2035. So just wondering like how that might impact TechnipFMC in terms of maybe your clients that may rely on French export credit or furthermore maybe when you guys try to help clients arrange export credit facilities. How that could impact your ability to win some of these projects?

Doug Pferdehirt

Yes. Good afternoon Amy. Interesting question and I think you really used the key word there which was help or assist. We don't do project financing, but it is true that from time to time we're in a position that we can try to if you will link the two parties together but we do nothing more than that and that's the only role that we play in project financing. It is true. We're reading the same things that you're reading and we're not privy to any additional facts or timeline than you are, but I think it's also realistic to assume if the project has good returns for the client, the project will source funding and in any single project there tends to be multiple sources of funding. It doesn't rely on any particular single source of funding.

So my assumption Amy and we don't have, none of us can predict the future of it but I feel quite certain as we've seen over time that the funding has evolved on these major projects from different sources that a project with good economics would be able, with source funding in whichever way it deemed most appropriate. So we'll wait and we'll see how things play out and we'll continue to play our role which is nothing more than to help or assist which we normally don't do but when asked we certainly do what we can to support or assist, but again we're not in the project financing game.

Amy Wong

Great. That's helpful to get your thoughts on that. Just a follow-up and it's still along the lines of understanding your order intake, potential order intake pipeline. I mean I think your conversion of orders in the second half have been pretty good particularly in both Subsea and for Energies but to what degree some of those projects kind of were initiated from or converted from projects that were, you were already in discussions pre the COVID pandemic and the class of the question here is really trying to understand maybe some early thoughts on 2021 what projects and have you started new negotiations with clients or is it becoming more difficult in a pandemic environment just to understand your thoughts on directionally how 2021 is going to look like?

Doug Pferdehirt

Sure Amy. I knew we were going to get to 2021 quickly. We got there on the second question. So thank you or no thank you maybe. No, look Amy we'll give you as much I'll give you some kind of qualitative thoughts obviously quantitative thoughts at this time would be premature. Our customers are still developing their budgets, their plans for 2021. So to do anything quantitative I think would be a bit premature, but in the spirit of your question I'll be willing to give you some qualitative outlook.

I'm going to cover Subsea and Surface International and then I'm going to ask our Arnaud to make some comments on his thoughts on the subject regarding Technip Energies. So let's start with Surface International. Look we are continuing to see very strong momentum in our order outlook for Surface International and I keep emphasizing international only because in North America as you know it's a book and turn business. So the inbound that we expect to come from the Surface International will continue to pick up. I know that's a little a bit contrarian to some of the other comments that may have been made about the international market, but I think it's important to understand our position in Surface International. It's actually quite unique.

The level and the specifications and technology required for that equipment far exceeds that's used in for instance the North America market. There is really us and maybe one other supplier of that high-spec equipment. It's totally, it's vertically integrated we do it all in-house. It's not outsourced to China or anywhere else as it is in the North American market and it requires very-very sophisticated machine tooling and materials to be able to provide that equipment very similar to Subsea hence the reason we're so successful. So we see that continue to expand.

I mentioned in my prepared remarks we've always had a strong position in the middle East, North Africa we just extended our leadership position in the Middle East. I announced a couple of new awards and we continue to work very-very closely with all of the key players in the region and expect continued success and growing success in 2021.

In terms of Subsea orders what I would say at this point Amy is, it seems like forever but it was just a few months ago, a few quarters ago I mentioned that I felt we could achieve $4 billion of order inbound for Subsea in 2020. I think for the largest part it was discounted and there is a lot of skepticism around that. Obviously we've come a long way to achieving that already and we have one quarter left to complete and we remain committed to that and I think as I at this point look towards 2021 I could see kind of a similar, I could see 2021 resemble 2020. Again it's a bit early.

There is some moving pieces still we're trying to lock down with our customers to really understand the timing and as always Amy one large project shifting from Q4 of 2021 to Q1 to 2022 could change things and that's why I'm saying we just don't have that level of granularity yet from our clients. But when I look at the success of our execution, when I look at our growing activity in our FEED which I mentioned in my prepared remarks it's now it's grown double-digit the majority of that being iFEEDS, the majority of our iFEEDS are direct awarded to our company. This is that proprietary opportunity set that the rest of the market does not have access to; again why we were able to do $4 billion this year which is the majority of the Subsea market. We expect that to continue on next year again with probably more iEPCI projects and more direct awards.

And then finally, it's important not to forget the strength and resilience of our Subsea Services business that continues to be a strong foundation that we continue to build from. So when you put all that together again we have to really understand what projects are going to move forward in the timing of those projects but I expect 2021 to resemble 2020.

And just maybe one last thought you may have picked up in my prepared remarks, but if you didn't we signed another exclusive alliance for Subsea. So we're really proud of the progress we're making. Arnaud?

Arnaud Pieton

Yes. Thank you Doug and thank you Amy. So for Technip Energies I would add that as expressed by Doug in his prepared remarks there is a potential to inbound for Technip Energies to projects or prospects exceeding $1 billion each before the end of the quarter, before the end of the year. So it's I think this alone is giving you a good idea of what the year can and will look like for Technip Energies inbound full year.

And also maybe something that I'd like to share is that for Technip Energies, the LNG wave isn't over yet for us and there is a very solid pipeline of opportunities into next year as well and all building blocks are in place I would say for Technip Energies to have a another solid year in terms of inbound next year.

And one part of your question was also about how we are having new conversations or new types of conversations and/ or are we just relying on the past conversations pre-COVID and converting the opportunities. Well in actual fact yes we are having new types of conversations and new conversations about new prospects and opportunities and very interestingly including in the traditional markets or what I'm going to call traditional markets in opposition to I don't know, blue hydrogen and green hydrogen but there is an energy transition perspective in every of the conversation we are having with our customers including in the more traditional markets with a quite a huge emphasis on being placed on decalization by our customers. So there is a real opportunity set here for us in a green as well as brownfield activity set for Technip Energies. So a nice mix of conversation if I may say for Technip Energies going forward. Thank you.

Amy Wong

Thank you both Doug and Arnaud for your comments. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Marc Bianchi from Cowen. Your line is open.

Marc Bianchi

Hey thank you. I feel like we always end up in this situation with the way you guys put the guidance out where we've got an annual target and we can kind of solve for fourth quarter and I know you don't want to get into too much detail but it would be great to hear just any kind of thoughts on the progression from third quarter across the three segments particularly in Subsea how much of help was realized in the third quarter relay did the project close out and what do we think seasonality could do in the fourth quarter?

Doug Pferdehirt

Sure Mark. I'll cover Subsea. As indicated we had a very solid third quarter. We provide annual guidance. It's not necessarily quarterly guidance and therefore one can imply the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter will be a bit softer in Subsea. This is the way it always is the fourth quarter with the exception of maybe one or two instances is always a bit lighter for us and this has to do with the reduced amount of activity particularly in the North Sea related to our vessel activity and our project activity in the North Sea but the way that I would maybe summarize it is that we remain very confident in our full-year guidance and Marc I would add to that that keep in mind that we're saying at least 8.5% and we are very confident in that. And did you want more than that Marc on the other?

Marc Bianchi

Yes. No certainly I mean to the extent you can talk about the other businesses I mean for example surface I would suspect that there is potential for some revenue improvement from third to fourth just kind of given the momentum that we're seeing in North America but perhaps the international exposure is something that could offset?

Doug Pferdehirt

Marc, Surface North America is a bit hard. As you know a lot of times they run into budgetary constraints at the end of the year and you actually see a bit of softening in North America in terms of the revenue trend in the fourth quarter. But right now I would say it's a very fluid situation but we're very proud of our international franchise and the strength of our international franchise and Arnaud do you want to make a comment on Technip Energies?

Arnaud Pieton

Yes. Thank you Doug. I mean not really much to add other than we were very confident in delivering the guidance for the year. So I think you have three quarters in end now so it's yes and just confident for the rest of the year so.

Marc Bianchi

Right. Okay well maybe if I could just ask a follow-on to 21 is we just think about the progression of Subsea margin. I think last time we talked there was some expectation that you wouldn't quite be to the level of utilization where we could really see a nice uptick in margins but you did mention here in the third quarter you had some nice utilization just kind of curious how that factor plays out in 21 just based on what right now?

Doug Pferdehirt

Yes Marc. Industry-wide utilization next year will not be good. So don't anticipate that there is going to be a big uptick in the utilization and I'm talking cross industry still way too much capacity. Projects had gotten deferred as a result of the pandemic. That's pushed some things to the right. That's pushed maybe some of the utilization recovery for the industry to the right.

Now as you know, we've been selling vessels. We will continue to pursue that path and it may be cold stacking, it may be selling it just depends upon what the opportunities present and we're not building new vessels and I would encourage the industry to quit building new vessels. We need to learn to work together and we're going to be the leader in that and we're going to lead by example and we're going to continue to form strategic alliances and work with others and make sure that we can feed our very healthy integrated projects and ensure that we have the capability to deliver and continue to grow those integrated projects and we're very happy to do that through collaboration versus through direct ownership and adding capacity into the market. So this is a big change. We're leading that change. It's the right thing to do for the industry and it's certainly the right thing to do for our company and its most definitely the right thing to do for our investors.

Marc Bianchi

Yes. Thanks for that Doug. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jean-Luc Romain from CIBC Market Solutions. Your line is open.

Jean-Luc Romain

Good afternoon. It seems that ExxonMobil is asking for price reduction for its Mozambique LNG project before it sanctions it definitively. Could you give more, your thoughts about it?

Doug Pferdehirt

Sorry we were having a bit of trouble here. We had some audio issues here. I believe you were asking regarding some of the recent media coverage and discussions around the Revuma project is that correct?

Jean-Luc Romain

That's correct.

Doug Pferdehirt

Sorry. Thank you very much. Look as you know, we remain in very close collaboration and working very closely with ExxonMobil on this project an important project for us and for our partners. We remain very excited about this project and our singular focus is to work with ExxonMobil along with our partners to ensure that we can reach the best project economics for the project. That's been the way since the very beginning it's why we were selected and our consortium was selected and we should expect that we would continue to do so. I don't think there's much more to read into some of the media coverage than just good, normal project practice and project engineering.

Jean-Luc Romain

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Kurt Hallead from RBC. Your line is open.

Kurt Hallead

Hey good morning Doug and Maryann and rest of the team. How are you?

Doug Pferdehirt

Good morning Kurt, doing very well. Thank you.

Kurt Hallead

Excellent. So Doug I'm really curious with the push here that's going on from the industry on reducing decarbonizing not just the energy industry but other industries a lot of hype around the hydrogen opportunity and your participation now with McPhy. So I'm curious about what do you what do you see is the potential addressable market opportunity for both Technip Energies and for FTI, the Subsea piece of the business if there is one that exists. Just looking for some additional context inside anything you provide on that would be very helpful?

Doug Pferdehirt

Sure Kurt. You can't see me but I have a big smile on my face, but you're not going to fully like my answer I know that. We have the answer but I have a keynote presentation in I think two weeks time, a little less than two weeks time and I really don't want to steal my thunder or the thunder for the company but Kurt I think what we're going to have to say will be very-very compelling the opportunities are most definitely apply across the portfolio and what we're going to show Kurt and it's just our style. I'm not suggesting it's the best but it's what we do. We tend to really build up and have some real credible examples we say making it real versus just kind of going out let's say with pure ambition and belief and you've heard us do more and more of that.

You've heard me talk about iProduction, reducing fusion of greenhouse gas emissions by 50%. You've heard me talk about Subsea 2.0 reducing greenhouse gases by 47% and you saw us make our strategic investment in green hydrogen with the recent investment we made in McPhy which I'm going to ask Arnaud to tell you a bit more about the hydrogen market.

But Kurt I apologize to you but I promise it's a very compelling message. I'd like to deliver that message in the proper setting and the work has been done. We will talk about what we have done where we've been investing because in some of these areas we've been investing for over five years. This isn't anything new. We're going to talk about the fact that we're doing it because we believe it's the right thing to do, not because it's because of popular demand. You have to believe in what you're doing and we're going to show real examples of the impact that we're having.

We're going to set forth the ambition but we're also going to also set forth a three year measurable plan and a score card that our progress can be judged against. So we're going to focus on those markets where we can actually generate good returns. So we're going to be selective and you've heard me say that before. There is some very popular offshore markets right now that people are pursuing but when you really look at it and it doesn't take long to analyze it there is just not enough left for the installation company to make a decent return. So these packages are being split up upwards of eight contractors which would typically be done between one or two contractors.

So if you're the eighth on the list, if you don't have the technology, if you're not bringing together the integration if you're not the, if you're just doing the installation that we don't believe we can generate the type of returns that our shareholders expect from us. So we're looking at other things and you're going to hear me talk about some things in a couple of weeks that I think will really be surprising but they'll be backed up by facts. They'll be backed up by real examples of what we're doing and it'll be an ambition that will be very-very compelling. I'd like to let Arnaud talk a bit about the hydrogen market. This is a market we've been in for quite a while and we were very excited about our recent investment in green hydrogen. Arnaud?

Arnaud Pieton

Yes. Thank you Doug. Thank you Kurt for the question. So as Doug stated we do have FMC and Technip Energies a very rich history in hydrogen. We basically, we have an install base that is 270 plants utilizing our proprietary technology and when you combine that with our leading CO2 management capabilities one can say that we have pretty much everything we need to be a very credible player in the blue hydrogen industry space as it evolves. So blue is going to mature. Green is not totally immature, but will mature as well and this investment in McPhy is basically a way for us to position Technip Energies to be or to continue to be a leader on large-scale hydrogen market including the green.

So of course this is the beginning with McPhy and there might be other opportunities going forward but partnering with McPhy is partnering with a tier one electrolyzer supplier and we will help with the IP development, help to scale and accelerate the technology and we're super excited about it because it's a way to be forward looking and continue on that hydrogen journey that we started many decades ago and where we do have a leadership position. So it's about preparing for the future already.

Kurt Hallead

Great. Thanks for that and Doug that teaser alone should probably be worth about four to five multiple points on the stock. So looking forward to that presentation.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mark Wilson from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Mark Wilson

Thank you. Good morning gentlemen. I was going to ask on energy transition, but I think you've answered that very clearly and we look forward to that presentation. So maybe I'll just cover off on that, but firstly the alliance you announced in the North Sea, do you give a name for that your alliance partner?

Doug Pferdehirt

They most definitely have a name. It is a very well-known name, but they would like to let's say have a bit more, maybe they want they want to wait for an event and the event is when we will announce our first integrated project with them. We're right now in the integrated feed phase on their portfolio and we would expect that to become to be one of those, at least one of those to convert into an integrated project, which is when we would then let's say formally announce along with the our clients and partners name at the same time.

We've done that a few times. Again for us we like that as well with again. It makes it more real and it's not about marketing. It's about reality and I think once again the industry will be surprised that projects are moving forward and the economics that are moving, and it's enabled by the economics because of our unique integrated offering. So we're working on these on a proprietary basis. All we have to do is to move them from the iFEED to the iPECI. If they convert their hours it’s a direct award in its exclusive relationship long-term relationship with yet another Subsea operator, we could not be more proud.

Mark Wilson

Excellent. Okay. Thank you and Maryann to cover from your mouth could I ask what is the profile we should expect those remaining contract liabilities to roll off over? Is that a two-year period or shorter than that? Thank you.

Maryann Mannen

Thank you for the question Mark. So I would say certainly no more than two years as we are in the warranty phase and as you know those trends had multiple warranty periods. This year you saw a fairly significant unwind. We've had multiple successive quarters of project improvement. We continue to have a high degree of confidence in the execution, excellence and the ability to avoid risk and therefore that unwind should be no more than two years, but certainly quite successful as we see the project progression. So we expect that to be a positive result Mark.

Mark Wilson

Okay, and those revenues will still pass through the top line and the MR, as well as you work off the warranty?

Maryann Mannen

That's correct. They will. They will come to us as revenue just as you've seen. Absolutely correct and unwind the contract liability. Yes.

Mark Wilson

Okay. Thank you very much.

Maryann Mannen

You're most welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of George O'Leary from TPH and Company. Your line is open.

George O'Leary

Morning Doug, morning team.

Doug Pferdehirt

Good morning George.

Maryann Mannen

Morning

George O'Leary

On, I know you guys historically had a position on the biodiesel front, but renewable diesel seems to be catching more headlines these days. I wondered if you could lay out for us if there is any opportunity for a TechnipFMC on that renewable diesel side of the equation or what you guys were kind of seeing in that end market?

Doug Pferdehirt

So you're right. There has been a lot of focus both on biodiesel as well as renewable diesel. I think the renewable diesel market, if we all, still very very early stages. I think we all need to spend just a little more time before we make too strong of any comments regarding the renewable diesel market, but as you know, the biodiesel market is an area of strength for our company. We couldn't be more proud of the relationship that we have with Neste to continue projects that we have with Neste in this very strong execution that we've had along the way. So I'd like to turn it over to Arnaud to add a few of his own comments regarding the subject.

Arnaud Pieton

Yes. Thank you Doug and thank you George. So yes it's going to be very short addition to Doug’s comments, but Doug answered that. Yes we do have, we are enjoying a very strong market position to the biodiesel. We have the technologies and know-how and we have had a long history with Neste and we are the preferred partners on the projects. With many references biodisel, biotunnel, biojet there is, our technology and that partnership continues to bear fruit if I may say so.

I don't have too much to add other than just we are very-very pleased and very happy about the collaboration and it is deep. And it is recurring one which we are doing and that when we can have this type of relationship and making us a leader in biodisel and biofuel we are happy and we are nurturing it because [Indiscernible] for us but we have many references as you may know and we continue to work with them on scaling each and every time we can.

George O'Leary

Great. Appreciate the color there and then Doug you mentioned the iComplete system earlier and I appreciate that 50% reduction in equipment and I realize that helps connections point and having a less people out on the wall side just by virtue of having less equipment. But I wonder if you could explain the offering just a little bit more that better help us conceptualize how reduces labor on site and some of the efficiencies and drive even if at a high level just took it out but you better understand the offering and I was differentiated versus the competition in the market. It sounds like you're making good headway getting those systems into every major U.S. Basin. So any color there would be extremely helpful?

Doug Pferdehirt

Sure and it'll be I'm going to be maybe use an analogy it might not be a great analogy, but I think it helps us visualize. One hasn't been one of these multistage 24/7 kind of operating environments that is happening in most of the U.S. Shale today. It's kind of hard to appreciate so I'll try to visualize it for you. There's just a scurry of activity and then there is the actual execution or if you will the pumping of the stage at which point everybody goes back and it's highly automated and it's really managed quite efficiently, but it's what happens between those stages that is at best orchestrated at worst chaotic. I describe it as a bunch of and just scurrying around a bunch of simultaneous operations. You're dealing with the high pressure regions. You are dealing with very trip hazards. It just, it's very complicated.

But it's the way that the industry has been doing it forever. I say forever since I've been around but what is we looked at it and we consider ourselves to be an integrated architect and it's what we do in the Subsea. Everything in Subsea uses automation and control. You don't have people running around in between operations because obviously they're unable to because it's at the bottom of the ocean.

So we said well, why can't we do that on surface? And of course initially people say, oh it's not possible. It's not applicable, etcetera. But when you put really smart people on it and we have a tremendous amount of really smart people and talented people and give them the challenge. It's amazing what they're able to do and what they were able to do was to look at it and take that part of the activity that nobody owns, it's owned by many different contractors.

And say why doesn't somebody kind of take charge here and really find a way to make most of this activity automated are removing that interface, removing all of those activities and at the same time accelerate and improving the overall efficiency and most importantly the safe environment in which to operate and it's really quite amazing. I don't know if I'm giving it justice the way that I'm describing it to you, but we went from best orchestrated to worst chaos to know something that's remotely operated.

The client controls everything from an iPad all of those activities that have to happen in between are now fully automated and it's quite meaningful and the market acceptance. It was barely introduced I know it's the first time we're talking about iComplete on an earnings call. It's really because it's relatively new. We've been working on it for a while, but it's just amazing how quickly it spread because again is just one of these things if you come up with the right solution that makes sense that the customer can get real upfront benefit from that we get tremendous benefit from in terms of our operating efficiency. And in this case our market share these things tend to be very successful. So don't make them overly complex, focus on the things that matter and deliver real results. That's our company.

George O'Leary

Thanks Doug. Thanks Arnaud.

Operator

And our final question today will come from the line of [Indiscernible] from Associate General. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good morning guys. Thank you for taking my question. So final question basically if we go back to the last six months, what is the main of the two main lessons you drove from the last six months and from that lesson our source lesson are currently reshaping your vision of the company for the next two to four years? What is different now? How do you see now TechnipFMC in two to four years versus how you used to see six months ago?

Doug Pferdehirt

Actually, it's a great question. It's hard to get it down to two lessons learned, but for the sake of time, I will do my best. There is quite a few lessons that have been learned over the last six months. If I just try to pick two the first one is do what is right, do what is right. It's got to feel right in the mind and it's going to feel right in the heart. So what do I mean by that. The way that we reacted to the pandemic by putting 100% of focus on the health and well-being of our employees, our partners and our contractors, trusting them, giving them the tools that they need, helping them through this very difficult period and then allowing them to perform.

And it's just amazing to me what was done during this period of time when many-many other companies failed, when many other companies struggled because the complexity of adapting to the number of changes that were being thrown at us on a weekly, daily and in some cases hourly basis and our project directors and project teams and our manufacturing staff and our crews that were out on the vessels. I just I can't say enough. So if there is a lesson learned there take care of them. Keep them healthy, give them the tools they need to do the job and have faith and trust and confidence and it's amazing. It's amazing what people will do.

The second one is really around the change of behaviors, becoming to internally focused not staying close to your customer I think has really hurt a lot of companies. We remain very close to our customers. We weren't pestering them. They obviously had to work through their own challenges that were coming at them but letting them know that we were there, we would support them in whatever way that we could and we did in some very unique ways in terms of helping them mobilize people, in terms of helping them with some early COVID testing kits whatever was required just pills so much loyalty and so much trust and they also are now extending to us even greater let's say latitude to operate.

So I see in the future where we've always wanted to get but when it comes to remote inspections versus on-site inspections, when it comes to more integration versus less integration look I think this is the new reality. It is proven. It is creating value and I think that this very terrible crisis that we went through in some cases probably accelerated some of this adoption deduction by the industry I would argue if I may be as much as five years and I think I do think it's here to stay. I don't think it will revert. We're talking the clients very seriously now about how they're going to operate their major projects going forward both in Technip Energies as well as in Subsea, and I think you'll find our company for playing a much more prominent role than we have historically.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for the color.

Operator

